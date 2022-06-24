Shemaroo elevates Rahul Mishra to Head Web 3.0 initiatives

Shemaroo Entertainment has elevated Rahul Mishra to Head the organisation’s initiatives across Web 3.0.

Mishra has been the Head of Marketing for Shemaroo since 2018. and has been instrumental in carving an identity for its various consumer facing businesses. He played a pivotal role in the transformation of Shemaroo from a B2B to a B2C new-age digital company, and its new imagery roll out with the company’s foray into OTT and Broadcast.

In his new role, Mishra will be working on identifying and building various opportunities in the third wave of the internet that is more transparent and uses technologies like blockchain, AI and IOT to create a more interactive user experience for the company.

Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment said, “We are delighted to elevate Rahul Mishra to his new role. His long and steady contribution has helped the company scale great heights. Rahul’s promotion is aptly timed as we plan to accelerate our brand’s growth using Web 3.0 technologies.”

On the elevation, Mishra said, “I am grateful and thrilled to take up this new role. It’s an honour to be a part of the brand that has been entertaining India for 60 years and to work with the best minds in the industry. The future is exciting and bright with the arrival of newer technologies, and I look forward to navigating Shemaroo’s journey into the next stage of the evolution of the internet.”

