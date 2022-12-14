Pernod Ricard names Paul-Robert Bouhier as MD - India
Paul-Robert Bouhier will report to Philippe Guettat, Chairman and CEO, Pernod Ricard Asia
Pernod Ricard India has appointed Paul-Robert Bouhier as its new Managing Director with effect from January 1, 2023. In his new role, Paul-Robert will report to Philippe Guettat, Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard Asia and will be a member of the Pernod Ricard Asia Executive Committee.
Paul-Robert will be responsible for continuing to transform and accelerate Pernod Ricard India’s business strategy, developing organization and people and finding new opportunities for sustainable and profitable business growth.
Announcing this appointment, Philippe Guettat, Chairman and CEO, Pernod Ricard Asia said: “I am glad to welcome Paul-Robert to Pernod Ricard India, which is among the top three must-win markets for the group. I am confident that with Paul- Robert at the helm, our focus on Premiumization, Innovation, Digital Transformation and Sustainability & Responsibility will get further accelerated in line with our transformation agenda. He will be a brilliant addition to the India leadership team, and I wish him all the best.”
Paul-Robert takes the reins after Thibault Cuny stepped down in October 2022 due to health reasons.
On his announcement, Paul-Robert Bouhier said, “I am excited to be a part of one of the most versatile markets of Pernod Ricard and looking forward to playing a part in driving the company’s strategic priorities. I will strive to carry forward the legacy by championing a culture of excellence, customer-centricity, and collaboration that Pernod Ricard India has nurtured all these years.”
Paul-Robert brings 27 years of international experience in Marketing, Commercial & General Management across Markets and Brand Companies. He joined Pernod Ricard in 1995 and has worked in France, Ireland, Singapore, South Africa, and Italy.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
BlueStone elevates Sudeep Nagar to Co-founder
Nagar, who joined BlueStone as an AVP, marked 10 years with the venture earlier this week
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 13, 2022 4:09 PM | 1 min read
Fine jewellery brand BlueStone has elevated Sudeep Nagar, its Chief Operating Officer, as its co-founder. Sudeep joins Gaurav Singh Kushwaha, the CEO, as the second co-founder of the Bangalore-based retail venture.
Announcing the change to the leadership structure, Gaurav said, "It's no coincidence that Sudeep's elevation to co-founder comes just as he marks a decade of building BlueStone. In these ten years, his initiatives have impacted all possible functions like marketing, retail, sales, logistics, accounts and more. I can't think of a better person to share the mantle of co-founder."
An alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad, Sudeep joined BlueStone a decade ago, in December 2012, with extensive experience in software and luxury real estate. Since then, he has been instrumental in making BlueStone a vertically and digitally integrated organisation.
Initiatives under his leadership have strongly impacted the business - curtailing critical wastage, improving speed to delivery, and maintaining lean operations overall. With his elevation to co-founder, Sudeep will continue to leverage the fine jewellery retailer's proprietary technology ecosystem to ensure consumers have a seamless experience across the D2C website, app and 140+ stores, from design to delivery, the company said.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Interactive Avenues appoints Siddharth Barjatya to head Analytics
Barjatya will be based out of the company’s Mumbai office and will report to COO Shantanu Sirohi
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 13, 2022 12:27 PM | 2 min read
Interactive Avenues, a Reprise network company and the digital arm of Mediabrands India, has appointed Siddharth Barjatya to head its Analytics function. An alumnus of IIM Bangalore, Barjatya has 12+ years of experience in varied applications of marketing analytics and data science. This is his second stint with Interactive Avenues and he has previously worked for market leaders like IBM, Infosys, Ogilvy, and Wavemaker. Barjatya will be based out of the company’s Mumbai office and will report to Shantanu Sirohi, COO, Interactive Avenues.
He will help deliver best-in-class AI/ML-based products and services that help brands take smarter marketing decisions; and will be at the helm of the company’s business intelligence initiatives, working closely with both technology and craft teams.
“Interactive Avenues’ well-defined vision, entrepreneurial culture, and relentless focus on customer success have led me back here after a gap. I’m excited to be part of the company’s sharp growth curve once again and look forward to scaling our Analytics craft in a big way,” said Siddharth Barjatya, Head – Analytics, Interactive Avenues.
Amardeep Singh, CEO, Interactive Avenues, added, “In the digital world, marketing analytics play a crucial role in helping brands unearth actionable insights and drive business results. Siddharth has always been a stellar performer and his vast experience will help us empower our clients with intelligent decision-making capabilities.”
Interactive Avenues is India’s leading full-service digital marketing company with offices in Mumbai (headquarters), Gurugram, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata. They offer a comprehensive range of cutting-edge services including Media, Programmatic, Data & Analytics, E-Commerce, Paid Search, Social Media, SEO, ORM, Creative and Web Development under one roof with multidisciplinary teams.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
CleverTap appoints Samer Saad as Regional Sales Director (META)
He joins from Appsflyer
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 13, 2022 11:59 AM | 2 min read
CleverTap today announced the appointment of Samer Saad as the Regional Sales Director for its META Region and will be based out of Dubai.
Samer has over a decade of experience in building and scaling sales teams across the MEA region. He joins from Appsflyer, where he was the Regional Manager for the MEA region and has led partnership sales and agency roles across Criteo and Yahoo!. As CleverTap increases its focus into META Region, it has ensured the local presence of all sub functions that are needed locally to scale the business, and Samer will lead the mandate to scale the growth charter.
“We are all excited to have Samer onboard! With 120+ existing customers in the region, we have a robust foundation to further scale in the region. I am confident that Samer will help us embark on the next phase of our growth journey in the META region,” said Vikrant Chowdhary, Chief Growth Officer, CleverTap.
“I am thrilled to join CleverTap as it has emerged as the global leader in the retention cloud category. The SaaS industry is one of the most promising across the world, and I am looking forward to being a part of the CleverTap journey, in becoming the preferred retention cloud partner for all digital native brands in the META region,” said Samer Saad, Regional Sales Director, META, CleverTap.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Bombay Shaving Company's Deepak Gupta elevated to Co-Founder
Gupta joined the company in 2019
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 13, 2022 11:45 AM | 3 min read
Visage Lines Personal Care Pvt Ltd, the holding company of brands Bombay Shaving Company and Bombae has elevated its Chief Operating Officer (COO), Deepak Gupta to Co-Founder & COO.
A seasoned FMCG professional with a decade-long experience at Colgate-Palmolive India & China, Deepak joined Bombay Shaving Company as Chief Revenue Officer in 2019. He rose quickly through the ranks by taking ownership of company operations across supply chain, product development, growth and the overall P&L. He was elevated to Chief Operating Officer (COO) in June 2021.
In the last year and a half, he has led expansion of the company into multiple strategic businesses spanning from scaling Bombay Shaving Company into a serious omnichannel business challenging incumbent players, to foraying into women’s hair removal with launch of ‘Bombae’ as well as building a D2C services arm for the holding company. Under his leadership, Visage Lines has grown 6X in revenues and houses over 250 employees and has built itself as the brand of choice for the discerning consumer of today.
Bombay Shaving Company was founded in 2016 as a D2C brand with a mission to disrupt the men’s grooming space. Deepak has steered the organization to become an omnichannel institution across multiple arms and capabilities. The elevation to Co-Founder is a rare phenomenon that recognizes path-changing contributions to building an organisation. From the perspective of a Founder, this signals true partnership and a long-term commitment to building together. A handful of erstwhile startups such as Zomato, Blinkit, Rebel Foods, HomeLane and Housejoy have done this in the past.
"The company Deepak joined and the company today are very different. He has built it with me as a trusted partner. His strategic intellect, appetite for delivery, and the trust the entire organization and board place in him is exemplary. He is (and has been) a true partner and Co-founder in building a company we are all proud of. Thrilled to formalize his role.", Shantanu Deshpande, Founder & CEO, said in the video.
“Deepak is a fab operator and has the confidence of the board. He has built the company side by side with Shantanu and is crucial for the future. Founders have to combine vision, strategy and execution and Deepak and Shantanu symbolize this. His elevation is a hallmark that professionals can make the best mark in startups”, Nikhil Vora, Founder of Sixth Sense and a board member at Bombay Shaving Company stated in an email.
"I am truly honored and grateful for this elevation & the trust Shantanu & the board have shown in me. I continue to be inspired by the culture of ownership and the strategic vision of the organization. With our limitless team & innovation pipeline, we are best positioned to cross the 500Cr ARR mark in the next 6-8 quarters. I am thrilled and earnestly looking forward to this new phase and partnership with Shantanu to make BSC and Bombae ‘formidable game-changers’ in Personal Care in India and globally", Deepak Gupta, now Co-founder & COO, stated.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Endemol Shine’s Anaya Mohanty joins Arré Studio as Creative Director & Development Head
Mohanty will be tasked with pushing investments into newer formats and widening the network of talent in Hindi and other regional markets
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 13, 2022 11:04 AM | 3 min read
Anaya Mohanty has joined Arré Studio to head Development and bring her creative prowess and energy to the upcoming slate apart from pushing investments into newer stories and formats & widen the network of talent in Hindi as well as regional markets.
Anaya is also tasked with putting together a team comprising of the best creative talent from India and internationally, to help build creative scale for the studio’s ambitious plans over the next few years, which comprises of large scale originals (shows and films) in Hindi and regional markets, along with the next seasons of some of Arré’s popular show franchises.
Arré Studio’s content across web series, podcasts and essays is popular among the young audiences of India and currently reaches over 300 million people via its social media handles and through OTT platform collaborations which include Disney+Hotstar, LionsgatePlay, Daily Hunt, MX Player, JioSaavn, MiniTv and more. The Arré Studio slate includes shows such as A.I.SHA, Official Chukyagiri, Official CEOgiri, 1962: The War in the Hills, Pari-war, Murder in Agonda, short films such as the award-winning Transistor, Sorry Bhaisaab and podcasts such as Trial By Error | The Aarushi Files and Ae Dil Hai Complicated, based on original essays first published on Arré.
Anaya Mohanty, Creative Director and Head of Development, Arré Studio said, “I have always admired what Arré has achieved across platforms, formats and genres and am very happy to be a part of this talented team, which brings content from diversified categories to the youth of India, focusing on narrative quirk and uniqueness. I look forward to learning on my experience, while we at Arré design and develop material that touches a chord with one and all”
Sharan Saikumar, Co-Founder and Creative Director, Arré said “Anaya brings with her strong experience in development for fiction and non-fiction and has led the creative vision for some top notch shows across a range of genres the last couple of years. One of the key things Anaya will be focusing on is mentoring a writers’ room that the studio is building to invest in long form scripts that reflect the Arré lens in storytelling, some of them drawing from our bank of top performing nonfiction essays that have lent themselves till now to successful podcasts and award-winning shorts.”
Niyati Merchant, Co-Founder and COO, Arré said “We are super excited to have Anaya onboard; she will play a pivotal role in Arré Studio’s upcoming plans of building strong content IPs which include our franchise expansion, adaptations of book rights and the development and execution of original shows and films that are part of our content inventory.”
Before joining Arré, Anaya worked as the Executive Vice President & Head of Development at Endemol Shine India. Anaya has almost two decades of experience in the creative and entertainment field across Colour Yellow Productions Pvt. Ltd, Eros Now CNBC-TV18, Zee TV, Movies Now to name a few and has been part of projects such as Tumbbad, Newton, Happy Bhag Jayegi, along with a slate of upcoming OTT shows.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Aditya Jhamb quits MX Player, joins Viacom 18 Sports
At Viacom 18 Sports, he is the Head of Strategic Partnerships (All MXP Businesses) - Senior Director
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 6:31 PM | 2 min read
Aditya Jhamb has quit MX Player and joined Viacom 18 Sports as Senior Vice President - Partnerships (Strategy, Acquisitions & BD). At MX Player, Jhamb was the Head of Strategic Partnerships (All MXP Businesses) - Senior Director.
Announcing his decision on LinkedIn, Jhamb wrote, “After completing a very meaningful and enriching 1.5 years at MX Player, I have decided that it is time for me to move on. These 1.5 years at MX Player have been full of learning and very enriching. Of all my stints, so far, I can confidently say MX Player has been the best.
I take great pride in the fact that in a span of 1.5 years, I could contribute by building a Partnerships and Distribution team here and take it to the levels where it is contributing significantly to various businesses especially the SVOD business and Distribution on CTVs. MX Player will always be close to my heart.”
“Today, I start my new journey with Viacom 18 Sports, as SVP – Partnerships (Strategy, Acquisitions and BD). Look forward to exciting times,” he added.
Jhamb had joined MX Player in July 2021. Before this, he was with Amazon for more than five years. His responsibilities as the company included spearheading business development efforts in India and South Asia, developing and managing C-suite relationships in the partner organisations, and establishing cross-functional partnerships and leading the team in the roll-out of the partnership offer and GTM/marketing activities.
He has also worked with Aircel and Vodafone.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Barista Coffee Company ropes in Priyankar Singh as GM – Marketing
Singh has over 14 years of experience in Marketing, Brand Strategy and Communication across North and South India
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 1:58 PM | 1 min read
Barista Coffee Company has appointed Priyankar Singh as General Manger – Marketing. Singh holds more than 14 years of experience in Marketing, Brand Strategy and Communication across North and South India.
Over the years he has worked with reputed companies where he looked after overall Marketing & Brand Communication. As General Manager - Marketing he will be responsible for creating high impact marketing campaigns and works towards strengthening brand connect.
Singh says, “I'm excited to work with Barista Coffee Company because I believe it will be an incredible experience for my professional and personal growth. The opportunity will provide me with valuable experience in the Food and Beverage industry, while also exposing me to a new area of business.
Singh started his career with Tag Media Network in Bangalore, later he joined Inox Leisure Limited where he worked for almost a decade. He has experience in Marketing & Brand Strategy, Retail Marketing, Driving Growth, Customer Innovation & Team Management, Alliances and celebrity management along with New Launches.
Rajat Agrawal, CEO Barista, says, “Priyankar will be a great asset to our organisation, his all-round experience working on various domains will help us to create a platform to scale and connect to our consumers better. Further, he would be an integral part in our next phase of growth. I wish him all the best in his journey with us.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube