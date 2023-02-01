Sharon Edmondston elevated as Group Creative Director at M&C Saatchi Sydney

M&C Saatchi has elevated Sharon Edmondston from the role of Creative Director to Group Creative Director Sydney.

Sharon joined M&C Saatchi Sydney in 2015 as Creative Director.

Sharon is the Co-Chair of M&C’s Employee Led Women’s Network and over many years has worked both within the agency and the industry at large to move women forward in the advertising, communications, and creative sectors.

Before coming to M&C Saatchi, Sharon spent five years at Leo Burnett Sydney. While there she held the position of Creative Director on the Samsung account which saw her collaborate on the Galaxy brand with the global team. She began her career as a graphic designer and retoucher for a photographers collective and her attention to detail in craft is one of her greatest passions.

"Shaz is an outstanding and much-loved leader who truly embodies all that a Group CD is. She has connected different parts of our business for the last few years, leaned into our employee lead networks, she identifies brilliant ideas and develops young talent. This promotion couldn't go to a more deserving creative legend," says Cam Blackley, Chief Creative Officer at M&C Saatchi AUNZ.

Sharon Edmondston said: “There is so much diverse talent across our group, and I’m thrilled to be given the opportunity to connect us all to fulfill our clients’ biggest ambitions. We’re at our best when we create positive change at a cultural level – and it takes a village to achieve that. Bring on 2023.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)