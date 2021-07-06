Truecaller appoints Pragya Misra Mehrishi as Director of Public Affairs, India

Truecaller appoints Pragya Misra Mehrishi as Director of Public Affairs in India. Pragya joins Truecaller from WhatsApp, where she was one of the early hires managing Communications and driving reputation and advocacy efforts single handedly for her first couple of years at the company. Her work included product feature launches like payments, brand & education campaigns, tackling complex policy issues related to privacy, security, user safety and regulations. Additionally, she forged strategic alliances and programs to forward the importance of digital and financial inclusion for India’s growth.

As one of the most used apps in India, Truecaller continues to make communication safer in India, Pragya will lead the public affairs function and will report to Kari Krishnamurthy, Chief Commercial Officer. She will be responsible for nurturing relationships with key stakeholders spanning government, media, partners, civil society and investors. She will work closely with government ministries and agencies, and lead the implementation of public affairs strategy aimed to ensure policy and regulatory support. Truecaller stays committed to India by continuing to expand the Public Affairs mandate in its largest market with over 200 million users.

Prior to joining WhatsApp, Pragya was responsible for increasing trade from Danish private and public enterprises to India and South Asia at the Royal Danish Embassy, worked at EY India and was an entrepreneur. She is a Heartfulness meditation trainer and represented India in golf in several international tournaments.

