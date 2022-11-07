Kaumudi Mahajan joins Meta as Head (Entertainment Partnerships)

Kaumudi Mahajan has quit Disney Star after 14.5 years with the company and has joined Meta as Head (Entertainment and Partnerships). She announced the move through a LinkedIn post.



"I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head - Entertainment Partnerships at Meta!" she wrote.

Her last role at the company was that of SVP (Marketing and Strategy). She joined in 2008 as assistant manager (programming strategy) at Star Plus and has held various roles at Star Plus and Star Pravah.

