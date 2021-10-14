Rajesh Sheshadri joins The Trade Desk as General Manager - SEA

Veteran advertising professional Rajesh Sheshadri has joined The Trade Desk as General Manager — SEA. In his previous role, he was with Google as Head — Advertising Agencies Partnerships — APAC. He quit Google in October 2020 to launch his own advisory firm, which provides an advisory service focussed on building and scaling start-ups in the region.



“Super pumped to join the amazing team at The Trade Desk to help grow the business in Southeast Asia. The values of The Trade Desk such as Trust, Transparency and Openness resonate with my own, and I am looking forward to work with like-minded partners across the Advertising, Marketing and Content ecosystem,” Rajesh said in a LinkedIn post.



At Google, Rajesh managed the tech giant's relationship with the Big 5 Advertising Agencies and System Integrators in APAC. He managed annual revenues in excess of $1 billion. He had joined Google in August 2014 as Head — Sponsorships and Premium Content for APAC.

Prior to Google, he had a long stint at Fox International Channels, first as Sr Vice President — Programming and Marketing and then as Business Head and VP — Hong Kong, Head — Advertising and Affiliate Solutions, APAC. In his over two decade long career, he has also worked with TV Today and Indian Express.

