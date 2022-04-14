MemeChat elevates Agnik Ghosh & Ujjawal Panchal as co-founders

Homegrown social media networking app MemeChat (MC) has elevated its Chief Operating Officer (COO) Agnik Ghosh, and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Ujjawal Panchal as the co-founders of the meme platform. The two new founders will be working alongside the existing two co-Founders - Taaran Chanana and Kyle Fernandes, who are the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of MemeChat, respectively.

Incepted in 2019, MemeChat a user base of 6.5 million.

“As the COO of the company, Agnik spearheaded campaigns for companies like Amazon Prime, Sharechat, Meesho, Slice, MX Player, Paytm, EaseMyTrip, PVR and Loco. His contribution towards building a dynamic company has impacted multifolds with regards to revenue. The app has recorded earnings beyond a million dollars. He will now drive the next phase of growth in the marketing and promotional endeavours,” the company said.

Commenting on this announcement, Agnik Ghosh, COO & Co-Founder, MemeChat said, “Throughout this journey of learning consumer behaviour, executing relatable campaigns, and building a million-dollar company as a team, the vision is to grow with our meme community. My larger vision is to engage with a global audience and watch the app grow multifolds.”

Ujjawal Panchal, a researcher with aspirations of creating quality solutions to impact societal problems has been a custodian to all technological disruptions in the company. One of the recent milestones was the introduction of ‘The Meme Club- India’s 1st exclusive NFT Marketplace for Memes. The platform allows creators to convert their memes into NFTs without any hassles. He is also responsible for the development of AMY on the app - first-ever Artificial Intelligence meme generator. He has been responsible for building a strong project team. Ujjawal in the capacity of his new role recently introduced a revolutionary feature - MemeFace AI for all app users,” the company said.

Commenting on becoming the Co-Founder, Ujjawal Panchal, Chief Technology Officer, MemeChat said, “Technology is the primary driver in today’s world. My goal is to leverage the umpteen technological disruptions to create a platform that is a one-stop solution for all meme lovers. My even greater, long-term goal is to allow Meme-ing become a career! This upcoming chapter in my journey with MemeChat has me excited and motivated. I look forward to introducing newer features and expanding our brand globally.”

