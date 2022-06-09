Mayank Kumar Agrawal given add’l charge as Prasar Bharati CEO

Mayank Kumar Agrawal has got the additional charge as Prasar Bharati CEO. He is currently Director General, Doordarshan and Doordarshan News, Prasar Bharati.

An order issued by MIB says that Agrawal's charge will be effective till a regular CEO takes over.

Agrawal takes over from Shashi Shekhar Vempati, who has tweeted about the completion of his term.

Thankful to Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi for the incredible opportunity to contribute to the Nation over the past 5 years as the CEO of Prasar Bharati. It has been a great learning experience and I am happy to have made a difference to the Doordarshan and All India Radio. — Shashi Shekhar Vempati शशि शेखर (@shashidigital) June 8, 2022

Congratulations to @Mayank23Agrawal on donning the mantle at @prasarbharati. A dear colleague of past several years, my best wishes to him. — Shashi Shekhar Vempati शशि शेखर (@shashidigital) June 9, 2022

