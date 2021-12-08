Star's Parita Razdan moves to Disney+ Hotstar as Head of Growth Strategy & Operations

Razdan has been with Star India for almost three years

Dec 8, 2021
Star India's Parita Razdan has moved to the company's streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar as Head of Growth Strategy and Operations, as per her LinkedIn profile. 

At Star, she held the role of VP, Pricing, and Customer Intelligence. In that role, she leveraged data, technology, and business understanding for disruptive media selling solutions and innovative pre-sales, sales and post sales processes to increase inventory yield in digital + TV selling environment.

She has been with Star India for almost three years. Prior to Star, she worked with Viacom18 as VP, Head of Corporate Analytics and Data Sciences. She has also worked with firms like FMC Corporation, ZS Associates, and BizInsights.

