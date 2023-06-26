Pernod India's corporate affairs head Yashika Singh quits: Reports
French spirits giant Pernod Ricard's India head of corporate affairs, Yashika Singh, has resigned, according to media reports.
At Pernod Ricard, Singh headed corporate affairs for the Indian market, with focus on regulatory matters, including related to manufacturing and government policy.
Zee News ropes in Pranay Upadhyaya as Senior Anchor
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 23, 2023 6:45 PM | 1 min read
Zee Media has appointed Pranay Upadhyaya as Senior Anchor for Zee News. He will be based out of the Noida office.
“Pranay is a highly esteemed journalist within the Indian mediascape, with a remarkable career spanning over 20 years. Throughout his extensive experience, he has demonstrated expertise in various domains, ranging from - live news anchoring, daily national newspapers, web portals, as well as covering defence and environmental issues across 40 countries. Pranay possesses a remarkable aptitude for handling formatted programs and possesses the ability to create content that resonates with the general public. In addition to his notable contributions to the news industry, Pranay has received accolades for his exceptional reporting from war and conflict zones, as well as disaster-stricken areas both in India and abroad,” the company said in an internal communication.
In his previous stints, Pranay has worked with ABP News, Network 18, News 24, Dainik Jagran, Naidunia News and Network Pvt.Ltd.
In this role, he will be reporting to Editor - Zee News.
Lulu Raghavan elevated to Vice President of APAC, Landor & Fitch
She was previously the Managing Director of the brand and design specialist group
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 26, 2023 11:08 AM | 1 min read
Landor & Fitch India's Lulu Raghavan has been elevated to Vice President of APAC. She was previously the Managing Director of the brand and design specialist group.
She also updated her LinkedIn to announce the development:
She has been associated with the company since 2021. Prior to that, she was with Landor Associates for 20 years, last serving as its Managing Director. She began her career working as a Brand Consultant for Ogilvy Consulting.
Raghavan, who describes herself as a "brand evangelist", is an alumna of SP Jain Institute of Management & Research.
Infectious Advertising appoints Ankit Gandhi as Business Head
Gandhi has over 14 years of experience across mainline and digital businesses
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 23, 2023 10:40 AM | 1 min read
Infectious Advertising has roped in Ankit Gandhi as Business Head. He comes with over 14 years of experience across mainline and digital businesses.
Ankit has worked across top Indian and international brands - Mercedes-Benz, Mazzucchelli’s, Hindustan Times, Bajaj Housing Finance, LIC and Pediasure among others. Ankit has in the past worked with R K Swamy BBDO and Clarity First.
Infectious Advertising’ Managing Partner & COO, Siddhartha Singh said: “Ankit’s expertise in both digital and mainline will be critical in creating infectious work resulting in client delight. I expect great things from Ankit, who has impressed us with his professionalism and enthusiasm. I wish him long and fruitful innings at Infectious.
Speaking about joining Infectious Advertising, Ankit Gandhi says, “The advent of new-age digital advertising is leading to a tectonic shift in the digital-tech agency/martech industry. Therefore, now is the time to embark upon an exciting albeit challenging journey in the digital space. For these reasons, I am very thrilled to start my new adventure with Infectious and am looking forward to learning and contributing towards the growth and development of the agency.”
Naresh Sharma joins The ALP Group as VP-Marketing
He was earlier Head-Marketing Communication at Tata Projects
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 22, 2023 11:50 AM | 1 min read
Naresh Sharma has been appointed as Vice President-Marketing at The ALP Group, manufacturer of EPDM Weather strips for the automotive industry.
He will be handling market research, branding, communications apart from exploring new product opportunities.
Sharma was earlier Head-Marketing Communication at Tata Projects.
He was also Assistant VP-Marketing at Lavasa Corp.
Sharma was associated with Saatchi & Saatchi Advertising too.
Hrishitaa Chopra appointed Head of Marketing for Philips TVs
Prior to joining TPV Technology, Hrishitaa was associated with vivo India
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 1:56 PM | 2 min read
TPV Technology, monitor and LCD TV manufacturers, has announced the appointment of Hrishitaa Chopra as the new head of marketing for Philips TVs, audio, monitors & signage and AOC monitors in India.
With an impressive track record as a marketing professional, she comes with over 12 years of cross-functional experience in the smartphones, consumer durables & electronics sectors.
Prior to joining TPV Technology, Hrishitaa was associated with vivo India as the go-to-market lead for the brand’s premium smartphone range.
At TPV Technology, Hrishitaa now steps into a pivotal role to lead marketing across the brand, product categories as well as online & offline channels. She will be responsible for devising and executing strategic marketing plans to create brand awareness, achieve sales targets and expand the customer base in India.
Expressing her enthusiasm for the new role, Hrishitaa Chopra, Marketing Head, TPV Technology, said, “I am glad to be a part of a distinguished company like TPV Technology. With my diverse experience across brand, product, digital, and category marketing across the consumer durables and electronics industry, I am excited about the opportunity to craft strategic and impactful campaigns across the brand and its product portfolio to fuel the growth of the entire business. We look forward to using new age media and trends and developing compelling PR campaigns that will help the brand scale to newer heights.”
Speaking on the appointment, Atul Jasra, Country Head - India at TPV Technology said, "We are ecstatic to welcome Hrishitaa to our organization. Her extensive experience, coupled with deep understanding and insights into the Indian market will undoubtedly help in expanding our footprint across the country. We look forward to collaborating with her as she brings a fresh perspective to our business, while we continue to redefine the consumer tech space through our innovative and unique technologies."
BCCL names N Subramanian as Chief Executive Officer-New Media & Investments
Additionally, he will take up the role of Executive Director of BCCL, after receipt of necessary regulatory approvals
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 20, 2023 10:08 PM | 2 min read
BCCL has announced that N Subramanian (Executive Director & Group CFO, ENIL & Executive President, Corporate and M&A) will be designated as Chief Executive Officer (New Media & Investments). The appointment will be effective from July 1, 2023. Additionally, he will take up the role of Executive Director of BCCL, after receipt of necessary regulatory approvals.
Making the announcement the company in an internal communication said,, the company said, “Subbu has more than 33 years of experience across Media, Financial Services & FMCG businesses. Subbu joined The Times Group in December 2006 and has successfully handled a diverse set of roles across functions and businesses. These include transformation of Mirchi from a pure-play FM radio company into a Content, FM, Live Entertainment and Digital company; turnaround, rise and the leadership of Times OOH, accelerating the growth trajectory of Times Music, shaping education verticals of the Group, and managing joint ventures and partnerships.”
“Subbu has also built competent teams under him for Corporate and M&A related deliverables. He has a deep understanding of the trends and opportunities in business and digital landscape and is an invaluable senior executive. He also serves on the Boards of the Group companies in the broadcasting, education, and entertainment businesses. Having successfully implemented the strategic vision of the Group & ensuring its future success, we are confident that he will continue to surpass expectations in his new role,” it added.
Times Now Editor-in-Chief Rahul Shivshankar quits
Shivshankar had been associated with the channel since 2016
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 20, 2023 9:53 PM | 1 min read
Times Now Editor-in-Chief Rahul Shivshankar stepped down on Tuesday, an official spokesperson of the channel confirmed the development with e4m.
e4m could not immediately obtain Shivshankar’s version in this regard.
Shivshankar's Twitter bio has been updated to “Editor-in-chief Times Now, 2016 to 2023”
