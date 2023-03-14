Lovejeet Alexander roped in as Editor, India News Business Digital

iTV Network has appointed Lovejeet Alexander as Consulting Editor - India News Business (Digital). Alexander has been the founder of the business media startup, founderINDIA and had recently made a successful exit from the venture.

Before the media startup, Lovejeet worked in diverse roles with various media brands, including The Times of India, Hindustan Times, Sahara Samay and Dainik Jagran Inext. Talking about the appointment, media tycoon and Founder, iTV network Kartikeya Sharma said, “We are excited to have a seasoned journalist like Lovejeet on board to lead our Business Media vertical. We at India News have numerous path-breaking ideas and have been on the lookout to work on them; Lovejeet’s out-of-the-box thinking just fits the bill.”

Revealing his Business Media plans, Sharma said, “It’s our dream project, and we’ve been waiting for the right time to start. Now, when India has risen as the world’s fifth-largest economy and is also the third- largest economy by purchasing power parity, we intend to keep the youth abreast on the best investment opportunities and business developments to help India invest right and create wealth.” King’s College London graduate Kartikey Sharma founded iTV Media Network in 2007, and became one of the youngest media magnates in the country, running two national and seven regional channels, five newspapers and various digital assets.

Speaking on the appointment, Alexander said, “The excitement is mutual. The organisation’s vision matches the need of the hour. We will soon launch a new-age Business Media platform that caters to young audiences. Viewers will get to watch shows in a novel format, and we will harness the power of digital media.”

