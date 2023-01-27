Radio Mirchi CEO Prashant Pandey moves on

CEO of Radio Mirchi Prashant Pandey has moved on. He will be joining the venture capital space, he shared.
Sharing the news, Pandey said, “And it’s a wrap! After 23 years, I’m leaving Mirchi….the most exciting brand and company in the World! I can’t thank my lovely team enough-and all who have worked here since the beginning. We’ve together created this awesomeness! I am eternally grateful to the visionary Vineet Jain and to my mentor and first boss Amba Preetham Parigi! Without them, none of this magic would have happened! I’m joining the venture capital space in a small way. I’m sure our paths will cross again.”
e4m had reported the development in October 2022. Then, ENIL had announced that Pandey will retire soon and Yatish Mehrishi will be joining the company back as the new CEO. Pandey will however continue as Managing Director.
“I would thank Prashant for his invaluable contributions to the company and building Brand Mirchi into a power brand over the last 22 years,” Vineet Jain Chairman of ENIL hasd said in a statement then.
Josh Talks’ Pawan Sharma joins B4U as CRO
Sharma was Josh Talks’ Business Head
By Sonam Saini | Jan 25, 2023 6:04 PM | 1 min read
Pawan Sharma has moved on from Josh Talks and joined B4U as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). The development has been conformed to e4m by highly placed sources.
At Josh Talks, Sharma was the Business Head, leading the revenue and branded marketing division for the company. He joined Josh Talks in April 2022.
Earlier, Sharma was associated with Network18 where he was designated as National Head Revenue (Focus-Hindi and Regional News). He joined Network18 in November 2020 and worked for over one year.
Voxxy Media appoints Ravi Jhaveri as Chief Revenue Officer
Before joining Voxxy Media, Ravi was associated with Warner Brothers Discovery as an Associate Director of Sales for a cluster of channels
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 25, 2023 4:15 PM | 2 min read
Voxxy Media, a =social media marketing agency, has announced the appointment of Ravi Jhaveri as its Chief Revenue Officer. In his new role, Jhaveri will be responsible for driving and expanding revenue functions across all the business verticals of the organization- Voxxy Influence, Voxxy Creative Studio, Voxxy Talent, Voxxy Socials, Voxxy Commerce and Voxxy Experiential; and will be instrumental in driving the company’s growth in the next phase by augmenting the revenue team Voxxy 2.0.
Ravi comes with more than 15 years of excellent expertise and has worked with some of India's leading broadcasters. His expertise lies in business strategy, developing linear and non-linear revenue models, and has successfully developed strong teams to manage all go-to-market efforts, including pre-sales consulting, sales, revenue operations, and stakeholder management.
Before joining Voxxy Media, Ravi was associated with Warner Brothers Discovery as an Associate Director of Sales for a cluster of channels where he served for more than 5 years. Apart from that Ravi has also worked with established brands like Disney Star, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and Reliance Broadcast Network.
“Ravi’s appointment comes at the perfect time, as we enter our next wave of growth”- said Vipul Talwar, Co-Founder Voxxy Media. “His experience in leveraging market synergies across a broad ecosystem, setting up processes and data-driven solutions, will drive scalable growth and profitability in the next stage for Voxxy Media.”
In his new role as CRO at Voxxy Media, Mr. Jhaveri said “As someone who has accelerated growth in many companies over the years, I am very excited to join Voxxy Media at this pivotal time in the company’s journey. The company has an undeniable product-market fit, a fanatical customer base, and a great mission. The opportunity to join is not only to amplify the growth and momentum of the Influencer Marketing business but also to spearhead the revenue of the other SBUs that Voxxy plans to monetize. This will enable us to become the market leader within this space.”
Simpl ropes in Ashwini Ravindranath as VP of Partner Success team
Her earlier stints include leadership roles at Airtel and FlipKart
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 25, 2023 2:32 PM | 2 min read
1-tap checkout network Simpl today announced the appointment of Ashwini Ravindranath as Vice President of the Partner Success team. Ashwini will lead the team to build strong relationships with Simpl’s merchant network and own the P&L of the Pay Later business of the organisation. With this strategic hire, Simpl aims to help its onboarded merchant partners achieve their desired business goals.
With over a decade of rich and diverse experience in retail, Ashwini is a seasoned e-commerce leader with strong category experience. In her earlier stints with Airtel and FlipKart, Ashwini played many key roles in launching and scaling new businesses, with a vision to bring the next 200Mn shoppers online. She has been an integral part of 4 key business launches at Flipkart, while driving the customer and revenue growth of the eCommerce player.
Commenting on the appointment, Nitya Sharma, CEO & Co-Founder – Simpl, said, “We welcome Ashwini Ravindranath as the Vice President of our Partner Success team. With the fintech payments landscape evolving at a breakneck speed, it is indispensable for us to ensure that our merchant partners achieve their desired business outcomes. Ashwini’s intervention will play a vital role in further cementing our merchant partners’ relationships with their customers. She will also be responsible for P&L and sales for our Pay Later business and drive the next phase of its growth. We wish her all the best.”
Ashwini Ravindranath, Vice President, Partner Success Team said, “I am super excited to be on board this exciting journey at Simpl. We want to help our merchant partners build trusted and long-term relationships with their customers, and we will partner with them in this journey by building a transformative customer experience, catering to the category nuances of each of our merchants”
A marketing management student from SPJIMR, SP Jain Institute of Management & Research, Ashwini is a gold medalist in Academics from Visvesvaraya Technological University. Ashwini is also the recipient of the prestigious "Great Manager Award - 2021', an award that recognizes people managers in the county, conferred by People Business Consulting.
Simpl will continue to expand its leadership team across partnerships and customer service in its mission to democratize the digital transformation in the payments space in India.
Bharat Express appoints Nishant Mishra as Marketing Head ahead of official launch
Mishra was part of Bharat24's launch too
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 25, 2023 10:20 AM | 2 min read
Upendrra Rai-led upcoming national Hindi news channel Bharat Express has appointed Nishant Mishra as Marketing Head before its official launch.
In his new role, he will be closely working with the management for the launch of the channel and create successful brand strategy, curate content-led events & IP’s, strategic alliances and customized brand solutions for the channel.
Prior to joining Bharat Express, Mishra played a crucial role in the successful launch of Bharat24 and channel’s other marketing initiatives in his national role. In his career spanning over 15 years, he has worked with leading media brands like TV Today, TV18, Zee and iTV Network.
Commenting on his appointment, Mishra said, “Launch is the most exciting and thrilling phase of a media brand. I am privileged to have this opportunity and look forward to working with the incredible and seasoned team of professionals already at Bharat Express.”
Upendrra Rai, CMD & Editor-in-Chief, Bharat Express, said, “As the channel is gearing up for its official launch on 1st February 2023, we have made a slew of senior-level appointments in critical roles. Nishant’s appointment will add more heft to our remarkable team at the channel and I am confident that Bharat Express will benefit from Nishant’s rich experience.”
On the appointment, Varun Kohli, CEO, Bharat Express, said, “Having worked with Nishant before, I have witnessed Nishant’s growth as a marketing professional. I have always admired his solution-based and result-oriented approach which will further bolster our growth plans for Bharat Express.”
Mona Jain to join Zee News as Chief Revenue Officer
This will be Jain’s second stint with Zee
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 24, 2023 7:54 PM | 1 min read
Mona Jain, who has resigned as ABP News Network’s Chief Revenue Officer, will join Zee News as its Chief Revenue Officer. The development was confirmed to e4m by highly placed sources.
This will be Jain’s second stint with the Zee group. Before joining ABP Network in November 2019, Jain had spent six years in Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd. (ZEEL), serving as Executive Vice President, AD Sales.
A veteran media professional, Jain has more than 30 years of experience in media marketing and promotions. Prior to her tenure in ZEEL, Jain was the CEO of Vivaki Exchange for almost nine years, where she was designated as India Head – Strategic Investments. She has also worked at Cheil Communications and Mudra Communications in the past, where she held the positions of Executive Director and Media Director respectively and was responsible for setting up media for various brands. She started her career with Hindustan Thompson Associates (HTA) and holds vast experience in the field of communications and marketing.
Scarecrow M&C Saaatchi elevates Mustafa Kapasi to ECD
He has spent seven years in Scarecrow
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 24, 2023 3:46 PM | 2 min read
Ad agency Scarecrow M&C Saatchi has announced the elevation of Mustafa Kapasi to the role of Executive Creative Director.
Kapasi brings with him a rich experience of nearly 21 years of writing and leading a copy team, the agency said.
He has spent seven years in Scarecrow and has handled an eclectic mix of brands including Future Generali, Adani Gas, Mahindra Trakstar, Wagh Bakri, Business Standard, Vimal, Spykar and many more.
Says Raghu Bhat, Co-founder of Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, “Mustafa is an exceptional human being who thoroughly deserves this promotion. He has a unique combination of creativity, resilience and a hunger for learning that sets him apart. What I’m most impressed about is his ability to adapt and re-invent himself in the ever-changing digital landscape, which is a testament to his commitment to always get better, at whatever he does.”
Says Manish Bhat, Co-founder of Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, “Mustafa is a true leader who can inspire, motivate and improve his team members. He is a great listener and his life experience allows him to come up with great insights in our conversations. One of his best qualities is that he inspires trust and has a fantastic work ethic, which is very rare to find. I wish and hope that Mustafa will continue to blossom in Scarecrow and create some more great campaigns.”
Says Mustafa Kapasi,"I am continually impressed by the agency's focus on simplicity and creating disruptive yet effective campaigns. Even after eight years, this approach remains as refreshing as it was when I first joined. The culture of adapting and evolving while constantly pushing boundaries and avoiding comfort zones suits me quite well. I am grateful to Raghu and Manish for entrusting me with this opportunity. And a shout-out to my current and previous bunch of crazy creative colleagues who helped me make this possible."
Some of his most visible campaigns in Scarecrow include the award-winning Spykar Blue Film Festival campaign, Varuna Pumps’ Rukmi Bai, Republic Day film for Ambuja Cements, the LSF campaign for Nahar Amrit Shakti, MumBye for Adhiraj Developers and the Insight Out campaign for Business Standard.
CollegeDekho appoints Abhinav Upadhyay as Chief Marketing Officer
Upadhyay has earlier worked with Tata Group, Western Union, Thomas Cook, Zee Group and Talentedge
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 24, 2023 3:03 PM | 2 min read
Higher education services platform CollegeDekho has appointed Abhinav Upadhyay as Chief Marketing Officer. Upadhyay will drive all aspects of brand and product marketing besides building the next chapter of growth for the company through Innovations and transformative efforts across its entire spectrum of products and services.
Upadhyay has nearly two decades of leadership experience while spearheading product innovation, brand management, and marketing for leading Indian and multinational corporations like the Tata Group, Western Union, Thomas Cook, Zee Group and Talentedge.
Commenting on the appointment of Abhinav Upadhyay as CMO, Ruchir Arora, Co-Founder and CEO of CollegeDekho said, “We are delighted to welcome Abhinav to CollegeDekho. He comes with a diverse experience in leading marketing & innovation across a range of various industries and had his own entrepreneurial stint as a start-up leader. We are confident that his expertise in marketing & growth and vast knowledge of the Indian consumer will help us take CollegeDekho to newer heights. His profound ability for product innovation and brand building will be crucial in CollegeDekho making a quantum leap in the future”
Commenting on his new role, Abhinav Upadhyay, Chief Marketing Officer - CollegeDekho said, “The opportunity to build a powerful brand and business in the education sector in India is truly amazing. I am delighted to partner with Ruchir, Saurabh and Rohit along with the entire CollegeDekho team in their mission of building the CollegeDekho as the largest, most loved and respected student guidance ecosystem from India. To enable more and more Indian students to fulfil their dreams truly excites me and I’m extremely thrilled about driving transformative growth for CollegeDekho as well as for myself.”
An alumnus of Mudra Institute of Communications (MICA), Abhinav has led businesses and brands across categories for nearly 2 decades. He has launched and scaled multiple products and offerings while bringing transformational leadership across Brands, Products, Services and cultures across a wide range of industries like Telecom, Global Remittances, Foreign Exchange, Prepaid Cards, Payments, Online Forex, Education and Edtech. Abhinav was also selected by Niti Ayog as a Mentor of Change for Atal Innovation Mission for mentoring students across India.
Abhinav has also been an entrepreneur across food and sustainability while working with farmers and consumers alike and has also been a marketing, growth, sales, products and innovation consultant for various companies. He’s also been a speaker at multiple marketing conclaves and writes about marketing, technology, startups, growth and all things innovations across a range of publications.
