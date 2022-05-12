Publicis Media Services appoints Rajesh Viswanath as Senior Vice President, Data Sciences

Publicis Media Services has announced key appointments in Data Sciences & Performance Marketing, in line with its focus on scaled, future-facing solutions and data driven decision-making that delivers maximum impact for brands.

Rajesh Viswanath joins as Senior Vice President, Data Sciences, while Vivek Tyagi has been brought in as the Head of Performance Marketing.

Viswanath comes with 19 years of experience in the M&E and BFSI verticals and has worked with companies such as SG Analytics, Citiustech and GENPACT. In his new role at Publicis Media Services, he will help enhance and embed analytics into integrated client solutions, underpinning data across all services and generating unparalleled business value. He will develop further the suite of tools, research, advanced analytics approaches and place data and analytics at the heart and centre of all marketing strategies for brands.

Tyagi has over a decade of rich experience across marketing services – he has spent almost 7 years with Publicis Groupe agencies Zenith and Performics. His last stint was with Liv, a lifestyle banking app by by Emirates NBD. In his new role at Publicis Media Services, Tyagi will be responsible for strengthening the performance marketing proposition and offering, by harnessing the power of data and technology. He will also work with Publicis Consulting to help clients transition their performance marketing to a cookie-less yet increasingly digitally active future.

Both Viswanath and Tyagi will report to Tanmay Mohanty, CEO, Publicis Media Services India.

Tanmay Mohanty said, “In an ever-evolving market scenario, we are continually focused on strengthening our media product and offering in order to bring in incredible value and scale for our clients. The appointments highlight our commitment in delivering market-leading media services, in an increasingly opt-in digital world. Both performance and data sciences are key pillars for further transformation and growth of our business. The new hires fortify our leadership team, pushing further on our strategic agenda, bringing in innovative strategies, fresh thinking and approaches and exemplary data-driven marketing. I am confident that Rajesh Viswanath and Vivek Tyagi, with their depth of expertise and experience will bolster our services exponentially and continue to drive media excellence.”

