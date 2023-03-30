Schneider Electric names Deepak Sharma as Zone President Greater India

In his previous role, Sharma was leading integration of L&T Electrical and Automation Business with Schneider Electric, as SVP, Mergers & Acquisition

Schneider Electric has announced the appointment of Deepak Sharma as Zone President – Greater India and MD & CEO, SEIPL, effective 1st May 2023.

Sharma will take over from Anil Chaudhry.

In his previous role, Sharma led the integration of L&T Electrical and Automation Business with Schneider Electric, as SVP, Mergers & Acquisition.

Speaking on this occasion, Chaudhry says, “My stint as the Zone President of Greater India Zone has been extremely satisfying. In the past decade we have consistently grown within the Schneider Electric group and outside. I am also extremely proud to position Schneider Electric as an important partner for Smart infrastructure growth, Skill India, Digital India and societal work done with the Access to Energy program, benefitting millions of Indians. I wish Deepak Sharma good luck for his new role in making India more electric. more digital and more sustainable.”

Speaking on his appointment, Sharma says, “I am excited to be designated as the Zone President – Greater India and MD & CEO, SEIPL. Schneider Electric is committed to the growth of India through investments in R&D, innovation, manufacturing, and talent development. We are one of the most local, amongst global companies, with an augmenting footprint in the country. In my new role, I look forward to scaling up our capabilities and accelerating our contribution toward making India more digital and sustainable during Amrit Kaal. With India taking decisive steps towards becoming climate positive, I foresee enhanced collaboration and partnerships with the Governments, Public and Private enterprises in their sustainability and digitization journeys.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)