Prasanna Raman joins Sharechat as Head Of FMCG Enterprise Sales
Raman was previously with Snap Inc where he was the Vertical Lead
Prasanna Raman has announced on LinkedIn that he has joined the Bangalore-based social media company ShareChat. He will be heading the company's FMCG Enterprise Sales division. Raman was previously with Snap Inc where he was the Vertical Lead. He joined the company in March 2020 as Advertising Solutions Lead.
He shared on his LinkedIn post: "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head Of FMCG Enterprise Sales at ShareChat!"
Raman has previously worked for companies like Facebook, GroupM, Interactive Avenues and Google.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Bombay Shaving Company's Deepak Gupta elevated to Co-Founder
Gupta joined the company in 2019
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 13, 2022 11:45 AM | 3 min read
Visage Lines Personal Care Pvt Ltd, the holding company of brands Bombay Shaving Company and Bombae has elevated its Chief Operating Officer (COO), Deepak Gupta to Co-Founder & COO.
A seasoned FMCG professional with a decade-long experience at Colgate-Palmolive India & China, Deepak joined Bombay Shaving Company as Chief Revenue Officer in 2019. He rose quickly through the ranks by taking ownership of company operations across supply chain, product development, growth and the overall P&L. He was elevated to Chief Operating Officer (COO) in June 2021.
In the last year and a half, he has led expansion of the company into multiple strategic businesses spanning from scaling Bombay Shaving Company into a serious omnichannel business challenging incumbent players, to foraying into women’s hair removal with launch of ‘Bombae’ as well as building a D2C services arm for the holding company. Under his leadership, Visage Lines has grown 6X in revenues and houses over 250 employees and has built itself as the brand of choice for the discerning consumer of today.
Bombay Shaving Company was founded in 2016 as a D2C brand with a mission to disrupt the men’s grooming space. Deepak has steered the organization to become an omnichannel institution across multiple arms and capabilities. The elevation to Co-Founder is a rare phenomenon that recognizes path-changing contributions to building an organisation. From the perspective of a Founder, this signals true partnership and a long-term commitment to building together. A handful of erstwhile startups such as Zomato, Blinkit, Rebel Foods, HomeLane and Housejoy have done this in the past.
"The company Deepak joined and the company today are very different. He has built it with me as a trusted partner. His strategic intellect, appetite for delivery, and the trust the entire organization and board place in him is exemplary. He is (and has been) a true partner and Co-founder in building a company we are all proud of. Thrilled to formalize his role.", Shantanu Deshpande, Founder & CEO, said in the video.
“Deepak is a fab operator and has the confidence of the board. He has built the company side by side with Shantanu and is crucial for the future. Founders have to combine vision, strategy and execution and Deepak and Shantanu symbolize this. His elevation is a hallmark that professionals can make the best mark in startups”, Nikhil Vora, Founder of Sixth Sense and a board member at Bombay Shaving Company stated in an email.
"I am truly honored and grateful for this elevation & the trust Shantanu & the board have shown in me. I continue to be inspired by the culture of ownership and the strategic vision of the organization. With our limitless team & innovation pipeline, we are best positioned to cross the 500Cr ARR mark in the next 6-8 quarters. I am thrilled and earnestly looking forward to this new phase and partnership with Shantanu to make BSC and Bombae ‘formidable game-changers’ in Personal Care in India and globally", Deepak Gupta, now Co-founder & COO, stated.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Endemol Shine’s Anaya Mohanty joins Arré Studio as Creative Director & Development Head
Mohanty will be tasked with pushing investments into newer formats and widening the network of talent in Hindi and other regional markets
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 13, 2022 11:04 AM | 3 min read
Anaya Mohanty has joined Arré Studio to head Development and bring her creative prowess and energy to the upcoming slate apart from pushing investments into newer stories and formats & widen the network of talent in Hindi as well as regional markets.
Anaya is also tasked with putting together a team comprising of the best creative talent from India and internationally, to help build creative scale for the studio’s ambitious plans over the next few years, which comprises of large scale originals (shows and films) in Hindi and regional markets, along with the next seasons of some of Arré’s popular show franchises.
Arré Studio’s content across web series, podcasts and essays is popular among the young audiences of India and currently reaches over 300 million people via its social media handles and through OTT platform collaborations which include Disney+Hotstar, LionsgatePlay, Daily Hunt, MX Player, JioSaavn, MiniTv and more. The Arré Studio slate includes shows such as A.I.SHA, Official Chukyagiri, Official CEOgiri, 1962: The War in the Hills, Pari-war, Murder in Agonda, short films such as the award-winning Transistor, Sorry Bhaisaab and podcasts such as Trial By Error | The Aarushi Files and Ae Dil Hai Complicated, based on original essays first published on Arré.
Anaya Mohanty, Creative Director and Head of Development, Arré Studio said, “I have always admired what Arré has achieved across platforms, formats and genres and am very happy to be a part of this talented team, which brings content from diversified categories to the youth of India, focusing on narrative quirk and uniqueness. I look forward to learning on my experience, while we at Arré design and develop material that touches a chord with one and all”
Sharan Saikumar, Co-Founder and Creative Director, Arré said “Anaya brings with her strong experience in development for fiction and non-fiction and has led the creative vision for some top notch shows across a range of genres the last couple of years. One of the key things Anaya will be focusing on is mentoring a writers’ room that the studio is building to invest in long form scripts that reflect the Arré lens in storytelling, some of them drawing from our bank of top performing nonfiction essays that have lent themselves till now to successful podcasts and award-winning shorts.”
Niyati Merchant, Co-Founder and COO, Arré said “We are super excited to have Anaya onboard; she will play a pivotal role in Arré Studio’s upcoming plans of building strong content IPs which include our franchise expansion, adaptations of book rights and the development and execution of original shows and films that are part of our content inventory.”
Before joining Arré, Anaya worked as the Executive Vice President & Head of Development at Endemol Shine India. Anaya has almost two decades of experience in the creative and entertainment field across Colour Yellow Productions Pvt. Ltd, Eros Now CNBC-TV18, Zee TV, Movies Now to name a few and has been part of projects such as Tumbbad, Newton, Happy Bhag Jayegi, along with a slate of upcoming OTT shows.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Aditya Jhamb quits MX Player, joins Viacom 18 Sports
At Viacom 18 Sports, he is the Head of Strategic Partnerships (All MXP Businesses) - Senior Director
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 6:31 PM | 2 min read
Aditya Jhamb has quit MX Player and joined Viacom 18 Sports as Senior Vice President - Partnerships (Strategy, Acquisitions & BD). At MX Player, Jhamb was the Head of Strategic Partnerships (All MXP Businesses) - Senior Director.
Announcing his decision on LinkedIn, Jhamb wrote, “After completing a very meaningful and enriching 1.5 years at MX Player, I have decided that it is time for me to move on. These 1.5 years at MX Player have been full of learning and very enriching. Of all my stints, so far, I can confidently say MX Player has been the best.
I take great pride in the fact that in a span of 1.5 years, I could contribute by building a Partnerships and Distribution team here and take it to the levels where it is contributing significantly to various businesses especially the SVOD business and Distribution on CTVs. MX Player will always be close to my heart.”
“Today, I start my new journey with Viacom 18 Sports, as SVP – Partnerships (Strategy, Acquisitions and BD). Look forward to exciting times,” he added.
Jhamb had joined MX Player in July 2021. Before this, he was with Amazon for more than five years. His responsibilities as the company included spearheading business development efforts in India and South Asia, developing and managing C-suite relationships in the partner organisations, and establishing cross-functional partnerships and leading the team in the roll-out of the partnership offer and GTM/marketing activities.
He has also worked with Aircel and Vodafone.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Barista Coffee Company ropes in Priyankar Singh as GM – Marketing
Singh has over 14 years of experience in Marketing, Brand Strategy and Communication across North and South India
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 1:58 PM | 1 min read
Barista Coffee Company has appointed Priyankar Singh as General Manger – Marketing. Singh holds more than 14 years of experience in Marketing, Brand Strategy and Communication across North and South India.
Over the years he has worked with reputed companies where he looked after overall Marketing & Brand Communication. As General Manager - Marketing he will be responsible for creating high impact marketing campaigns and works towards strengthening brand connect.
Singh says, “I'm excited to work with Barista Coffee Company because I believe it will be an incredible experience for my professional and personal growth. The opportunity will provide me with valuable experience in the Food and Beverage industry, while also exposing me to a new area of business.
Singh started his career with Tag Media Network in Bangalore, later he joined Inox Leisure Limited where he worked for almost a decade. He has experience in Marketing & Brand Strategy, Retail Marketing, Driving Growth, Customer Innovation & Team Management, Alliances and celebrity management along with New Launches.
Rajat Agrawal, CEO Barista, says, “Priyankar will be a great asset to our organisation, his all-round experience working on various domains will help us to create a platform to scale and connect to our consumers better. Further, he would be an integral part in our next phase of growth. I wish him all the best in his journey with us.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Maruti Suzuki Veteran KS Johar named Director (Manufacturing) at Dandera Ventures
The automotive industry veteran will spearhead the setup and mass production practices of the production and manufacturing facilities for Dandera
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 1:41 PM | 2 min read
Sustainable mobility startup Dandera Ventures today announced the appointment of KS Johar as its Director - Manufacturing. The automotive industry veteran will spearhead the setup and mass production practices of the production and manufacturing facilities for Dandera.
Sarth Jain, Founder of Dandera Ventures said, “Mr. Johar brings to Dandera a wealth of experience and expertise in setting up and scaling large automobile manufacturing capabilities. We are truly excited to welcome him to the Dandera family and look forward to him building a formidable and world-class manufacturing and operations infrastructure for Dandera, as we prepare to bring to market an industry-leading portfolio of commercial EVs.”
Johar brings to Dandera nearly 40 years of experience across automotive manufacturing and other business functions. Previously, he was associated as Senior Operations & Production Leader at Maruti Suzuki India, where he played a pivotal role in helping Maruti Suzuki achieve market dominance in the automobile sector through world-class products at the lowest possible costs. An automotive OEM expert, he was instrumental in setting up state-of-the-art green field plants from scratch at Maruti Suzuki. He also oversaw large operations, launch of various vehicle models and scaled up individual plant output to 300,000 vehicle units per year.
KS Johar, Director - Manufacturing at Dandera Ventures said, “The Dandera team has outstanding R&D capabilities in electric vehicle design and development, and has further impressed me with their clear vision and roadmap for supporting the global logistics industry’s transition to sustainable mobility with a rich portfolio of Electric Vehicles serving different needs. I am excited to join them and look forward to playing a role in realising their vision through creating truly world-class manufacturing and production systems for their current and forthcoming range of EVs.”
Dandera in September announced the launch of its cargo three-wheeler EV, OTUA, with an industry-leading range of 165 kilometres on a single charge. The Gurgaon-based startup has designed and developed OTUA’s underlying battery system and drivetrain technology completely in-house.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
VMLY&R India appoints Saurabh Saksena as CEO
Saksena will be based out of Mumbai and report to Hari Ramanathan, CEO- VMLY&R, South & SE Asia and Japan
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 12:05 PM | 2 min read
VMLY&R has announced the appointment of Saurabh Saksena as Chief Executive Officer of VMLY&R India. He will be based out of Mumbai and report to Hari Ramanathan, CEO- VMLY&R, South and South-East Asia and Japan.
Prior to this role, Saksena was President of Red Fuse Communications, India, the WPP agency that manages Colgate Palmolive.
In this role, he was tasked with offering client businesses the ‘best of WPP’ – which helped him to grow his expertise in social, CRM, full-funnel management and new-age media. Before this time, he was Chief Executive Officer at both JWT and Ogilvy, Malaysia.
In his new role, he will drive the integration of VMLY&R’s capabilities across India – from creative excellence to transformational solutions at the intersection of brand and customer experience (BX & CX), data, platforms and commerce.
Commenting on his appointment, Saurabh Saksena - CEO, VMLY&R India, said: “I’m thrilled to take up this new role and lead the VMLY&R operations in India. The agency houses a great pool of talent across specialisations that don’t usually exist together in a single agency, making it well-positioned to harness creativity, technology, and culture to create connected brands. VMLY&R has outstanding growth potential in India, and we will continue to build on this foundation.”
Hari Ramanathan, CEO, VMLY&R South, and South-East Asia and Japan said: “India is an anchor market for us in Asia and with a breadth and depth of offerings that are unmatched in the industry, VMLY&R India, under Saurabh’s leadership, is all set to help clients get their ‘unfair’ share of growth in a vibrant market.
"Saurabh represents our continued investment in India, as we believe it’s a market with boundless opportunity and a growth story that is waiting to be unlocked."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sunder Balasubramanian joins Myntra as CMO
He joins from Coupang where he was the Head of International Marketing
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 8, 2022 3:45 PM | 1 min read
Sundar Balasubramanian has announced his new role at Myntra as its Chief Marketing Officer. The industry veteran took to LinkedIn to make the announcement: Excited to share that I am starting a new role as CMO at Myntra. Looking forward to diving into the world that integrates tech and fashion, beauty & lifestyle."
In his last role, he was the Head of International Marketing at Coupang where the managed the marketing launch of the brand in Taiwan and Japan. Prior to that, he was at Disney+ Hotstar as Head of Marketing.
With over 18 years of experience, Balasubramanian has worked across industries such as consumer tech, FMCG and advertising. He specialises in driving growth agenda, marketing and brand strategy, P&L delivery, new category development, digital marketing, innovation strategy and team management and leadership.
He has also held leadership positions in Colgate Palmolive and McCann Worldgroup.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube