Ruchira Bhattacharya joins Coca-Cola as Director, Marketing - Emerging Categories

Ruchira Bhattacharya has quit Tata Consumer Products to join The Coca-Cola Company as Director, Marketing - Emerging Categories. At Tata Consumer Products, Bhattacharya was Director Innovation, Packaged Beverages. She spent over a decade at the company, which was Tata Global Beverages.

"Ending a fantastic 11-year run with Tata Consumer Products. Privileged to have been part of the Tata culture working alongside wonderful colleagues, partners and mentors. Loved being a part of some incredible brands, campaigns and innovations. Grateful for it all. Excited to start my chapter with The Coca-Cola Company today. Looking forward to this new adventure," she said in a LinkedIn post.

Bhattacharya is an experienced marketer with over 13 years of experience in the consumer goods industry. Prior to Tata Consumer Products, she was with Hindustan Unilever.