Icon Agency promotes Kate Griffiths to Director of Brand and Change
Icon Agency has elevated Kate Griffiths to the newly created role of Director of Brand and Change. Kate will lead teams in crafting creativity-led behaviour change campaigns and brand projects that prioritise positive, cause-led impact.
"We are thrilled Kate is stepping into this position," said Joanne Painter, Group Managing Director, at Icon Agency. "She brings over a decade of experience rooted in both the brand and behaviour change sectors and is instinctively curious and compassionate in the way she leads.
“Kate’s innate ability to collaborate, her thirst for work that matters and her interest in systems thinking, means our clients will receive the benefit of always having the right mix of different perspectives involved in each and every project. She is an invaluable asset as Icon Agency continues its growth.
“Kate will play a pivotal role in sharpening the agency’s signature methodologies and service culture, reinforcing the team’s capacity to deliver imaginative and action-oriented strategies.
“Additionally, she will work closely with Icon’s executive team to promote proactive measures, accountability, and progress in the areas of equality, inclusivity, community reconciliation, and cultural initiatives,” Painter concluded.
Before joining Icon Agency, Kate held roles on both client and agency side. She thrives on complex briefs, nuanced social issues and supporting brands navigating transformational journeys, to help them take action on social issues as true agents of change.
“I’m feeling invigorated by my new role. Icon’s executive team has actively encouraged the unconventional thinker within me to enhance and amplify the work we do. But also, how we do it,” said Griffiths.
“It’s a rare opportunity to work on complex social issues, whilst guiding socially conscious brands navigating changes in symbolism, strategy or culture. I can’t wait for this next chapter.”
Griffiths’ promotion is effective immediately. She is located in Melbourne
Uday Kotak to take on non-executive board member role
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 17, 2023 9:09 AM | 1 min read
Uday Kotak, MD and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, has said he will now take on the role of a non-executive board member and strategic shareholder. Kotak will be stepping down from his whole-time role, he said in a letter to shareholders.
As per media reports, in the letter Kotak has said that the bank intends to "nurture internal talent that is future ready".
He has also mentioned that it was uncommon in today's banking landscape to have an individual who holds 26% vested interest.
Harsh Deep Chhabra exits Mindshare
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 15, 2023 8:48 AM | 1 min read
Harsh Deep Chhabra has moved on from GroupM. He was Senior Vice President - Account Lead, Team Unilever, at Mindshare.
Friday was his last day, as per his post on LinkedIn.
Chhabra has been associated with Mindshare for 8 years.
Prior to that, he was heading trading analytics for GroupM.
Chhabra has also worked at ZEE network.
Rajnish Kumar & T V Mohandas Pai join Byju's Advisory Council
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 13, 2023 5:28 PM | 3 min read
Rajnish Kumar and TV Mohandas Pai will be joining Byju’s newly constituted Advisory Council. This council will play a pivotal role in advising and mentoring Byju's Board and its CEO, Byju Raveendran, on crucial matters that shape the company's future, the company said.
As per media reports, Arjun Mohan, former UpGrad CEO, has also been roped in for leading the international business.
The appointment of these two esteemed thought leaders in finance and governance to the Advisory Council underscores BYJU'S commitment to enhancing its financial governance mechanisms and leveraging expert advice to drive sustainable growth and strategic decision-making. The BYJU'S Advisory Council is poised to bring fresh perspectives and finance acumen to help BYJU'S maintain its position as a global leader in the ed-tech space.
Speaking on the occasion T V Mohandas Pai said, "Byju and Divya are amongst the most impressive entrepreneurs I have worked with from the startup ecosystem. Since our first contact more than a decade ago, they have built the largest edtech company globally and amongst the largest startups in India. I see in them the drive to build the group into a successful corporation, and to ensure they deliver upon their mission in this sector as a category creator and market leader. As part of the Advisory Council, I look forward to advising the leadership in evolving the systems of governance and financial reporting, as well as to grow an organisational structure that can serve as a resilient foundation for the future of the company."
Rajnish Kumar, voiced his opinion on this as well. "My discussions with Byju and Divya convinced me that they are dedicating sincere efforts to steer a course correction of the company's governance structure. They have reached out to engage with experienced professionals with a proven track record of running large corporates and with a deep understanding of governance issues. The company has achieved an impressive growth trajectory and has built significant scale in its base of revenue, operations, and global presence. With calibrated guidance from experienced advisors who have come together to support these dynamic entrepreneurs, the company will be able to move forward and continue to contribute to this very important field of education,"
"We are truly honoured to welcome Rajnish Kumar and T V Mohandas Pai in the BYJU'S Advisory Council. Their decision to join this council is a resounding vote of confidence in our mission, vision, and strategic direction. Their unparalleled leadership experience and deep understanding of the finance and technology domains will greatly enrich our strategic initiatives and strengthen our governance. With their invaluable insights and expertise, we are confident that we will continue to have a transformative impact on the education landscape," said Divya Gokulnath and Byju Raveendran, Founders of BYJU'S.
T V Mohandas Pai is a distinguished recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri Award. Mohandas Pai's impressive tenure as the former CFO and Board Member at Infosys shaped his reputation in the technology industry. His vast experience including serving the boards of regulatory authorities, provided him with exposure to the economy and regulatory domains. As the co-founder of Akshaya Patra, the world's largest midday meal program, he has demonstrated a pioneering commitment to social causes. Notably, his leadership of Aarin Capital, a leading private equity fund and an early investor in BYJU'S, reflects his belief in the company's potential.
Rajnish Kumar, a renowned figure in the finance world, brings a wealth of expertise and knowledge to the Advisory Council. His remarkable leadership skills, demonstrated during his tenure as the Chairperson of the State Bank of India, have been instrumental in catalyzing transformative changes across India’s financial institutions. His extensive experience in leading a tech startup at scale makes him an invaluable addition to the newly constituted council.
Mindshare appoints Snehi Jha as Head of Mindshare Fulcrum - South Asia
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 13, 2023 4:29 PM | 2 min read
Mindshare has appointed Snehi Jha as the Head of Mindshare Fulcrum, South Asia. With her extensive experience in strategic marketing, digital transformation, and brand development across diverse industries, Snehi is poised to lead Mindshare Fulcrum into a new era of ‘Good Growth’, the company said.
Snehi brings with her over 22 years of proven expertise in product development, digital transformation, and brand development. Her comprehensive experience spans various industries, including media, finance, and FMCG. Snehi's career began at Mindshare Fulcrum in 2002, where she spearheaded strategic media planning for the Skin Care and Oral Care sectors. Her return to Mindshare marks a homecoming as she re-joins the organization to drive strategic initiatives and further strengthen the agency's position as a market leader.
Most recently, Snehi was a part of the Meta India Leadership team. During her tenure, which began in 2013, Snehi played a pivotal role in developing and executing the sales strategy for the Indian market. She led efforts in ad product monetization growth, product development, and client solutions. As the Product Growth Head for Meta’s Ads Portfolio and WhatsApp, Snehi was responsible for driving product growth strategy and development of WhatsApp Business Solutions across APAC. Prior to her time at Meta, she held marketing leadership roles at ICICI Prudential AMC and HSBC Bank.
Beyond her professional accomplishments, Snehi Jha is a passionate champion of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). In her previous role, she successfully spearheaded the formation and implementation of an organization-wide DEI charter, demonstrating her commitment to creating an inclusive and diverse workplace.
Commenting on the appointment, Amin Lakhani, CEO - South Asia Mindshare, said, "I am delighted to welcome Snehi as Head of Mindshare Fulcrum. Snehi's vast experience and exposure to Platforms, Brand and Media make her the ideal leader. I am confident in her deep industry knowledge and her passion for innovation and DEI which will undoubtedly accelerate good growth and deliver exceptional value to our esteemed client Unilever."
Snehi Jha, Head of Mindshare Fulcrum - South Asia expressed her excitement about returning to Mindshare, stating, "I am thrilled to re-join Mindshare, a company that has always been close to my heart. I look forward to working with the talented team at Mindshare Fulcrum and leveraging our collective expertise to deliver outstanding results for Unilever. Together, we will unlock new opportunities, drive innovation, and create meaningful connections in an ever-evolving media landscape."
In her new role, Snehi will report directly to the CEO of Mindshare South Asia, Amin Lakhani, based out of the Mumbai office.
JetSynthesys: Rohit Potphode gets additional role as Global CEO, e-Cricket Premier League
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 13, 2023 3:02 PM | 1 min read
Media veteran Manoj Jagyasi joins Nanda Capital as Advisor and Investment Committee Member
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 13, 2023 12:43 PM | 3 min read
Media veteran Manoj Jagyasi has joined Nanda Capital as Advisor and Investment Committee Member.
Along with serving as the chief business officer and principal advisor to Bharat 24, Manoj Jagyasi has joined the board of Nanda capital holdings as advisor and a member of the investment committee.
Jagyasi's decision to join Nanda Capital stems from his passion for mentoring businesses. In his new capacity, Jagyasi will work closely with the fund's leadership team to identify promising investment opportunities and provide invaluable insights to entrepreneurs.
Commenting on his new role, Jagyasi stated, "I am thrilled to be joining Nanda Capital Holdings and contributing to their mission of supporting and guiding startups. I look forward to leveraging my experience in media and mentoring to help nurture and scale promising ventures."
He further adds, “Being a part of the sales, marketing and media realm for many years my learning curve evolved rapidly, I have been fortunate enough to have worked closely with someone of the industry’s best visionaries and promoters of large organization, which helped build my overall professional path. I was able to grasp nuances of business at an early stage of my professional journey, which is very essential for value driven organizations and I hope that I would be able to pass on those learning to these new age founders.”
Jagyasi confidently states that, “I have a very strong feeling that working together, both Nanda Capital Holdings and I will be picking great startups who will be creating a great positive impact in our country’s socio and economic welfare.”
Jagyasi's remarkable career spans across the media industry, where he has held prominent roles and made significant contributions to several organizations. He decided to join Nanda Capital with an aim to leverage his expertise to support startups in their journey to success.
Jagyasi now wears two hats of CBO & Strategic Advisor to the Board of Bharta24 and advisor for Nanda Capital Holdings.
Jagyasi is a highly accomplished media veteran with extensive experience in the industry. Throughout his career, he has held key leadership positions, driving the growth and success of various media organizations. Recognized for his strategic insights and mentoring capabilities, Jagyasi is sought after as an advisor and consultant.
He is a seasoned business executive with a track record of success in the broadcast media and FMCG industries. He has worked with companies such as India Today Group, Hindustan Unilever, Network 18, ITV Network, and ZEE.
He has 20 years of sales and management experience and has worked across locations in India. He is competent in business strategy, execution, and working with cross-functional & multi-location and high-performance teams.
Zoo Media ropes in Vishnu Kanth Gokul B J to head sales & partnerships
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 13, 2023 11:14 AM | 1 min read
Vishnu Kanth Gokul B J has joined Zoo Media Network as Head of Sales & Partnerships.
He is the Co-Founder of iMergeNow and previously was President-Revenues for Qoruz.
Gokul has been associated with other media companies like Cricbuzz.com and Percept Ltd.
