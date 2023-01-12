Ipsos makes two key appointments to global executive committee
Michel Guidi has been named COO and Valerie Vezinhet as Chief People Officer
Ipsos announces two key appointments to our global Executive Committee: Valerie Vezinhet as Chief People Officer and Michel Guidi as Chief Operating Officer.
Leading our global people strategy Valerie Vezinhet, Ipsos’ new Chief People Officer will work closely with Ben Page and the Executive Committee to support the Ipsos 2025 Growth Plan. She will be focusing on leadership development and behaviours, our employee experience and all-round HR excellence. Since 2017, Valerie has been Head of Human Capital France & Francophone Africa in PWC. She joined SAP in 2011 as HR Leader in France and then Northern Europe, supporting the business transformation. In 2000, Valerie joined Accenture to set up and support the growth of Avanade, a joint venture with Microsoft.
The other key role is the new Chief Operating Officer role. Here Michel Guidi will oversee Ipsos’ Technology Platform, all Operations and Data Collection, and IT. He will focus on implementing a digital strategy that supports the business, enhancing client delivery and operations performance through increased speed and efficiency. A graduate from ESSEC, Michel joins Ipsos with a 23-year long experience in the Insights industry. For the past 17 years, he led Dynata’s international expansion as Managing Director International, as well as other activities in the areas of Operations, Product, and Innovation.
Prior to this, he was Vice-President Operations at data collection pioneer Ciao. Ben Page, Ipsos CEO, commented “The addition of Michel and Valerie, two senior leaders with recognized expertise as part of Ipsos’ core executive team, is an important step in the execution of our 2025 Growth Plan and our ambition to combine both the best people and best technology together in making a difference for our clients”.
The Hershey Company appoints Herjit Bhalla as Canada VP
Geetika Mehta will independently lead Hershey India
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 12:57 PM | 2 min read
The Hershey Company has announced the appointment of Herjit Bhalla, as Vice President of Canada, in addition to his current leadership of the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) effective January 1, 2023. He reports directly to Rohit Grover, President-International.
Herjit has also been leading Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa (AEMEA) since Jan 2021, where he has been instrumental in sharpening the strategic focus and building strong organizational capability to deliver robust profitable growth with competitive share gains across all key markets.
Given Hershey India’s growth, Hershey India GM Geetika Mehta continues in her role as GM, with the business unit now reporting directly to Rohit Grover, President International.
Commenting on Herjit’s new role, Rohit Grover, President International, The Hershey Company, said, “The Hershey Company’s international footprint is growing in exciting ways. Herjit’s appointment as VP of Canada in addition to his current leadership of AMEA speaks to our confidence in his ability to lead our ambitions in these critical markets. He will serve our people and our company with the qualities The Hershey Company is known for – experience, expertise and leadership that delivers robust, profitable growth and competitive share gains. I am equally excited about the India team's strategy. Under Geetika and our India leadership team, I am confident we will achieve the next phase of growth and drive customer-centricity for this dynamic organization."
Herjit Bhalla said, “I am very proud of the work that has been in done in Hershey India and AEMEA to create new markets and propel category leading growth. Being part of this iconic company’s vision to expand into new parts of the world over the last five years with our team has been a tremendous experience. In this new role, I look forward to sharing those experiences and meeting the challenge of new ones as we seek to strengthen Hershey’s leadership position in Canada, supported by the talented Canada Leadership team.”
Ajit Varghese joins Disney Star as Head of Network Advertising Sales
Varghese recently stepped down as the Chief Commercial Officer of ShareChat
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 12:40 PM | 2 min read
Disney Star today announced the appointment of Ajit Varghese as Head of Network Advertising Sales. In this role, he will be responsible for overall advertising revenues of Disney Star’s television and digital businesses and for driving growth through transformative sales and channel strategies, creating alliances and business development. Ajit will also develop the long-term vision and define the strategic direction of the sales organization. He will report to K Madhavan, President & Country Manager, Disney Star.
Ajit joins Disney Star from ShareChat and Moj where he was Chief Commercial Officer, responsible for driving monetization, leading marketing efforts and content partnerships. Prior to ShareChat, Ajit was the Global President of Wavemaker, a WPP group media agency, overseeing business operations and driving growth across 50+ markets, based out of London and before that, did a three-year stint with Maxus (WPP) as its CEO for Asia Pacific, based in Singapore. Other organizations he worked with include Madison World, Kantar IMRB and Initiative Universal Media.
“Ajit is a highly respected and well regarded professional within the advertising and marketing fraternity. I am confident that under his leadership, we will be able to unlock significant value and create more opportunities to further grow our market leadership,” said K Madhavan.
Over the course of his more than 27 year career in the advertising and marketing industry, Ajit has established himself as a highly accomplished leader as CEO of regional and global agencies. In his previous roles, he has driven growth and revenue on the publisher side, fronted large-scale business transformations for clients, built diverse businesses around media, creative, digital, data, content, sports and performance.
“The advertising market in India has already crossed Rs 100,000 crore and is expected to be among the fastest growing in the world this year. This, combined with Disney Star’s status as the Country’s leading Media & Entertainment Company, allows for tremendous opportunities by which we can create ground-breaking solutions to drive growth for our clients. I keenly look forward to being a part of a great company, best-in-class content and a superb team,” said Ajit Varghese.
Kantar names Cheong Tai Leung as CEO of insights business in APAC
Leung takes over from Wayne Levings who will now focus on his role as Kantar CCO
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 11:42 AM | 1 min read
Kantar has appointed Cheong Tai Leung as CEO of its Insights Asia Pacific business.
Reporting to Chris Jansen, Kantar’s Chief Executive, Leung will lead Kantar’s regional team in growing relationships with brands. She takes over from Wayne Levings, who will now focus exclusively on his role as Kantar’s Chief Client Officer.
Leung recently served as Regional President, Asia Pacific at GfK, responsible for driving transformation, growth and profitability for the company's portfolio that included market intelligence and digital solutions across the region.
On her appointment, she commented: “Kantar’s expertise in understanding consumers, its technology and artificial intelligence capabilities are shaping the brands of tomorrow. In our ever-changing, complex world, Kantar offers true strategic partnership to brands to help them connect with consumers and build the trust that will fuel the next wave of growth. I look forward to joining Kantar’s executive team to help drive a positive impact for brands and consumers across the region.”
Chris Jansen, Chief Executive, added: “Cheong Tai brings more than 20 years of international leadership and business management experience across emerging, developing markets and Asia Pacific. She will be a huge asset to our business as we continue to build our relationships and push for growth in this most dynamic of regions.”
Leung will take up her role in the first half of 2023.
Ashish Bahl joins DY Works as CEO
Bahl has over 25 years of experience in advertising, marketing and media
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 10:23 AM | 2 min read
DY Works has appointed Ashish Bahl as CEO.
Bahl has over 25 years’ experience in the advertising, marketing and media sector.
He has worked with SABMiller India (now AB-Inbev) Neo Cricket & Sports, McCann, Contract, JWT, Leo Burnett & O&M, where he’s worked with over 100 iconic global brands including Pepsi,Coca-Cola, MasterCard, Nestle, ESPN, SABMiller, Hero-Honda and many more. Since 2017, Bahl has founded/co-founded three companies, including The Happiness Project, 1418 (a platform for 14-18 year-olds), and Happinessperkm (India’s only motorcycling brand built by riders).
On this appointment, Santosh Desai, CEO & Managing Director, FutureBrands, said, “I’m thrilled to welcome Ashish on-board. Ashish’s appointment signals the evolution of DY Works from building products and experiences to re-crafting and using design-thinking to find impactful solutions rooted in deeper belief systems. I’m excited about what’s yet to come and the change we’ll bring.”
Bahl says, “I’m honoured to join an incredible team at DY. My key focus will be to use design-thinking and semiotics to build purpose-driven brands. In this new phase at DY we will expand the definition of design where we will build brands committed to human-centric business design. I look forward to this new journey and creating some fantastic work with the DY team.”
He takes over from Tresa Paul who has moved out to pursue new opportunities.
YES Bank names Winay Bari as VP - Digital Marketing
Bari joins from RBL Bank where he was Assistant Vice President - Digital Marketing
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 8:53 AM | 1 min read
YES Bank has appointed Winay Bari as Vice President - Digital Marketing.
Bari was earlier with RBL Bank for nearly two years. As Assistant Vice President - Digital Marketing, he was handling digital acquisitions marketing initiatives, strategies, and planning for retail liabilities and assets.
Bari is also an expert in the BFSI domain as a SaaS marketer and a growth hacker.
He announced his new role via a social media post.
upGrad CEO Arjun Mohan resigns
Mohan will reportedly be in office till January 15
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 7:54 AM | 1 min read
Indian edtech firm upGrad's chief executive Arjun Mohan has stepped down from his role, he said in a LinkedIn post. His resignation comes at a time when edtech companies in the country are struggling with funding and losses.
Mohan wrote: "After almost 3 years at the helm, I have decided to move out of upGrad… While I look back on the years at UpGrad, I feel happy about the incredible company we have built which helped so many working professionals upskill. The aspects of growth and other metrics were just outcomes of giving the customers what they aspired for."
He thanked his team members and extended gratitude towards the founders of upGrad -- Ronnie Scewvala, Mayank Kumar and Phalgun Kompalli in his post.
He ended his note by saying, "I started my journey in education sector in the year 2008 and believe that still there is a lot more to be done to solve the persistent problems of access, affordability and quality. So I m in the exploration phase of what I can to do in education next ."
News reports say that Mohan's resignation is part of the company's attempts to cut costs and become profitable. He reportedly put down his papers in December and will be in office till January 15.
Garima Garg joins The Label Life as CEO
Prior to joining TLL, Garima was associated with Hindustan Unilever Limited in the capacity of Senior Global Manager – Sales
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 6:16 PM | 2 min read
GOAT Brand Labs’ celebrity-styled lifestyle brand, The Label Life, has appointed Garima Garg as its new CEO from December 2022. This is the third leadership hire in the past 6 months for GOAT Brand Labs portfolio companies. The first two being - Pepe Jeans Inner Fashion and Breakbounce.
Prior to joining TLL, Garima was associated with Hindustan Unilever Limited in the capacity of Senior Global Manager – Sales. She spent 11 years in the company during which she had multiple stints across Sales and Marketing while managing iconic beauty brands like Lakme & Lux. She completed her MBA from FMS, Delhi in 2011.
With over a decade of diverse experiences, Garima is a seasoned professional with spotless acumen in brand and business strategy, product innovation, communication development, channel sales across rural & urban India and global markets.
Striving to bring ideas to life in a bid to impact the consumers' lives positively, Garg has an eye for detail to make the consumers’ journey with the brand truly remarkable. Driven by fashion and having witnessed and closely worked for several editions of Lakme Fashion Week, Garg is excited to lead and scale up the fabulous, home-grown fashion brand The Label Life.
Sharing about her new role, Garima Garg, CEO, The Label Life said, “I thank The Label Life and GOAT Brand Labs leadership for providing me with the opportunity to lead the growing, unique fashion brand. In my new role, I will keep focussing on expanding revenue channels and the brand’s reach to the consumers desiring contemporary fashion.”
Speaking about the development, Rishi Vasudev, CEO & Co-Founder, GOAT Brand Labs, said, “We welcome Garima onboard to lead The Label Life. The Label Life is foraying into global markets and in the offline space through Brand Stores. With her deep experience in building Global consumer brands in the lifestyle space, she has all it takes to scale The Label Life to new heights.”
