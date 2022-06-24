Advertisement

Shemaroo elevates Rahul Mishra to Head Web 3.0 initiatives

Mishra has been the Head of Marketing for Shemaroo since 2018

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Jun 24, 2022 12:20 PM  | 2 min read
Rahul

Shemaroo Entertainment has elevated Rahul Mishra to Head the organisation’s initiatives across Web 3.0.

Mishra has been the Head of Marketing for Shemaroo since 2018. and has been instrumental in carving an identity for its various consumer facing businesses. He played a pivotal role in the transformation of Shemaroo from a B2B to a B2C new-age digital company, and its new imagery roll out with the company’s foray into OTT and Broadcast.

In his new role, Mishra will be working on identifying and building various opportunities in the third wave of the internet that is more transparent and uses technologies like blockchain, AI and IOT to create a more interactive user experience for the company.

Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment said, “We are delighted to elevate Rahul Mishra to his new role. His long and steady contribution has helped the company scale great heights. Rahul’s promotion is aptly timed as we plan to accelerate our brand’s growth using Web 3.0 technologies.”

On the elevation, Mishra said, “I am grateful and thrilled to take up this new role. It’s an honour to be a part of the brand that has been entertaining India for 60 years and to work with the best minds in the industry. The future is exciting and bright with the arrival of newer technologies, and I look forward to navigating Shemaroo’s journey into the next stage of the evolution of the internet.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Shemaroo Web 3.0 Rahul Mishra advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry people people movement
Show comments
You May Also Like
Das

Barun Das elevated as Managing Director and CEO, TV9 Network
21 hours ago

Prep

Ed-Tech player PrepInsta elevates Manish Agarwal as CMO
22 hours ago

yes bank

Yes Bank appoints Nipun Kaushal as Chief Marketing Officer
1 day ago