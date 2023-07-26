Kingshuk Mitra named Ad Sales Head at Disney Star

Havas Media Network India has appointed Ramsai Panchapakesan as Managing Partner - Investments for Havas Media India. Ramsai will report to R Venkatsubramanian, President - Investments, Havas Media India, and MD of Havas Play.

Based out of Gurugram, he will oversee Integrated buying in the North and East markets, along with assuming additional responsibilities for Trading.

He was previously Senior Vice President & National Head - Media Buying at Zenith Media.

Commenting on Ramsai's appointment, Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India, said, "The current momentum at the media network in India is remarkable, with new client wins, large acquisitions, and widespread expansion. As we strengthen our teams across verticals to deliver best business solutions, Ramsai's appointment reinforces our vision and commitment to our clients. His extensive industry experience equips him with a valuable wealth of knowledge and expertise. With him on board, we further scale up and strengthen our media investments and optimize trading and partnership initiatives to create meaningful media solutions."

R Venkatsubramanian, President - Investments, Havas Media India, and MD, Havas Play, further added, "These are exciting times to be driving investment and partnership strategies in the media industry, and I am thrilled to have Ramsai join the team. His expertise and deep understanding of industry nuances will unveil remarkable opportunities for us to showcase the agency's prowess and forge strategic partnerships that drive unparalleled success for Havas Media India. I am confident that, together with our talented team, we will achieve remarkable results and deliver exceptional value to our esteemed clients."

Talking about his new role, Ramsai Panchapakesan said "This is an exciting opportunity to work alongside the prolific Havas Media India team and create meaningful impact for its clients. I am looking forward to driving transformative investment and trading strategies and forging strong partnerships to push the boundaries of media innovation."