Ritesh Mishra named Managing Director for Marks & Spencer Reliance India

Marks & Spencer India has announced that Ritesh Mishra, previously Head of Operations, and Property, is the new Managing Director for Marks & Spencer Reliance India Pvt Ltd.

James Munson, who led the India business for the past five years will now assume the role of M&S International Retail Director in the UK. Mishra will continue to steer M&S from the India support office in Gurgaon, Haryana, and report to Munson.

During his time in India, Munson oversaw significant growth of M&S across India including a 50% increase in the number of stores across the country. Furthermore, the M&S India flagship website and mobile app were launched under his leadership. As a result, he leaves behind a strong leadership team and a commercial operation that is faster, more digital, and closer to the customer.

Mishra’s appointment signifies M&S values that encourage building skills and expertise within the business to nurture future growth and promote internal talent. It also strengthens the retailer’s commitment to India as a market to innovate and grow locally as one of the largest international retailers, ensuring customer centricity and maintaining its position as a great place to work.

On his appointment, Munson said, “As Ritesh takes over the role of M&S India’s new MD, we couldn’t be better positioned for the future. In his new role, Ritesh will be responsible for leading and accelerating the growth and success of our India operations. With his strong leadership, M&S will continue to remain the consumer-focused retailer that we are, always keeping customers at the heart of everything we do.”

Assuming the new role, Mishra added: “I have been entrusted with leading the business I love and have spent 11 years of my career working with. I am confident that we remain on track with our mission of becoming the No. 1 International retailer in the country.

With a strong team to lead the way, we will continue to focus on growing our Omni-channel business so that more customers in India can shop with M&S however they choose.”

