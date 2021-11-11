Neeraj Sharma joins Globale Media as Vice President, Global Business

At Globale Media, Sharma will advise on the strategy and critical decisions in the APAC market where digital penetration is skyrocketing

Globale Media, the AI-driven mobile advertising platform, announced Neeraj Sharma's appointment as Vice President, Global business. He brings over 14 years of experience in Digital & Mobile advertising, with his previous experience as country manager South Asia & MEA at Mobvista. He has also served as regional manager sales at Seventynine - SVG Media Pvt. Ltd. At Globale Media, he will advise on the strategy and critical decisions in the APAC market where digital penetration is skyrocketing.

“We are delighted to continue our growth in APAC. With Neeraj Sharma’s appointment, we are marking a significant milestone for our global vision,” said Bhavesh Talreja, Founder & CEO, Globale Media. “Neeraj has extensive experience working within rapidly scaling organizations and digital marketing technology. He excels at defining GTM & revenue strategies, strategic alliances, and at leading multicultural teams across different business verticals. His experience will undoubtedly help us to get the message of Globale Media’s unparalleled offering out to the market.”

As a part of the leadership team at Mobvista, Neeraj has a wealth of insight and experience within the performance marketing industry. In his previous role at Mobvista, he has successfully defined GTM strategy for the Indian subcontinent, Middle East & Africa, led business growth and marketing initiatives, and represented the company at various platforms and industry events. In 2020 he was also felicitated by World Marketing Congress and CMO Asia as one of the 100 smartest Digital Marketing Leaders.

Commenting on his appointment, Neeraj Sharma, VP Global Business at Globale Media said, “I am looking forward to working closely on strategy with the dynamic team of Globale Media, as the business continues upon its growth trajectory. I am excited to be equipped with the opportunity to help Globale Media further extend innovative solutions and deliver world-class service to the app marketers.”

