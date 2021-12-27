Starcom's Deepak Sharma joins Rediffusion as Executive Director

Prior to Starcom, Sharma worked across other agencies such as dentsu and GroupM

Deepak Sharma, former Starcom MediaVest Group MD-North India, has joined Rediffusion Media & Communications as Executive Director. He parted ways with Starcom in May this year.

"I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Executive Director at Rediffusion Media & Communications Private Limited!", he shared on his LinkedIn account.

A media veteran with more than two decades of experience in media planning and buying, Sharma had decided to part ways with Starcom after spending 16 years with the agency.

He joined Starcom in 2005 as Media Manager and last served Starcom MediaVest Group as Managing Director, North. Before Starcom, Sharma also worked across other agencies such as dentsu and GroupM.

In this role, he helped Starcom win several accounts like those of Dabur, OPPO, Realme, Luminous, Ola, Lenskart, Adda 52, Expedia, Mars Wrigley’s, Aircel, MakeMyTrip.com, and Sun pharma. In 2018, Starcom India was conferred with the “Agency of the year” title for the very first time in the Starcom global network under his leadership in the north.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)