Lendingkart ropes in Sandeep Sonpatki as Chief Business Officer

Lendingkart Technologies Private Limited announced the appointment of Sandeep Sonpatki as Chief Business Officer – Platform Head and Dinesh Padmanabhan as Chief Data Scientist. In his new role, Sandeep will help Lendingkart scale the Platform business - develop offerings, drive partnerships with banks and financial institutions in India and other emerging markets and achieve revenue growth.

Padmanabhan will contribute to strengthening the data team at Lendingkart as he will lead the team and will provide Lendingkart with robust data infrastructure to spearhead the growth at Lendingkart.

Commenting on the appointments, Harshvardhan Lunia, CEO & Founder at Lendingkart said, “We are really excited to welcome Mr. Sandeep and Mr. Dinesh onboard and lead the team towards building a strong growth path for the company as well as for our customers. The entrepreneurship culture is booming in the country and our vision is to empower small entrepreneurs with working capital loans, to achieve this vision we have a robust team in place who are making working capital loans available at their fingertips. We believe that with their vast experience and expertise in the industry Mr. Sandeep and Mr. Dinesh are best suited to lead the team toward delivering great services to our customers.”

Sandeep Sonpatki, Chief Business Officer – Platform Head at Lendingkart said, “I am truly elated to have this opportunity and look forward to working with highly skilled professionals at Lendingkart. The industry is evolving and Lendingkart is set to create a great impact in industry by empowering small businesses and contributing toward building an Aatmnirbhar Bharat. I am delighted to join the company at this exciting phase to fuel India’s MSMEs and small business growth.”

Sandeep is a seasoned Consultant with more than 21 years of experience across India, US and Africa. As a Consultant Sandeep has advised large Banks, NBFCs and Payment companies in the areas of business strategy, transformation and new business set up. Prior to joining Lendingkart, Sandeep was a Partner with Deloitte Consulting where he helped grow the financial services practice – led complex engagements, built CXO relationships, mentored teams and published thought leadership articles. Sandeep has completed his post-graduation from IIM Calcutta and engineering from VJTI Mumbai.

Commenting on his appointment, Dinesh Padmanabhan, Chief Data Scientist at Lendingkart said, “I am excited to join and lead the data team at Lendingkart. Today Data management and data science have been one of the most important tools for companies and the right use of data is most imperative thing to do and Lendingkart has already streamlined it to develop great products for their customers. In my role at Lendingkart, I will be guiding the team to build a strong data infrastructure and it will assist the teams to deliver the best results for our customers.”

Dinesh Padmanabhan has over 18 years of experience in Data Sciences & Engineering. Over the years he has built his expertise in the fields of Analytics, Machine Learning and Big Data. In his last assignment with Genpact Digital, he managed teams that developed the AI and Data Platforms for various AI use cases in the Pharma and BFSI domains. Prior to working with Genpact Digital, he has been associated with companies like Truecaller, [24]7.ai, Hewlett Packard and General Motors. He has done his Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from University of Notre Dame Indiana, US.

