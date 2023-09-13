MK Agrotech appoints Sridhar Vaidyanathan as COO
Sridhar was earlier National Sales Manager at Britannia Industries
MK Agrotech, parent company of edible oil brand Sunpure, today announced the appointment of Sridhar Vaidyanathan as the Chief Operating Officer. Sridhar will be responsible for MK Agrotech’s top-line and bottom-line growth, with a sharp focus on new product launches and expansion to new markets.
Having worked for close to three decades in the FMCG industry, Sridhar brings a wealth of experience to his new role. Prior to joining MK Agrotech, he was the National Sales Manager at Britannia Industries Limited, and earlier, the Unit Manager with PepsiCo, with a proven track record of driving growth.
Mannan Khan, Director, MK Agrotech, said, “We are pleased to welcome Sridhar Vaidyanathan as the COO of MK Agrotech. Under his visionary leadership and business acumen, the company is well poised to embark on its next phase of growth. We have an exciting roadmap ahead and with Sridhar joining us, I believe, his rich experience will help us accelerate our journey to becoming a pan-India food brand.”
Sridhar Vaidyanathan, COO, MK Agrotech, said, “In a competitive market like ours, which has in recent years witnessed greater and renewed emphasis on health, it is remarkable to see a company consistently deliver on the promise of quality and health for over three decades now. I'm excited to be a part of the MK Agrotech family, and look forward to the opportunity to further build India's most trusted and healthy food brand. While the company is at the cusp of a major transformational leap, I am glad to lead this change while keeping the focus firmly on organisational values and culture.”
Dheeraj Sinha named FCB Group CEO India, South Asia; Rohit Ohri gets new global role
Sinha will be reporting directly to FCB Global CEO Tyler Turnbull
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 12, 2023 8:59 AM | 5 min read
FCB announced today important leadership succession news for its India and South Asia operations. After eight incredible years leading FCB Group India to historic success, current Group Chairman & CEO Rohit Ohri is moving into a new global role as FCB Global Partner. Succeeding him is Dheeraj Sinha, who will join in November as Group CEO India & South Asia, reporting directly to FCB Global CEO Tyler Turnbull.
This news comes on the heels of a momentous 2022 for FCB Group India, having been named Adweek’s International Agency of the Year for purpose-driven work that drives business results for clients on a global scale. Over the last six years, the agency has won 32 Cannes Lions and over 100 creative awards globally, launched several high-profile campaigns that have transformed its creative reputation in India and beyond, won many large Indian and global multinational clients, and grown revenue by high double digits year over year. FCB Group India also acquired a majority stake in FCB Kinnect, the region’s leading digital-first creative agency, and recently launched FCB/SIX, its digital media, CX and performance offering, in the market.
“Since Rohit joined FCB eight years ago, FCB India has seen tremendous success under his leadership. It was time for his next challenge, and while we can’t thank him enough for all that he has done for the agency, I’m excited to have him join our global team to put his valuable experience to work for some important upcoming projects,” said Turnbull. “Together, we have found his successor in Dheeraj — an amazingly talented, creatively focused and driven leader who understands the economic power of creativity.”
“The last eight years at FCB Group India have been truly amazing. My mandate was to transform the creative reputation of FCB in India. By nurturing culture and cultivating talent, we’ve been able to deliver creative excellence consistently since 2018. I’m enormously grateful to my fabulous India team for the creative and business success we have seen. Our partnership with our clients has been our true strength in this creative transformation journey. Further, with the acquisition of Kinnect and the launch of FCB/SIX in India, I believe we are now uniquely poised to power our creative work with data and technology. I’m delighted to now work on the strategic priorities of our global network with Susan and Tyler as FCB Global Partner,” said Ohri.
Following an extensive search conducted in partnership with Rohit for his successor, FCB felt Dheeraj Sinha was the right fit to lead the group’s next chapter. Sinha joins the agency from Publicis Groupe, where he currently serves as CEO of Leo Burnett South Asia and Chairman of BBH India. While there, he led the business transformation across Leo Burnett, Leo Burnett Orchard, BBH, Publicis Business and Publicis Health. Under his leadership, Leo Burnett transitioned from a mid-tier agency to a leading agency in India and almost doubled its size, with 30% of its revenue driven by new clients such as PepsiCo, IKEA, Airtel, Spotify and many others. Leo Burnett was India’s #1 and Asia’s #2 agency at Cannes Lions 2023. He has also held several other leadership roles throughout his career, including Chief Strategy Officer of South & Southeast Asia at Grey Group, where he fostered a culture of strategy at Grey APAC.
“Dheeraj is a strong advocate for the power of creativity, with a proven track record of transforming businesses. His experience driving revenue for iconic creative brands and agencies is exactly what we needed to help fuel our next chapter of success in India,” commented Turnbull.
“I’m delighted to welcome Dheeraj into the FCB family. He is a dynamic leader brimming with new ideas. I believe he has the right capabilities and mindset to take FCB Group India to newer heights,” said Ohri.
“I am so excited to be leading the next phase of narrative for FCB in India and the region. I believe that with data and technology at its service, creativity is the greatest force of our times. The true power of our industry is in maximizing business opportunities and solving for human problems using creativity. I love the perspective at FCB about creativity as an economic multiplier. The agency has had a great run in the country, with very strong partnerships with the best clients, and has been one of the most respected agency brands. I look forward to working with the global leadership at FCB under Susan and Tyler, to continue to build FCB in India and the region as the most creative company, helping our clients maximize the opportunities and leaving the world a better place at the same time!” remarked Sinha.
Sinha joins FCB officially in November and will work closely with Ohri to ensure a smooth and seamless transition across the agency’s many offices, people, clients and partners in India.
Bandhan Bank's CCO Sudheer Reddy Govula resigns
The bank has appointed Amitava Goswami, who currently oversees branch banking and customer service operations at the bank, as the new Chief Compliance Officer
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 11, 2023 6:12 PM | 1 min read
Bandhan Bank, a private sector lender, has announced that its Chief Compliance Officer (CCO), Sudheer Reddy Govula, has resigned from his position.
The bank made this disclosure through an exchange filing, stating, "Sudheer Reddy Govula, Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) of the bank, has decided to explore professional opportunities outside the bank." In his resignation letter, Govula expressed, "I have decided to resign from the services from the Bank, as Chief Compliance Officer, to pursue another opportunity."
In response to this development, the bank has appointed Amitava Goswami, who currently oversees branch banking and customer service operations at the bank, as the new Chief Compliance Officer.
The bank also noted, "Further, the board of directors of the bank at its meeting held on 9 September 2023, has approved the appointment of Amitava Goswami to act as the CCO."
This move follows the resignation of the bank's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Sunil Samdani, in July 2023, who stepped down from his position to pursue a different opportunity.
Buddy Loan’s VP Jitesh Shah quits
He is said to have expressed interest in turning entrepreneur
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 11, 2023 4:23 PM | 1 min read
Jitesh Shah, Vice President at Buddy Loan, has decided to move on. The news has been shared with e4m by the company.
Shah has been part of Buddy Loan since April 2021. His next move is yet to be known clearly. However, he has expressed his interest in joining the “Shri Narendra Modi” Startup India movement as an entrepreneur.
Prior to Buddy Loan, Shah was associated with Future Group for more than eight years, heading banking partnerships and media business for Future Group retail stores in India.
Yuvrraj Agarwaal named Chief Strategy Officer at Laqshya Media Group
He joined the group in August last year as National Head (New Initiatives)
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 11, 2023 2:02 PM | 1 min read
Yuvrraj Agarwaal will start a new role at OOH agency Laqshya Media Group as its Chief Strategy Officer. Agarwaal announced the news on his LinkedIn profile: "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) at Laqshya Media Group!"
Agarwaal is an industry veteran with over 24 years of experience in the media and marketing sector. As per his LinkedIn profile, his core areas of expertise include strategic planning, profit centre operations, business development, marketing communications, etc.
He joined the group in August last year as National Head (New Initiatives). He was appointed as the Chief Revenue Officer in January this year.
Previously, he worked with Adreek Media as its MD & CEO. He co-founded Yathis Holistic Healing in 2016.
Ramgopal Iyer joins Mediasmart as Director - Partnerships and Strategy, India & SEA
Prior to this, Iyer was with MX Player as Lead - Revenue Planning & Strategy
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 11, 2023 1:36 PM | 1 min read
Ramgopal Iyer has been appointed Director - Partnerships and Strategy, India & SEA. He made the announcement on LinkedIn. “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Director - Partnerships and Strategy (India and SEA) at Mediasmart (Affle)”, his LinkedIn post read.
Prior to this, Iyer was with MX Player as Lead - Revenue Planning & Strategy. He worked with the programmatic advertising platform for over 2 years.
Previously, Iyer worked with ZEE5 as Lead - Revenue Analytics, with Reliance Broadcast Network as National Head- Account Planning & Revenue Maximization and with GVK, Mumbai International Airport as Manager.
Iyer is a seasoned performance-driven professional with over 13 years of work experience in planning, strategy, content monetization, analysis & reporting, revenue maximization, tendering, projections and budgeting.
Industry grapevine: Is Dheeraj Sinha joining FCB India?
Sources told e4m that Sinha will be taking charge of daily operations
By Tanzila Shaikh | Sep 11, 2023 1:34 PM | 2 min read
Is Dheeraj Sinha Joining FCB Group India? The ad industry is abuzz with rumours of the former Leo Burnett top exec joining the agency and taking charge of the daily operations of the group.
Last week, it was announced that Dheeraj Sinha will be stepping down from his roles of Co-Chief Executive, at Leo Burnett South Asia, and Chairman, BBH India. After a successful seven years with the Groupe, Sinha is said to be exploring other opportunities.
e4m reached out to industry sources and they told us that Sinha might be joining FCB Group. While we reached out to Sinha, he is yet to share his response. Our emails to FCB Group India have also received a similar response.
Sinha will be with Leo Burnett Groupe till the end of October and in the coming months, will continue working closely with Rajdeepak Das who leads Leo Burnett India as Co-CEO, in addition to holding the position of Chair, of the Publicis Groupe South Asia Creative Council.
Sinha joined the Groupe as Chief Strategy Officer, Leo Burnett India, and has held multiple high-profile roles. Under his leadership, Leo Burnett India has grown tremendously with some of the best and most reputed clients entrusting the agency with their businesses.
As Chairman of BBH, Sinha has played a pivotal role in strengthening BBH with the appointments of new leadership like Himanshu Saxena and Parixit Bhattacharya; a growing roster of top clients, and fostering a culture of unmatched creative pedigree.
WPP appoints Andrew Scott to the board as Executive Director
'This appointment recognises the key role that Andrew plays in the company,' said WPP CEO Mark Read
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 11, 2023 11:53 AM | 1 min read
WPP (LSE/NYSE:WPP) announced that its Chief Operating Officer, Andrew Scott, has been appointed as an Executive Director to the Board of WPP, with immediate effect.
Andrew joined WPP in 1999 as Director of Corporate Development. He held a number of other senior roles including Chief Operating Officer for Europe before being appointed global Chief Operating Officer in 2018.
Roberto Quarta, Chairman of WPP, said: “Andrew brings to the Board a deep understanding of our business from his 24 years with WPP and the significant contribution he has made to our success during that time.”
Mark Read, Chief Executive Officer of WPP, said: “This appointment recognises the key role that Andrew plays in the company and the importance of continuously improving our operational effectiveness.”
