Myntra's Harish Narayanan joins Upstox as Chief Growth Officer

While Saurabh Agarwal has been roped in as VP - New Initiatives, Jayant Chauhan has joined as SVP - Finance

Investment platform Upstox has announced the addition of three senior executives to its leadership team. The company has appointed Harish Narayanan as Chief Growth Officer, Saurabh Agarwal as Vice President - New Initiatives, and Jayant Chauhan as Senior Vice President - Finance.

Ravi Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO, Upstox said, “It gives us great pleasure to welcome Harish, Saurabh, and Jayant to Upstox's leadership team. They bring with them immense experience and expertise. I'm confident that with them onboard, we will succeed in our endeavor to take Upstox's products and services to the next level and fulfill our drive of encouraging equity participation across the nation.”

Harish Narayanan, Chief Growth Officer at Upstox, will be responsible for driving full-funnel business growth, marketing, operational excellence, and strategic collaborations. Prior to joining Upstox, Harish served as the Chief Marketing Officer at Myntra, where he was responsible for all aspects of marketing, including brand, digital, performance, content, social, loyalty, B2B, creative design, and private brand. He was also leading the Brand Solutions and Creative teams as part of his responsibilities at Myntra.

Saurabh Agrawal, Vice President - New Initiatives, will lead the company strategy and new initiatives. He has more than a decade of expertise in the financial and banking services industry, with specialization in the payments ecosystem, stakeholder management, business growth, issue resolution, and programme management. Before joining Upstox, Saurabh worked at Revolut India where he was in charge of capex and opex, product and business development, as well as hiring and license acquisition. He has also held several positions with Deutsche Bank and Paytm in the past.

Jayant Chauhan, joining as Senior Vice President - Finance at Upstox, will be overseeing growth and profitability while delivering measurable improvements across multiple performance metrics. Jayant was the SVP - Global Strategic Finance at OYO before joining Upstox. He was a member of the global leadership team and was in charge of strategic finance functions such as capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, corporate financial planning and analysis, cost structure analysis and optimization, business finance, investor relations, and IPO readiness.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)