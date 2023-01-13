Ipsos appoints Michel Guidi as COO & Valerie Vezinhet as Chief People Officer
Both have been appointed for the Executive Committee
Ipsos has appointed Valerie Vezinhet as Chief People Officer and Michel Guidi as Chief Operating Officer.
Vezinhet will work closely with Ben Page and the Executive Committee to support the Ipsos 2025 Growth Plan. She will be focusing on leadership development and behaviours, our employee experience and all-round HR excellence. Since 2017, Valerie has been Head of Human Capital France & Francophone Africa in PWC. She joined SAP in 2011 as HR Leader in France and then Northern Europe, supporting the business transformation. In 2000, Valerie joined Accenture to set up and support the growth of Avanade, a joint venture with Microsoft.
The other key role is the new Chief Operating Officer role. Here Michel Guidi will oversee Ipsos’ Technology Platform, all Operations and Data Collection, and IT. He will focus on implementing a digital strategy that supports the business, enhancing client delivery and operations performance through increased speed and efficiency.
Prior to this, he was Vice-President Operations at data collection pioneer Ciao.
Ben Page, Ipsos CEO, commented “The addition of Michel and Valerie, two senior leaders with recognized expertise as part of Ipsos’ core executive team, is an important step in the execution of our 2025 Growth Plan and our ambition to combine both the best people and best technology together in making a difference for our clients.”
GroupM appoints Tanveer Kaur as National Senior Digital Strategy Director - Motivator
Prior to this, Kaur was with Publicis Groupe; this is her third stint at GroupM
By Tanzila Shaikh | Jan 13, 2023 8:30 AM | 1 min read
GroupM has appointed Tanveer Kaur as National Senior Digital Strategy Director at Motivator.
In her 15+ years of experience, this will be Kaur’s third stint at GroupM.
Prior to this, Kaur was with Publicis Groupe for about two years serving its two agencies - Starcom and Zenith.
She started her career with GroupM in 2007 as a business executive and was later elevated as business manager. That stint was till 2011.
Kaur later worked with organisations like Reprise Media, Google Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd, Wavemaker and Interactive Avenues for different markets like APAC, EMEA and SE Asia.
Joyee Biswas to head sports and media partnerships at Virtualness
Biswas was previously associated with Singtel, ESPN and more recently, Meta
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 12, 2023 2:47 PM | 3 min read
Virtualness, a mobile-first platform, announced today that Joyee Biswas will join Virtualness as a founding team member, heading Sports and Media partnerships.
Sports and media organizations have been trendsetters for decades. They are amongst the first to leverage next-generation technology, NFTs, digital collectables and the metaverse to engage and entertain fans, and unlock new revenue lines. The discussion has moved from "whether" web3 is relevant, to "how" sports and media can benefit from the power of decentralization, blockchain and web3.
Sports fandom cuts through geographies and culture. Two of the top three followed accounts on both Instagram and Facebook are sports stars. Fans passionately follow mainstream sports like Basketball to niche sports like Surfing. They have a strong appetite for customized experiences, ownership and personalized commerce that web3 uniquely enables.
"With 20+ years of leadership experience in top technology, media and telecom corporations, and having scaled businesses across the globe, Joyee has differentiated insights and relationships across IP-based industries," said Kirthiga Reddy and Saurabh Doshi, Co-founders of Virtualness. "Sports and media owners have a huge opportunity to reach tech-savvy, mobile-first and young demographics in newer ways. Joyee is a key hire to fuel Virtualness' expansion."
"Kirthiga and Saurabh's vision of enabling the world's expressions deeply resonates with me. The early sports win with Philippine Basketball Association is a testimony to their vision and focus on execution," said Joyee Biswas. "I'm thrilled to join Virtualness as a founding team member, heading Sports and Media."
"I am delighted that Joyee is joining Virtualness. The founders of Virtualness are an impressive combination. Now, together with Joyee, they make an extremely talented team," said Peter Hutton, ex-Head of Sports Partnerships Meta, ex-CEO Eurosport. "Over the years I have seen a series of transformations in the sports & gaming industry. Now is the time for another big leap, as we open up the opportunities of the Web3 world. Joyee with his strong sports and media expertise has already helped multiple media businesses in the Asia and Pacific regions grow their digital presence and revenues, and is the ideal person to partner their new journey into Web3."
Joyee has held the roles of Head of Sports, Singtel; Managing Director Asia, Eleven Sports Network and South East Asia Business Head, ESPN. Joyee most recently served as Meta's Head of Sports and Media Partnerships for Asia-Pacific. Alongwith building audience and revenue growth for partners across Instagram and Facebook, he drove virtual reality and metaverse adoption. Joyee holds a graduate degree in Mechanical Engineering from BIT Mesra and an MBA in Marketing and Finance from IIM, Calcutta.
Wunderman Thompson India hires Rajeshwari Rao as Sr VP and ECD
Rao will be the creative head for the agency’s Unilever’s business
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 1:17 PM | 2 min read
Rajeshwari Rao has been appointed as Senior Vice President and Executive Creative Director at Wunderman Thompson India effective 9th January 2023. Based out of Mumbai, Rajeshwari will be the creative head on the agency’s Unilever’s business in addition to several other important businesses. Rajeshwari’s appointment comes at a time when the agency is strategically looking at bolstering its creative leadership team.
In a career spanning close to two decades, Rajeshwari has worked across agencies including Ogilvy, McCann, DDB and BBH on brands like L’Oreal, Mercedes, Brooke Bond, McDonald’s and Garnier to name a few.
Commenting on Rajeshwari’s appointment, Anurag Tandon, Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson Mumbai, said, “Rajeshwari’s appointment comes at a time when we are looking at strengthening our creative output. We are glad to onboard her at this critical juncture when we are upping the ante on our work. With her vast and and varied experience, Rajeshwari will surely play a pivotal role in understanding the client’s business and translating it into great creative work.”
On taking up her new role at Wunderman Thompson, India, Rajeshwari Rao, commented, “I’m excited to be taking on this role and looking forward to create some good work with the incredibly talented and dynamic team at Wunderman Thompson India. Wunderman Thompson is a legacy agency that commands a formidable standing in the industry with an enviable client roster of long standing relationships. The agency is on an exciting growth trajectory and I am thrilled to be part of their journey.”
Rajeshwari will report directly to Anurag Tandon, Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson Mumbai.
Hitachi Vantara appoints Monica Kumar as CMO
Kumar will report directly to CEO Gajen Kandiah
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 1:08 PM | 1 min read
Hitachi Vantara has announced that Monica Kumar has assumed the role of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at the organization, effective immediately. She reports directly to Chief Executive Officer Gajen Kandiah.
“Great companies are those who can find a way to articulate their value and differentiate themselves in the midst of difficult macroeconomic, geopolitical, or competitive market conditions. Of course, to do so requires a best-in-class marketing organization that can cut through the noise and the uncertainty to clearly, simply, and succinctly tell its story and spotlight customer, partner, and employee value,” said Kandiah.
“Known to be a fiercely focused, results-driven leader and champion for her customers and partners, I am confident that Monica can help Hitachi Vantara shine an even brighter light on who we are, what we stand for, and how we can uniquely help organizations achieve their business, transformation, and sustainability objectives.”
Kumar was most recently the Senior Vice President, Global Marketing and Cloud GTM at Nutanix. Prior to Nutanix, Monica spent more than 20 years at Oracle.
“As a company, Hitachi Vantara has some incredible stories to tell,” said Kumar. “I am excited and honored to have the opportunity to help showcase not only the solutions, capabilities, and accomplishments of Hitachi Vantara, but the tremendous power of Hitachi and the opportunities it opens for our customers and partners today and tomorrow."
The Hershey Company appoints Herjit Bhalla as Canada VP
Geetika Mehta will independently lead Hershey India
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 12:57 PM | 2 min read
The Hershey Company has announced the appointment of Herjit Bhalla, as Vice President of Canada, in addition to his current leadership of the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) effective January 1, 2023. He reports directly to Rohit Grover, President-International.
Herjit has also been leading Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa (AEMEA) since Jan 2021, where he has been instrumental in sharpening the strategic focus and building strong organizational capability to deliver robust profitable growth with competitive share gains across all key markets.
Given Hershey India’s growth, Hershey India GM Geetika Mehta continues in her role as GM, with the business unit now reporting directly to Rohit Grover, President International.
Commenting on Herjit’s new role, Rohit Grover, President International, The Hershey Company, said, “The Hershey Company’s international footprint is growing in exciting ways. Herjit’s appointment as VP of Canada in addition to his current leadership of AMEA speaks to our confidence in his ability to lead our ambitions in these critical markets. He will serve our people and our company with the qualities The Hershey Company is known for – experience, expertise and leadership that delivers robust, profitable growth and competitive share gains. I am equally excited about the India team's strategy. Under Geetika and our India leadership team, I am confident we will achieve the next phase of growth and drive customer-centricity for this dynamic organization."
Herjit Bhalla said, “I am very proud of the work that has been in done in Hershey India and AEMEA to create new markets and propel category leading growth. Being part of this iconic company’s vision to expand into new parts of the world over the last five years with our team has been a tremendous experience. In this new role, I look forward to sharing those experiences and meeting the challenge of new ones as we seek to strengthen Hershey’s leadership position in Canada, supported by the talented Canada Leadership team.”
Ajit Varghese joins Disney Star as Head of Network Advertising Sales
Varghese recently stepped down as the Chief Commercial Officer of ShareChat
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 12:40 PM | 2 min read
Disney Star today announced the appointment of Ajit Varghese as Head of Network Advertising Sales. In this role, he will be responsible for overall advertising revenues of Disney Star’s television and digital businesses and for driving growth through transformative sales and channel strategies, creating alliances and business development. Ajit will also develop the long-term vision and define the strategic direction of the sales organization. He will report to K Madhavan, President & Country Manager, Disney Star.
Ajit joins Disney Star from ShareChat and Moj where he was Chief Commercial Officer, responsible for driving monetization, leading marketing efforts and content partnerships. Prior to ShareChat, Ajit was the Global President of Wavemaker, a WPP group media agency, overseeing business operations and driving growth across 50+ markets, based out of London and before that, did a three-year stint with Maxus (WPP) as its CEO for Asia Pacific, based in Singapore. Other organizations he worked with include Madison World, Kantar IMRB and Initiative Universal Media.
“Ajit is a highly respected and well regarded professional within the advertising and marketing fraternity. I am confident that under his leadership, we will be able to unlock significant value and create more opportunities to further grow our market leadership,” said K Madhavan.
Over the course of his more than 27 year career in the advertising and marketing industry, Ajit has established himself as a highly accomplished leader as CEO of regional and global agencies. In his previous roles, he has driven growth and revenue on the publisher side, fronted large-scale business transformations for clients, built diverse businesses around media, creative, digital, data, content, sports and performance.
“The advertising market in India has already crossed Rs 100,000 crore and is expected to be among the fastest growing in the world this year. This, combined with Disney Star’s status as the Country’s leading Media & Entertainment Company, allows for tremendous opportunities by which we can create ground-breaking solutions to drive growth for our clients. I keenly look forward to being a part of a great company, best-in-class content and a superb team,” said Ajit Varghese.
