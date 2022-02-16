Publicis Groupe India appoints Google’s Amaresh Godbole as CEO, Digital Tech Business

Publicis Groupe has announced the appointment of Amaresh Godbole as CEO, Digital Technology Business, Publicis Groupe India. He will be leading the Groupe’s digital experience and technology agencies Digitas India and Indigo Consulting. Godbole will also be responsible for scaling up the Publicis Commerce D2C offering.

He will report into Anupriya Acharya, CEO Publicis Groupe South Asia and both Unny Radhakrishnan, CEO Digitas India and Jose Leon, MD, Indigo Consulting will work closely with Godbole.

Prior to this, Godbole was Head of Creative and Capability at Google India, and he also has a history of over a decade with Publicis Groupe where his last role was CEO, Digitas India.

On the appointment, Acharya said: “The last two years have seen an acceleration in technology adoption and companies across sectors are grappling with the need to deliver more contemporary customer experiences and improve critical business processes. We have an opportunity to accelerate further our unique digital technology offerings in India and unlock new avenues, bringing in exponential growth for clients. In Amaresh, we have someone who deeply understands the Publicis way of working and also brings an outside-in view of technology trends and the wider industry from his time with Google.”

Godbole said, “In Digitas, Indigo Consulting and the Publicis Commerce teams, the Groupe has formidable technology transformation offerings. I hope to use the unique vantage point this role offers to find synergies and reimagine our combined go-to-market strategy in light of emerging client segments and technology opportunities such as Web3 and D2C. The Groupe’s Power of One approach will ensure we can offer these capabilities to all Publicis Groupe clients in India. On a personal note, Publicis Groupe has been like a second home for me and I’m excited to be back amongst people I’ve known and respected for a long time.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)