K Krithivasan is the new CEO designate at TCS
He is at present President and Global Head of the company's BFSI Business
K Krithivasan has been appointed as the new CEO designate at Tata Consultancy Services.
He will take over from Rajesh Gopinathan who has stepped down as CEO and Managing Director.
Krithivasan is at present President and Global Head of the company's BFSI Business.
He has been with TCS for over 34 years.
Ayekart Fintech appoints Anand Mugad as Chief Marketing Officer
Before joining Ayekart, Anand was Vice President-Group Strategic Marketing and Communications at DBS Bank India
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 16, 2023 3:15 PM | 1 min read
Ayekart, an integrated digital technology platform for the food and agri value chain, has announced the appointment of Anand Mugad as its Chief Marketing Officer.
Commenting on the announcement Debarshi Dutta, CEO & Co-founder of Ayekart, said, "We are delighted to welcome Anand as a part of our leadership team. His extensive marketing and communications experience in domestic and global companies will add value to Ayekart in brand building. With Anand's vast experience and expertise, Ayekart looks forward to accelerating its growth and enhancing its reputation as a leading provider of digital solutions for traditional businesses and the agricultural value chain."
Anand brings with him over 24 years of experience in corporate communication, marketing, and business development, having worked with renowned companies such as DBS Bank India, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and Nestle India Ltd.
Before joining Ayekart, Anand was Vice President-Group Strategic Marketing and Communications at DBS Bank India. He played a pivotal role in enhancing the bank's corporate reputation through effective communication strategies. At Axis Bank, he was instrumental in establishing the Corporate Communications Department, where he managed the PR function of the bank and its subsidiaries. Anand also gained extensive experience working with ICICI Bank and Nestle India Limited.
General Motors Global CMO Deborah Wahl to retire
Wahl has been with GM since September 2019
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 16, 2023 10:43 AM | 1 min read
The Global Chief Marketing Officer of General Motors, Deborah Wahl, will be retiring, effectively March 31, media networks have reported.
Wahl has been with GM since September 2019.
She was earlier leading marketing at Cadillac and prior to that at McDonald's USA.
Wahl was also with Toyota and Ford.
Danone proposes appointing HUL's Sanjiv Mehta as independent board member: Report
Mehta will be stepping down as HUL’s CEO and MD on June 26
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 16, 2023 10:27 AM | 1 min read
Danone has proposed appointing HUL's Sanjiv Mehta as independent member of its board, as per a media report.
Mehta is currently the CEO and MD of HUL and will be stepping down on June 26, 2023.
As per reports, if the Danone board approves he will join effectively on July 1.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd board recently approved the appointment of Rohit Jawa as its next Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.
Havas Creative India names Anirban Mozumdar as Chief Strategy Officer
Mazumdar joins from Ogilvy India’s 82.5 Communications
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 16, 2023 8:46 AM | 3 min read
Havas Creative India has announced the appointment of Anirban Mozumdar as Chief Strategy Officer, closely on the heels of the appointment of Tarun Jha as the Chief Executive Officer. Anirban moves from Ogilvy India’s 82.5 Communications, where he was the Chief Strategy Officer since June 2021.
Anirban will lead the strategy function of Havas Creative India. Based out of the Gurgaon village, he will work closely with Tarun and Anupama Ramaswamy, CCO, Havas Worldwide India, as well as the leaders of the 4 creative agencies, Havas Worldwide India (Mumbai/Gurgaon/Bangalore), Havas CX India (Customer Experience), Conran Design Group Mumbai (Branding & Design) and Havas QED (Kolkata). He will also ensure an effective implementation of Havas Group’s Meaningful Brands framework for brand and business solutions.
Bobby Pawar said, “At Havas, we believe that the future belongs to brands that make a meaningful difference to people and the societies, and our conviction is supported by the results of our annual global Meaningful Brands study. Anirban has extensive advertising and marketing consulting expertise and a passion for high-impact solutions, which is why we are thrilled to have him lead Havas Creative India’s strategic function.”
Tarun Jha, CEO, Havas Creative India, said, “Havas Creative India has been scripting an incredible growth story over the last few years. From a single-client agency, Havas Creative India has grown to a network of 6 agencies. Our diversified portfolio of offerings are exactly what marketers are looking for in this constantly evolving industry, and we will be bringing in more specialist divisions soon. Anirban’s induction will further strengthen the team, alongside Bobby and Anupama, our two strong creative pillars, to propel us into a new era of growth.”
Commenting on his new role, Anirban said, “I join Havas Creative India with the conviction that I am entering an ecosystem designed for the future of this business, whether it is the 'Village model' (raising a brand does require a village) or unleashing the power of the data-driven Meaningful Brands framework to make an impactful difference to our brands and clients. I am super excited with what is being built in India (by Havas) and I look forward to working closely with stalwarts like Bobby, Tarun, Anu, and all the amazing leaders across the creative, media and health agencies in the group.
Anirban is a seasoned brand strategist and consultant with over 25 years of experience in the advertising and branding industry. A post-graduate from MICA, he began his career in the Leo Burnett network where he worked for over 10 years. In addition to his role in India, he was also a Regional Lead for P&G Laundry brands based in the Philippines, where he spent 2 years working on brands including Tide, Fab, and Mr. Clean. Through his career Anirban built a versatile experience working across several sectors including Automobiles, Consumer Electronics and FMCG, amongst others. In 2012, he turned into an entrepreneur and founded his own company. He was also the CEO of Chlorophyll Brand and Communications Consultancy. In his previous role as Chief Strategy Officer for 82.5 Communications, Anirban led new multiple business wins and worked on brands such as TCS, Havells, Himalaya, Bisleri, ITC, and several others. Outside the work sphere, Anirban also writes poetry and is a technology enthusiast. Currently, he is also exploring spirituality and learning new languages.
Lentra appoints Hitesh Sahijwaala as EVP - India Sales and Distribution
Sahijwaala is a veteran with more than 25 years of experience in the IT industry
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 15, 2023 4:57 PM | 2 min read
Lentra, a leading digital lending cloud platform has appointed Hitesh Sahijwaala as Executive Vice President (EVP) - India Sales and Distribution to accelerate its mission of transforming digital lending across the world. This is the third senior-level appointment in the past six months. In September, Lentra appointed Haribandhu Patra as CFO and Bhuvaneswar Naik as CHRO.
The appointment comes at a time when Lentra is rapidly driving growth in India and new markets of Southeast Asia, as well as scaling its platform to support and enable some of the largest banks and NBFCs in the region. In his new role, Hitesh will help further accelerate Lentra’s growth and advance its position in the digital lending space.
Hitesh is a veteran with more than 25 years of experience in the IT industry and has a track record of delivering value to customers while working for companies like Oracle, Red-hat, Hewlett-Packard. Prior to Lentra, Hitesh was the Regional Vice President of the Finserv Business Unit at Salesforce, where he delivered Hyper-growth and played an instrumental role in transitioning value to customers.
Sandeep Mathur, CRO, Lentra said, "We are thrilled to welcome Hitesh to Lentra. His leadership, experience, and proven track record in driving sales and revenue growth will be invaluable to the company as we continue to deliver amazing impact to our Banking clients."
Hitesh is a multifaceted individual and a sports car enthusiast and loves to drive a BMW F80 M3 sports car and the Mahindra Thar. The nature of cars are an embodiment of his personality. While the M3 is leaning towards hyper-performance, agility and pace, the Thar is resilient and focuses on getting through the tough times and obstacles faced along the journey to success. This personal interest and love for speed transcends to his quest to drive hyper-growth and accelerated innovation at Lentra.
Hitesh Sahijwaala, EVP - India Sales and Distribution said, “Financial Services Industry is plagued by long implementation cycles and big upfront spends for tech solutions, stunting innovation. Lentra’s Consumption based business model and quick implementations are gaining traction with senior executives in Banks. I am very impressed with the scale that has been achieved already and am very confident to take this rocketship to another orbit."
Late last year, Lentra raised US$60 million in Series B raise and announced its plans to expand across Southeast Asia. The company has a robust presence across India with 60 partner banks and NBFCs and over 50 million loans processed through its platform.
Hisense appoints Vipin Yadav as Director-Marketing
Yadav joins Hisense after a 7-year stint at OPPO
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 15, 2023 11:03 AM | 2 min read
Yadav has expertise spanning over 15 years of marketing and brand management across multi-niche sectors, including mobile handset, IoT, consumer durables, healthcare and BFSI.
During his last assignment with OPPO, he had a successful stint of over 7 years and was one of the core members to help create a strong brand in India. He led the brand and marketing of key product portfolios.
Expressing his delight over joining Hisense, Yadav commented, "I am thrilled to re-experience the journey of creating a strong brand, which is in its early days in India. I am excited to bring my management vision to action while leveraging my marketing and brand management expertise to help drive the company’s growth. Hisense is known across the world for its innovative and high-quality products, which makes them a global leader. This excites me to be a part of the team that is committed to providing great value proposition to its customers with a delightful experience."
Kamalika Deka was appointed as Director HR and Admin.
Steven Li, MD of Hisense India, said, “It gives me immense pleasure to have Vipin and Kamalika onboard our team. Their talent, experience, and expertise will undoubtedly be invaluable in driving growth and success for our company. We share a common vision of providing innovative and world-class products to our customers, and I am confident that their contributions will help us achieve this goal. Together, we will work towards providing unparalleled comfort and convenience to our customers, making their experience with Hisense accessible and comfortable. I am excited to see what the future holds for our company with our newest leadership members.”
Sony Liv ropes in Rajiv Rajaram as Head of Content – Tamil
He was earlier with Culture Machine Studios for almost 8 years
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 15, 2023 10:46 AM | 1 min read
Sony Liv has appointed Rajiv Rajaram as Head of Content - Tamil.
He was earlier with Culture Machine Studios for almost 8 years and was Vice-President - Content - Originals.
Rajaram has been a voice-over artist for almost two decades now.
He announced his new role via a LinkedIn post.
