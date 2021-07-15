MultiTV appoints Sujoy Samanta as Business Director

Samanta will be leading the full channel sales and direct sales network in the USA, Europe, and APAC markets. He will also drive plans for SAAS products globally

MultiTV, a video-tech platform that brings innovative and impactful solutions to the world, today announced the appointment of Sujoy Samanta, a veteran with nearly 25 years of global experience, as the Business Director. Sujoy will be leading the full channel sales and direct sales network in the USA, Europe, and APAC markets. As Business Director at MultiTV, Sujoy will also drive plans for SAAS products globally.

MultiTV that has been enabling various media, telecom, sports, and gaming events post-pandemic, will focus on its next phase of growth by further innovating its video-tech platform – to deliver unmatchable viewers and customer experience. MultiTV currently offers an impressive array of solutions like BeLIVE, Creator, Streamline and Pulse to support enterprises with any video-tech requirement.

Sujoy joins MultiTV from Tata Communications Limited, where he worked directly with the company’s executive leadership team for media enabling services. He assumed numerous leadership roles with Bharti Airtel Limited, Globecast India, and BT India throughout his career. A visionary in Transformation & Strategy with proven expertise, Sujoy has achieved remarkable feats in augmenting businesses profitability and enhancing customer experience across the Media & Telecom industry.

Vikash Samota, Founder, MultiTV, commented, “We are happy to onboard Sujoy to the team. MultiTV is well poised to move to the next level of growth in the international markets. Sujoy joins us to help augment our growth plans and support in driving the expansion strategy for the years to come.”

Sujoy Samanta, Business Director, MultiTV, said, “It gives me immense pleasure to join one of the leading companies in the video tech industry. I believe MultiTV is at a point where it is important to expand globally, given that we do not have any direct competition in the market. It provides us with strong expansion opportunity.”

