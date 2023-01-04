Neha Sharma Katyal joins Spotify as Director of Sales

Online food delivery platform Zomato Ltd has said its Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Gunjan Patidar has resigned from the post.

"Over the last ten plus years, he also nurtured a stellar tech leadership team that is capable of taking on the mantle of leading the tech function going forward. His contribution to building Zomato has been invaluable," the company said.

No reason was given for his resignation.

Patidar was one of the first few employees of Zomato, having worked in the company for 14 years. Over the last ten-plus years, he also built a tech leadership team, Zomato said in a stock exchange filing.