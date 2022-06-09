Advertisement

Mayank Kumar Agrawal given add’l charge as Prasar Bharati CEO

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Jun 9, 2022 1:04 PM  | 1 min read
Mayank Kumar Agrawal has got the additional charge as Prasar Bharati CEO. He is currently Director General, Doordarshan and Doordarshan News, Prasar Bharati.

An order issued by MIB says that Agrawal's charge will be effective till a regular CEO takes over.

Agrawal takes over from Shashi Shekhar Vempati, who has tweeted about the completion of his term.

