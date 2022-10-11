Rishabh Sharma elevated as Head of Core Business, Twitter Next Asia-Pacific

Twitter has elevated Rishabh Sharma, formerly head of Twitter Next in India, to a new region-wide role as Head of Core Business, Twitter Next Asia-Pacific.



Commenting on Sharma’s appointment, Daniela Bogoricin, Director of Twitter Next APAC, said, “The APAC region is diverse and full of possibilities. Through our work with brands in the region, we’ve realised that there are some similarities that run deep and brands across markets can learn from each other. The Core Business hub led by Rishabh plays an important role in working with global brands holistically in the region, with a keen focus on applying ideas and strategy while always respecting the cultural nuances of each country. With Rishabh’s appointment, we want to strengthen the collective potential of our teams in APAC, forging Twitter Next as a powerhouse of creative hub that helps global and local brands leverage human insight to communicate with cultural nuance, relevance, and stay ahead of the technological curve.”



Rishabh had been leading Twitter Next in India since 2017.



In this new role, Rishabh will spearhead Next’s work with brands and businesses across the APAC region, with a focus on integrating the teams’ capabilities and the strategies of brands across markets into one big holistic offering.

