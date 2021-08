Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India appoints Zubin Kutar as Digital Marketing Head

Zubin Kutar has joined Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India as the Digital Marketing Head. Kutar was earlier with Dr Reddys Laboratories as Director Digital Marketing & Transformation.

At Mahindra Holidays, he will be responsible for formulating online growth plans and driving the strategic roadmap for digital initiatives for Club Mahindra Holidays. He has 20-plus years of work experience in digital across blue-chip companies like ICICI bank, HDFC Bank and Tata Consultancy Services where he was responsible for driving growth marketing, performance driven campaigns, social media content and website design and development.

