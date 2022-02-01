Publicis Health appoints Anindya Banerjee as Creative Head

Publicis Health has announced the appointment of Anindya Banerjee as the Head of Creative for the unit. Anindya will lead the creative mandate for the unit, evolving their creative offerings while managing growth, strategy and communications output for the agency. His appointment comes on the heels of an impressive streak of new business wins for the agency. He will report to Dorelle Kulkarni, Senior Vice President, Publicis Health.

Banerjee is a seasoned creative with diverse experience in advertising, marketing, and communication. He has held senior leadership roles across various agencies and crafted award-winning campaigns that have gone on to win several accolades at world stages. With over 20 years of experience in the advertising and communication space, his expansive experience will fuel the organization’s creative services.

Welcoming Banerjee to the agency, Dorelle Kulkarni, Senior Vice President, Publicis Health said “Publicis Health has had tremendous growth momentum in the past year and this is reflected in both our new business wins and our body of work. To keep up this momentum it is important to have a leadership team that brings a diverse perspective and open new avenues for us. Anindya comes with the perfect knowledge of craft and experience which will be invaluable in propelling Publicis Health to the next phase of growth. I look forward to us working together.”

Adding further Dheeraj Sinha, CEO & Chief Strategy Officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett, Publicis Health & Publicis Business said “Publicis Health has had a fantastic run last year, onboarding some of the biggest brands in the health and pharma industry. It continues to play a pivotal role for our growth plans and to that end we are committed to bringing on board the best in class talent to the agency. Anindya’s diverse background will bring a unique perspective to agency and I look forward to some great work in the future.”

Adding further Anindya Banerjee, Head of Creative, Publicis Health on joining the agency, said “The scourge of Covid and its terrible aftermath has shown how important health is in the overall well-being of people. I believe health and wellness are going to be the engine drivers of the industry going forward. In that context, Publicis Health is once in a lifetime opportunity for me to be in the right place at the right time.”

Banerjee joins Publicis Health from FCB Ulka where he was the Executive Creative Director, where he worked on some of India’s biggest brands including the award-winning Times ‘Out and Proud’ campaign for LGBTQ rights in India. He has worked across several Indian and international brands throughout his tenure with various agencies crafting award-winning hybrid 360 campaigns.

