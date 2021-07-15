Ruchira Bhattacharya joins Coca-Cola as Director, Marketing - Emerging Categories
Prior to this, Bhattacharya was with Tata Consumer Products, as Director Innovation, Packaged Beverages. She spent over a decade at the company, which was Tata Global Beverages
Ruchira Bhattacharya has quit Tata Consumer Products to join The Coca-Cola Company as Director, Marketing - Emerging Categories. At Tata Consumer Products, Bhattacharya was Director Innovation, Packaged Beverages. She spent over a decade at the company, which was Tata Global Beverages.
"Ending a fantastic 11-year run with Tata Consumer Products. Privileged to have been part of the Tata culture working alongside wonderful colleagues, partners and mentors. Loved being a part of some incredible brands, campaigns and innovations. Grateful for it all. Excited to start my chapter with The Coca-Cola Company today. Looking forward to this new adventure," she said in a LinkedIn post.
Bhattacharya is an experienced marketer with over 13 years of experience in the consumer goods industry. Prior to Tata Consumer Products, she was with Hindustan Unilever.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Coca cola Appointment Marketing Director Ruchira Bhattacharya advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry people people movement