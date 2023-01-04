Neha Sharma Katyal joins Spotify as Director of Sales
Prior to this, Katyal was Business Head at Twitter India
Neha Sharma Katyal has been appointed as Director of Sales at Spotify.
She was earlier Business Head at Twitter India for four years.
Katyal has also worked with other media and entertainment entities like Star India, Hotstar and BBC Worldwide.
She announced her new role with a social media post.
Zomato co-founder Gunjan Patidar resigns
Patidar was one of the first few employees of Zomato
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 2, 2023 8:23 PM | 1 min read
Online food delivery platform Zomato Ltd has said its Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Gunjan Patidar has resigned from the post.
"Over the last ten plus years, he also nurtured a stellar tech leadership team that is capable of taking on the mantle of leading the tech function going forward. His contribution to building Zomato has been invaluable," the company said.
No reason was given for his resignation.
Patidar was one of the first few employees of Zomato, having worked in the company for 14 years. Over the last ten-plus years, he also built a tech leadership team, Zomato said in a stock exchange filing.
Enormous appoints Ashish Kharwatkar as ECD
Kharwatkar has over 20 years of experience in the advertising domain
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 2, 2023 4:28 PM | 1 min read
Ashish Kharwatkar has been appointed as ECD by Enormous.
He made the announcement with a quirky social media post.
"I said ‘YES’!
Enormous had designed their logo based on me. Without my permission. So my wife and I protested online. Then ashish khazanchi sent me a contract.
Joined Enormous as an ECD."
Kharwatkar has over 20 years of experience in the advertising domain and has earlier worked with McCann Worldgroup, DDB Mudra Group, MullenLowe Lintas and Dentsu Aegis Network.
Rajeev Dhal roped in as COO of AdOnMo
Dhal has held leadership positions at media and consumer internet companies like ZEE5, Aqilliz and SHAREit
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 2, 2023 12:46 PM | 1 min read
Rajeev Dhal has joined AdOnMo as its new Chief Operating Officer, according to his LinkedIn update. The ex-Chief Revenue Officer of ZEE5 was previously with Aqilliz as its Chief Business Officer.
The MICA alumnus will be responsible for building supply and demand for world-class programmatic DOOH infrastructure across leading consumption markets in India.
With a career spanning over two decades, Dhal has been instrumental in building and scaling businesses for a range of consumer internet companies.
Dhal worked for SHAREit as its Chief Revenue Officer between 2018 and 2020 and at Daily Hunt as its Head of Monetisation from 2015 to 2018. Prior to that, he was an entrepreneur for four years. He has worked across ad and media companies of WPP for a decade.
Hyundai Motor India elevates Tarun Garg to COO
Gopala Krishnan CS has been promoted to Chief Manufacturing Officer
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 2, 2023 11:51 AM | 1 min read
Hyundai Motor India Ltd today announced elevations in its Senior Management leadership. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) has been elevated as Chief Operating Officer (COO) overseeing Sales, Marketing, Service & Product Strategy. Gopala Krishnan CS, Vice President (Production) has been elevated as Chief Manufacturing Officer (CMO) overseeing Production, Quality Management & Supply Chain.
In addition to their new elevated roles, Mr Tarun Garg and Mr Gopala Krishnan CS will continue to serve as Wholetime Directors on the HMIL Board.
Congratulating the leadership, Mr. Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO - Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “The elevations stand testimony to Hyundai Motor India’s commitment to recognize and appreciate its leadership. Our core values define our work culture and stand tall to enhance key roles & verticals, as we take a step forward to work incessantly in building meaningful value chain for our customers, partners and employees.”
The elevations are effective from January 01, 2023.
Mayur Hola joins Culinary Brands as CMO
Hola was previously with Oyo as SVP Global Brands
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 2, 2023 10:37 AM | 1 min read
Mayur Hola has joined Everstone Group's Culinary Brands as its Chief Marketing Officer. Hola, who was earlier with Oyo as SVP Global Brands, has updated his LinkedIn profile with his new designation.
Hola will lead marketing for Culinary Brands and will be responsible for product innovation. "Which means that I get to plan a menu. Curate and create flavours, colours, textures and treats. And then market them across all channels," he wrote on LinkedIn.
At Oyo, where he worked for since May 2019, Hola built the brand into a strategic marketing and growth engine.
He started his career in advertising with McCann as a writer, where he spent close to seven years over three stints. Previously, Hola was also associated with Havas and Contract India.
Ajay Simha quits as Nivea’s marketing director
This was Simha’s second stint with the company
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 2, 2023 9:21 AM | 1 min read
Ajay Simha, the marketing director of Nivea, has decided to move on from the company. Simha was with the company for one year eight months since June 2021.
Making the announcement on his LinkedIn account, Simha posted, “As the curtains draw on 2022, it also draws on my time at Beiersdorf, NIVEA INDIA; 12y 7mo since I joined this place as an ABM. A young, ambitious me signed on here. A wiser and still ambitious me is signing off. 2023 is here and it’s time to look it in the eye! Here’s to new beginnings while Staying Hungry & Staying Foolish!”
Simha joined Nivea from Beiersdorf. This was his second stint with Nivea. He had earlier worked with the company for one year, from January 2015 to December 2015.
DDB Mudra Group names Menaka Menon as National Strategy Head
Nitin Pradhan appointed Creative Head – South
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 30, 2022 11:31 AM | 2 min read
DDB Mudra Group has onboarded Menaka Menon (National Strategy Head) and Nitin Pradhan (Creative Head – South).
Menon started her journey in advertising in account management and eventually moved to other marketing roles. She has also spent time in media, consulting and social sectors, all of which have contributed to her unique perspective on culture and consumer behaviour. A MICAn, Menaka has previously worked with FCB, JWT and Leo Burnett. Her diverse portfolio included brands such as ITC foods, Amazon, HUL, Star Network.
Pradhan has 20+ years of experience and has worked on campaigns such as the Masalas of India for Maggi noodles, Make My Trip’s ‘MMT Assured’ campaign and brands such as Samsung, Tata Sky, KBC and Sony Network. His last stint was with Cheil India with previous experiences at Ogilvy, McCann, Publicis Groupe and Leo Burnett. Nitin is also a filmmaker, having directed popular films for Truecaller and the Government of India.
Talking about the senior appointments, Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Mudra Group said, “Bernbach had said that creativity is the most powerful force in business. And those words form the core of what we're trying to build at the DDB Mudra Group. But how strong the force of creativity is, depends on the talent that wields it and leads it. In Menaka and Nitin, we found strong leaders and wielders of this force. I look forward to working with them and creating some really exciting work on some of our biggest brands.”
Commenting on her new role, Menon said, “DDB Mudra Group is at an exciting juncture, having created beautiful and impactful work, with a clear focus on building on the same. I look forward to being part of a stellar team working towards a shared mission and bringing in a fresh perspective to work.”
Pradhan added, “The vision of making DDB Mudra, the integrated agency of choice in the industry is something that inspired me to take up the South creative mandate. The Bengaluru office has recently proven its intent to push creative boundaries with mainline campaigns on BGMI and Indeed. And given the vast portfolio of brands that it has across categories, I’m quite excited to partner the team in its new phase of growth, where creativity will have a more central role to play.”
