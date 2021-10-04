Raymond Limited appoints Jatin Khanna as Head - Corporate Development

Raymond Limited has strengthened its executive leadership team with the appointment of Jatin Khanna as Head – Corporate Development.

“Joining Raymond during a period of business consolidation, Khanna brings to Raymond deep leadership experience and expertise from his prior roles with a cumulative experience of two decades,” the company said.

Khanna will work with Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Hari Singhania in shareholder value creation and corporate governance. He will also head the secretarial and legal functions at Raymond.

“He is a versatile leader in raising Equity and Structured Financing, Mergers and Acquisitions and Divestitures, Corporate Restructuring, Investor Relations, Financial Planning & Analysis, Financial Controlling and Management reporting,” according to the company.

Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director said, “Raymond believes in nurturing and growing each of its businesses and Jatin has an impressive track record of helping companies strategically identify and capitalize on new business opportunities. I welcome Jatin to the leadership team at Raymond which stands at the threshold of an exciting phase of growth and market expansion across its business segments.”

“Raymond is one of the most iconic brands in the country with its nine decadal legacy and a strong management team. There are many exciting corporate initiatives being undertaken and planned under the able leadership of Mr. Gautam Hari Singhania. I look forward to contributing my learnings and experience garnered over the years in the planning and execution of the aforesaid initiatives further enhance the value proposition for Raymond stakeholders in the rapidly growing market,”

said Jatin Khanna.

Prior to joining Raymond, Khanna was with Max Group where he was associated with the group for almost 15 years. He has played various roles during his stint. In his last assignment as CFO for Max Financial Services Ltd, he was leading Corporate Finance, Governance, and family office for the Group. He has also led the Merger of Healthcare business with Radiant Life Care [backed by KKR]. For this, Jatin has won the M&A award in “The CFO Power List 2019” for demerger and merger of hospitals.

Khanna was earlier associated with HCL Infosystems where he was managing consolidation of financial statements as per US GAAP and Indian GAAP, accounting for demerger of software business, planning and management reporting of HCL Infosystems group and Investor Relations. Jatin is a qualified Chartered Accountant and an MBA from ISB [Dean’s List].

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)