Kabeer Chaudhary elevated as Global CEO at M&C Saatchi Performance
Chaudhary has been with the company for the last 8 years
Kabeer Chaudhary has been elevated as Global Chief Executive Officer at M&C Saatchi Performance.
He takes on from James Hilton who has been managing the role for the last 17 years.
Chaudhary has been with the company for the last 8 years.
Prior to this elevation, he was Managing Director APAC and based out of Singapore.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Rohit Gopakumar likely to get a new role in Times Network
Gopakumar, who recently quit Optimal Media Solution, is expected to now handle non-news business of Times Network
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 29, 2023 12:15 PM | 1 min read
Veteran media executive Rohit Gopakumar is expected to get a senior leadership role in Times Network, the TV arm of the Times Group, e4m has learnt from reliable sources.
Gopakumar, who stepped down as Chief Operating Officer of Optimal Media Solutions early this month, is likely to handle the non-news segment of Times Network.
If finalised, the development will be significant ahead of the formal Guardianship Arrangements between Jain brothers that were finalized last month and will be announced soon.
When asked about the development, Rohit Gopakumar, said, “I can’t comment on speculations. I am just enjoying my internal sabbatical as of now.”
MK Anand, Managing Director and CEO of Times Network, did not respond to calls and messages from e4m. Times Network and Vineet Jain’s responses were also awaited till the time of writing the story.
With a global presence across over 100 countries, Times Network is part of India’s largest media conglomerate, The Times Group. It houses several brands such as Times Now, Et Now, Mirror Now, Movies Now & Movies Now Hd, Mn+, Romedy Now & Romedy Now Hd, Mnx & Mnx Hd And Zoom.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Bombay Shaving Company appoints Gauri Malhotra as Chief Marketing Officer
She has worked for brands like Marico and RPSG in the past
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 27, 2023 4:46 PM | 2 min read
Visage Lines Personal care Pvt Ltd., the holding company of brands Bombay Shaving Company and Bombae, has recently appointed Gauri Malhotra as the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).
“A seasoned business leader and marketing professional with over 15 years of experience in building strong brands, setting up digital businesses, building strong teams and capabilities - for brands like Marico Ltd. and RPSG in the past, is now responsible for steering the marketing mandate at Bombay Shaving Company,” the company said.
Prior to this, Gauri was the Business Head at the RPSG Group's, Dr Vaidya's - New Age Ayurveda, where she was responsible for building and scaling business processes and the team in its zero to one journey. She has also spent over 13 years at Marico Limited in sales and marketing, managing large scale brands like Parachute, launching new innovations like Parachute Advansed Body Lotion and building acquired brands like Livon. Gauri has now taken the mandate to build a strong brand & sustainably grow both Visage Lines Personal Care Pvt Ltd. personal care brands - Bombay Shaving Company and Bombae, on the backbone of consumer centric innovation and meaningful experiences.
"I believe that Bombay Shaving Company & Bombae are incredible consumer opportunities to build a distinctive brand, future facing innovations and sustainable solutions for the new young India. I'm delighted to join Shantanu, Deepak and the incredible team on their mission to build an Indian MNC. " said Gauri Malhotra, Chief Marketing Officer, Bombay Shaving Company & Bombae.
"We're lucky to have someone of Gauri's caliber join us. Gauri is an exceptional marketing leader with a fantastic track record of taking products and brands from concept to substantial market share, without losing intimacy with the consumer. I have no doubt she will make us sharper, stronger, and help us change the game. I wish her a happy and rewarding journey with us." said, Shantanu Deshpande, Founder & CEO, Bombay Shaving Company & Bombae.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
PNB MetLife appoints Sourabh Lohtia as Head of Marketing
He was earlier with PMLI’s Banca Retail
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 27, 2023 3:24 PM | 2 min read
PNB MetLife has appointed Sourabh Lohtia as Head of Marketing, effective May 1, 2023.
In this role, Sourabh will be responsible for all aspects of marketing at PNB MetLife, including Brand and Channel Marketing, Customer Lifecycle Management, Product Marketing, and Digital Marketing. Additionally, he will spearhead PNB MetLife's digital business growth through the company's website.
“With almost 20 years of experience in the life insurance industry, Sourabh is a valuable addition to the PNB MetLife leadership team and a trusted partner to his colleagues. His strategic acumen and deep understanding of the market have been instrumental in achieving outstanding results for the company. He successfully drove high-scale growth as Business Head for PMLI’s Banca Retail, and also brings to the role leadership experience from leading insurance companies such as ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and Edelweiss Tokio Life.
Ashish Srivastava, MD and CEO of PNB MetLife, said, “I am happy to welcome Sourabh Lohtia as Head of Marketing. Sourabh's strategic insight and track record of accelerating growth will be instrumental in our efforts to benefit our customers, with innovative offerings and services for every stage of their lives. I am confident that he will play a pivotal role in helping us achieve our goals in line with our purpose to Milkar Life Aage Badhaein.”
Sourabh Lohtia stated, "I am honored and excited to take on this role. PNB MetLife’s Circle of Life philosophy appeals greatly to my personal view of the value of life insurance. I look forward to supporting PNB MetLife’s journey as one of the leading life insurance companies in India.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Dainik Bhaskar names Preeti Arora as Vice President & Head of Gurgaon Branch
She would be responsible for driving business partnerships to enhance the company’s offerings and expand its market presence
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 27, 2023 1:34 PM | 1 min read
Dainik Bhaskar has appointed Preeti Arora as the Vice President and Head of the Gurgaon Branch. She would be responsible for driving business partnerships to enhance the company’s offerings and expand its market presence. In this capacity, she will report to Satyajit Sengupta, the Chief Corporate Sales & Marketing Officer of DB Corp Ltd.
With over 20 years of extensive experience in Media Marketing, Arora brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role as Vice President and Head of the Gurgaon branch at Dainik Bhaskar Group. Throughout her career, she has consistently demonstrated a proven track record of driving sustainable business growth. She had the privilege of working with esteemed media industry giants such as India Today Group and HT Media, further solidifying her expertise and reputation in the field. Her appointment signifies Dainik Bhaskar Group's commitment to leveraging Preeti's valuable insights to enhance operations and achieve continued success in the Gurgaon region.
Arora will play a crucial role in leading and managing operations in the Gurgaon branch of the Dainik Bhaskar Group. Her appointment reflects the company’s commitment to strengthening its presence in Gurgaon and further enhancing its position in the media industry. Her strategic leadership and vision will contribute to the growth and success of the organization in the Gurgaon region
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Gupshup appoints Mike Donohue as Senior VP-Global Sales
Donohue has earlier worked with PayPal, Square, Leanplum and Optimizely
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 27, 2023 12:28 PM | 2 min read
Gupshup.io has announced the appointment of Mike Donohue as Senior Vice President of Global Sales.
Mike joins the management team at Gupshup.io and will be responsible for driving overall sales strategy and execution. He will lead the sales teams across regions, nurture and develop customer relationships, as well as identify products and offerings to grow the business.
He will reinforce Gupshup.io’s vision of helping enterprises build a delightful customer experience using its suite of Conversational Engagement products.
“Mike Donohue has deep domain expertise, global sales experience and has helped organizations scale upto hundreds of millions in revenue. He possesses strong customer empathy and a unique combination of creativity and discipline. I'm confident that he'll help us take sales to the next level by driving revenue growth in a predictable way, something that is really critical for a public company, like Gupshup plans to be,” said Beerud Sheth, CEO and Co-founder, Gupshup.io
Donohue said, "I am thrilled to join the stellar team at Gupshup led by Beerud’s vision of making conversations between brands and their customers fulfilling and delightful. With my experience in sales strategy and building high-performance teams, I look forward to leading Gupshup's sales initiatives worldwide, forging strategic partnerships, and delivering exceptional value to our clients. Together, we will seize new opportunities, expand our global reach, and empower businesses with cutting-edge conversational AI solutions.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tanushree Radhakrishnan to take on as Nexus Biddable Head - APAC
Radhakrishnan was Head – Biddable for over 2 years
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 27, 2023 10:32 AM | 1 min read
Tanushree Radhakrishnan will be taking on the role of Nexus Biddable Head for Asia Pacific. She was Head - Biddable, GroupM Nexus, for 2 years.
In a post on social media, she mentioned "moving on to newer shores". She has also said that the company is looking out for people who are willing to take her place.
Radhakrishnan joined Nexus from Liqvd Asia where she was the Chief Operating Officer.
She was previously with Zentith too.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Pernod India's corporate affairs head Yashika Singh quits: Reports
Singh joined the company in August 2021
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 26, 2023 5:09 PM | 1 min read
French spirits giant Pernod Ricard's India head of corporate affairs, Yashika Singh, has resigned, according to media reports.
At Pernod Ricard, Singh headed corporate affairs for the Indian market, with focus on regulatory matters, including related to manufacturing and government policy.
Singh joined the company in August 2021.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube