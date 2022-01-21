Mastercard's Rajesh Mani takes on new role as Head of India Tech Hub

Mastercard today announced that Rajesh Mani has been appointed as Head of the company’s India Tech Hub, effective immediately and he will be based out of Pune. Mastercard’s India Tech Hubs supports the development of technologies and applications that facilitate faster, smarter, more secure digital payments.

To serve the needs of today’s payment ecosystem, in this position, Mani will collaborate with and support the global teams in building strategic engagements with key stakeholders to drive innovation across Mastercard’s products and services.

Mani brings to this role more than two decades of experience in the payments and fintech sector. In his previous Mastercard position as Country Manager, Sri Lanka & Maldives, he focused on strengthening payments infrastructure in both markets through the use of technology. Prior to that, Mani was a part of the team that supported the digital acceleration in the ASEAN region, engagement with the domestic switch in Indonesia, as well as partnerships enabling new payment flows such as white label ATMs.

“Rajesh has a strong track record of consistently cultivating beneficial partnerships with all stakeholders and building long-standing businesses,” said Nicole Turner, Senior Vice President, Technology Hubs at Mastercard. “His diverse experience in the financial services sector will be instrumental as Mastercard continues to focus on providing the infrastructure and innovation needed to build a vibrant digital payment ecosystem across the globe. I am confident that with Rajesh’s experience and unique understanding, Mastercard will continue to build a business that delivers to the needs of our stakeholders.”

“As market dynamics continue to evolve rapidly, customers and consumers around the world require payment technologies that can be trusted to operate seamlessly day in and day out, without exception. Ensuring that Mastercard delivers on this promise is what the Global Tech Hubs do. I am delighted to have this opportunity to lead incredible talent that is supporting the development of technologies of financial services, alternative payments and digital security,” said Rajesh Mani, Head, India Tech Hub, Mastercard.

