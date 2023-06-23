Infectious Advertising appoints Ankit Gandhi as Business Head

EaseMyTrip.com, an online travel tech platform, has elevated Nutan Gupta as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). In her new role, she will be overseeing key functional areas such as business strategy and development, operations and supplier-building initiatives for the company.

Nutan Gupta joined EaseMyTrip in 2018 as President Alliance and during her tenure, she was the integral part, contributing towards building the brand and supplier relationship. Prior to this, Nutan Gupta has worked with various renowned firms helping them achieve their business goals.

“She is a professional bringing over 30 years of experience in the aviation, travel and tourism industries, wherein she has held multifaceted portfolios in leadership roles, both in airlines and tour companies. She is well recognised for her spirit of never giving up, strong will power and hard work. Nutan Gupta has handled diverse roles in key areas of Sales and Marketing, Market Research and Business Development, Revenue Management, International Relations and Brand Building. Her core expertise lies in devising and successfully implementing business strategies for seamless operations for startups in the aviation sector and various tour companies. Additionally, Nutan Gupta was closely involved in foundation building, forward planning, financial strategy and conceptualisation and the launch of marketing campaigns for companies,”

Nutan Gupta, COO, EaseMyTrip, said, “EaseMyTrip’s journey has been inspiring. In a short span, the company has established itself as a successful brand in the travel and tourism industry. It is working with an innovative business model and is doing all it takes to fulfill its customers’ evolving demands. It’s an honour to be associated with such a progressive and nurturing company and I am excited as I adorn the new role of a COO. With my industry expertise and the team’s passion and skillsets, we will together take the brand to greater heights.”

Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip, said, “Nutan Gupta has been associated with us for over five years now and has contributed significantly to the brand’s growth with her business acumen and impeccable leadership. We are delighted as she takes over the new role as the COO of the company and extend our best wishes and support. We are confident that she will continue to drive the company’s growth and help EaseMyTrip reach the zenith. With her innovative mindset, creative outlook and in-depth understanding of the industry, we intend to etch a promising future for the company. We strongly believe that Mrs Gupta’s vast experience, business insight, industry relationships will be a guiding force for EaseMyTrip.”