Mustufa Arsiwalla moves on as CMO of Britannia Bel Foods

Mustufa Arsiwalla has announced his decision to move on as the CMO of Britannia Bel Foods.

He wrote a lengthy note on LinkedIn to announce his departure: "Saying Goodbye to an Amazing 4-Year Journey. In just few days, I'll be closing the chapter on my incredible 4-year journey with #Bel/#Britannia Bel foods. It's been a truly enriching experience, filled with growth, learning, celebrations, and enough creamy cheese to fill a swimming pool! ?☕ But now, it's time for me to spread my wings and see if the grass is indeed greener on the other side of the office cubicle. Taking on the challenge of building an emerging brand in India has required a shift in mind-set—adapting the "frugal start up" playbook and challenging traditional approaches. These years with #Bel have been nothing short of transformative. I leave with invaluable experiences, a strong sense of purpose, and the resilience to conquer challenges. Thanks to all the external partners for their support and collaboration.

Cheers to all at for making this journey unforgettable."

He was previously the Head of Marketing at Bel and was associated with Ferrero for over five years. The Stanford-educated exec also worked for Cavinkare and Elder Health Care.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)