Karan Puri joins Adomantra as Digital Marketing Lead

Before joining Adomantra, he was associated with What's Up Life as Digital Marketing Manager for more than 5 years

Adomantra Digital India Pvt Ltd has announced the appointment of Karan Puri as Digital Marketing Lead.

His role at the company will be to create an impactful digital presence and bringing revenue beyond expectations.

Before joining Adomantra, he was associated with What's Up Life as Digital Marketing Manager for more than 5 years.

His earlier stints were with PTC Punjabi Network as Consultant - Digital and Content, and Ernst & Young as Marketing Communications Manager, among others.

Puri is Digital Marketing Professional armed with many certifications in Digital Marketing and a track record of conceptualizing & implementing digital marketing initiatives across SEO, SEM, email marketing, social media, etc. to drive brand visibility.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)