Scott Pritchett roped in as Senior Art Director of Icon Agency

Prior to this, Pritchett worked at VMLY&R as Senior Art Director and at Dentsu as Art Director

Scott Pritchett will be joining integrated communications company, Icon Agency, as Senior Art Director.

As part of his role, Pritchett will oversee the design and art direction of Icon’s creative projects. His appointment accentuates Icon’s offering of creative and integrated services across the board.

Prior to joining Icon, Pritchett worked at VMLY&R as Senior Art Director and at Dentsu as Art Director. He has also been internationally recognised at One Show, Spikes, the Webby Awards and AWARD.

“We’re very happy to welcome Scott to Icon. His previous work is a testament to his skill and we believe his guidance and oversight will support our entire creative team, who continue to produce high quality work across our entire client portfolio,” said Icon’s Creative Director, Andrew North.

“Icon is committed to solving complex communications challenges, which requires diverse expertise and strong senior leadership. Scott brings a wealth of both.”

Pritchett praised Icon’s purposeful focus and pointed to the agency’s expanding team.

“'The team at Icon are a fantastic bunch and I’m excited to join them in making great, purposeful work,” said Pritchett.

“Senior appointments like Scott’s are a vital part of our ongoing, sustainable business growth. As we add more senior positions and experts, each with their own experiences and strengths, we expand our ability to solve complex communications challenges and deliver award-winning work for our clients,” said Joanne Painter, Icon’s Group Managing Director.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)