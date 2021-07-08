magicpin appoints Pranay Gupta as VP, Growth and Business Development

Savings app magicpin has appointed Pranay Gupta as the new Vice President of Growth and Business Development. He was the co-founder of 91 Springboard and is extremely well networked in the technology ecosystem, the company said.

Gupta will be responsible for building ecosystem partnerships for driving magicpin’s growth. A graduate of IIM Ahmedabad and IIT-Delhi, he has decades of experience as an entrepreneur and investor.

In accepting the position, Pranay Gupta stated, “magicpin is a fantastic platform that lets consumers save, while driving growth for its 150K+ merchants. I am eager to join the team and build partnerships that take magicpin’s massive savings network to many more consumers.”

Commenting on the appointment, Anshoo Sharma, Co-Founder and CEO of magicpin said, “We are excited to welcome Pranay to the magicpin family. He brings a lot of experience, expertise, and valuable insights to the position, and we look forward to him playing a key role in the company’s next phase of growth.”

Gupta’s appointment comes on the heels of other key strategic additions to the leadership team of magicpin.

