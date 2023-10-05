Janhavi Vyas named Head-Marketing, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery

Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity announces the appointment of Himanshu Sharma as the Director of Sales and Marketing. He will be heading the sales, marketing and brand communication mandate for the hotel and will take charge of driving commercial objectives as well as enhancing the brand positioning.

With over 21 years of experience in having strong analytical abilities to monitor market trends, performance metrics and competitive landscape, Himanshu has worked with leading players like JW Marriott Aerocity, Shangri-La New Delhi, Leela Ambience Gurugram, The Westin Gurugram & Westin Sohna and Le Meridien Gurugram in the hospitality domain.

In his new role, Himanshu will take on the broad agenda of driving business for the two hotels by developing sales strategies across various market segments, aimed towards optimizing the hotel revenue. He will be spearheading the sales and marketing team, charting business opportunities and will aim at meeting the hotel’s commercial objectives.

Speaking on the announcement, Himashu Sharma, the Director of Sales and Marketing says, “I am honored to be part of the distinguished team at Pullman and Novotel New Delhi Aerocity. Together, we will not only redefine hospitality standards but also craft experiences that resonate with our guests on a profound level. With a commitment to innovation, collaboration, and guest-centric strategies, we are poised to create a new era of excellence in the industry.

Himanshu’s outstanding experience in customer-facing hospitality is rich in sales, distribution, revenue management, and customer satisfaction. He has a strategic mindset with the ability to think creatively and adapt to a competitive market and passion for work along with his enterprising mindset will be invaluable for further success of Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity.

In leisure time, he likes to indulge himself in sports activities and gardening. During weekends, Himashu loves to stay at home and immerse himself in cooking.