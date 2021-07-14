Jean Lin elevated as Executive Officer of Dentsu Group

Dentsu Group Inc. has announced that its Board of Directors has resolved to appoint Jean Lin, Global CEO of Creative Services Line of dentsu International Limited, as a new executive officer of the Company, effective on August 1, 2021.

Jean Lin will advise and guide the development of dentsu Sustainable Business Solutions (dSBS) which will be at the core of the sustainable client solutions provided across dentsu Japan network and dentsu International. This distinctive proposition will accelerate client growth by bringing together dentsu’s deep understanding of consumers and commitments to society, with creativity and technology, to create an ecosystem of co-creation with clients and partners to drive ‘growth from good.’

Toshihiro Yamamoto, President & CEO, Dentsu Group Inc. said, “At dentsu, we believe in helping to realize a better society by contributing to the good progress of our clients and their consumers, our partners and our people. Dentsu Sustainable Business Solutions is core to delivering on our social commitments and business strategy, and I am delighted Jean’s entrepreneurial spirit, experience in creativity and digital transformation, industry leadership and personal commitment to sustainability will help guide its development.”

Jean Lin's Career

1999: Founded wwwins Consulting, a digital agency

2004: Aegis Media acquires wwwins Consulting and becomes the first head of Isobar's Greater China office.

March 2014: Isobar Global CEO

March 2020: Isobar Global Chief Executive Chairman

January 2016: Member of the Global Executive Team of Dentsu Aegis Network (now dentsu International), Isobar's parent company

November 2019: Global Chief Executive Officer, Creative, dentsu International

