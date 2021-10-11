Prashant Sharda quits Comviva to join Pocket FM as VP — Strategic Partnerships

Prashant Sharda has quit Tech Mahindra-owned Comviva to join Pocket FM as Vice President — Strategic Partnerships, as per his updated LinkedIn profile. Pocket FM lets users discover audio content ranging from audiobooks, stories, and podcasts from the most diverse creator community. It is a Series B funded company with a growing community of 20 million+ users and 500k+ creators.



At Comviva, he was Head of Global Subscription Revenue & Ad-Tech — MENA, SEA & SAARC where he was responsible for managing a P&L of Rs 130 crore worth of subscription and advertising revenue. Comviva's extensive portfolio of solutions spans mobile finance, content, infotainment, customer value management, messaging, mobile data and managed VAS services.



Prior to Comviva, he was COO and Founder of Fundoo Internet Services. Before starting Fundoo Internet Services, Prashant was Head of Partner Ecosystem Development at Hotstar where he was driving growth and user acquisition.

His career of 20+ years also include stints at Times Internet, NDTV Convergence, Nokia, India TV and Alibaba Group.

