Century Prowud MDF assures tension-free durability for its Premium Plus range

While setting up our furniture and designing our house interiors, the two most important things we look for are sustainability and durability. Looks and designs are essential, but durability is a far more critical criterion. This is where Premium Plus by Century Prowud steps in and provides its customers with almost every standard anyone could ask for. It is the one solution for our Furniture & Interiors. From being borer, termite and fungus resistant to high Moisture resistant, this is an unmatched routing grade product made with a higher density and higher standard. It is perfect for creating durable furniture of all shapes and sizes and stunning interiors of every design.

Through its latest campaign, #YehHaiJahanNoTensionWahan, the brand showcases that Premium Plus is highly rugged and can withstand daily exposure to unfavourable situations. Its superior technical features provide strength and durability even under harsh conditions. Each board is quality checked at 128 individual points and comes with the assurance of uniform and high density, smoothness and resistance to adverse environments.

The latest TVC by the brand reinforces the versatile aspect of the product and focuses on the unmatched quality of the Premium Plus range, highlighting how it is an all-rounder in terms of its application, features, and benefits it offers. The moisture & heat resistant properties make the Premium Plus range ideal for creating modular kitchens and bathroom interiors.

Premium Plus - Ye HaiJahan No Tension Wahan!

The film, at its core, is humorous, yet in a very subtle way, and delivers the brand message efficiently. While trying to clean the kitchen, we see how the husband and the kids expose the PremiumPlus MDF to unfavourable conditions. There is a certain sense of chaos in the environment - water splashes, kids putting all their weight on the furniture, kids playing with the drawers in the kitchen, furniture banging against the wall and so on. Amidst all of this, the wife is seen relaxing on the couch. She is not at all worried. In fact, she is seen smiling at the mayhem in the house. She continues reading her book because she knows how strong and rugged Premium Plus is; and unaffected by the disaster, she tells her viewers, "Century Prowud Premium Plus haiJahan, no tension wahan!"

The campaign is amplified with social media creatives – inclusive of product features, benefits, and applications.

Speaking on the TVC launch, Sanjay Agarwal, CEO &Managing Director, Century Plyboards (I) Ltd, said, "With this campaign, we want to reemphasize how our choices are making a huge impact. There is a need to switch to sustainable and environment-friendly furniture and décor. Not everything beautiful is made with wood. Premium Plus MDF is no less than real wood. It is truly an all-rounder."

"This TVC is a light-hearted, little piece of everyday life that most of us would relate to. The campaign beautifully introduces the product as a multi-tasker in the house and establishes the concept of an all-rounder. It is in the kitchen, in the living area, like cupboard, TV panel, partition, etc. and everywhere you look." says Mr.Avtar Singh Bhullar, Sr. Vice President, MDF-PB Division, Century Plyboards (I) Ltd.

Commenting on the campaign, Neeraj Sharma, Co-Founder, Crescent Group said, "YehhaiJahan, no tension wahan has built on the diversified needs & demands of the modern-day consumer. The campaign allowed us to portray the worries that come with any furniture creatively. In terms of execution, the film is treated in a very real yet stylized manner, creating a visually relatable story to the audiences in the most impactful way. As far as the product shots are concerned, we have romanticized the product while it's being exposed to chaos. The TVC brings out the humour as well as delivers the brand message efficiently."

