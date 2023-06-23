Infectious Advertising appoints Ankit Gandhi as Business Head
Gandhi has over 14 years of experience across mainline and digital businesses
Infectious Advertising has roped in Ankit Gandhi as Business Head. He comes with over 14 years of experience across mainline and digital businesses.
Ankit has worked across top Indian and international brands - Mercedes-Benz, Mazzucchelli’s, Hindustan Times, Bajaj Housing Finance, LIC and Pediasure among others. Ankit has in the past worked with R K Swamy BBDO and Clarity First.
Infectious Advertising’ Managing Partner & COO, Siddhartha Singh said: “Ankit’s expertise in both digital and mainline will be critical in creating infectious work resulting in client delight. I expect great things from Ankit, who has impressed us with his professionalism and enthusiasm. I wish him long and fruitful innings at Infectious.
Speaking about joining Infectious Advertising, Ankit Gandhi says, “The advent of new-age digital advertising is leading to a tectonic shift in the digital-tech agency/martech industry. Therefore, now is the time to embark upon an exciting albeit challenging journey in the digital space. For these reasons, I am very thrilled to start my new adventure with Infectious and am looking forward to learning and contributing towards the growth and development of the agency.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
BCCL names N Subramanian as Chief Executive Officer-New Media & Investments
Additionally, he will take up the role of Executive Director of BCCL, after receipt of necessary regulatory approvals
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 20, 2023 10:08 PM | 2 min read
BCCL has announced that N Subramanian (Executive Director & Group CFO, ENIL & Executive President, Corporate and M&A) will be designated as Chief Executive Officer (New Media & Investments). The appointment will be effective from July 1, 2023. Additionally, he will take up the role of Executive Director of BCCL, after receipt of necessary regulatory approvals.
Making the announcement the company in an internal communication said,, the company said, “Subbu has more than 33 years of experience across Media, Financial Services & FMCG businesses. Subbu joined The Times Group in December 2006 and has successfully handled a diverse set of roles across functions and businesses. These include transformation of Mirchi from a pure-play FM radio company into a Content, FM, Live Entertainment and Digital company; turnaround, rise and the leadership of Times OOH, accelerating the growth trajectory of Times Music, shaping education verticals of the Group, and managing joint ventures and partnerships.”
“Subbu has also built competent teams under him for Corporate and M&A related deliverables. He has a deep understanding of the trends and opportunities in business and digital landscape and is an invaluable senior executive. He also serves on the Boards of the Group companies in the broadcasting, education, and entertainment businesses. Having successfully implemented the strategic vision of the Group & ensuring its future success, we are confident that he will continue to surpass expectations in his new role,” it added.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Times Now Editor-in-Chief Rahul Shivshankar quits
Shivshankar had been associated with the channel since 2016
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 20, 2023 9:53 PM | 1 min read
Times Now Editor-in-Chief Rahul Shivshankar stepped down on Tuesday, an official spokesperson of the channel confirmed the development with e4m.
e4m could not immediately obtain Shivshankar’s version in this regard.
Shivshankar's Twitter bio has been updated to “Editor-in-chief Times Now, 2016 to 2023”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
EaseMyTrip elevates Nutan Gupta as Chief Operating Officer
Gupta has been associated with the brand since 2018 as its President Alliance
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 20, 2023 3:28 PM | 3 min read
EaseMyTrip.com, an online travel tech platform, has elevated Nutan Gupta as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). In her new role, she will be overseeing key functional areas such as business strategy and development, operations and supplier-building initiatives for the company.
Nutan Gupta joined EaseMyTrip in 2018 as President Alliance and during her tenure, she was the integral part, contributing towards building the brand and supplier relationship. Prior to this, Nutan Gupta has worked with various renowned firms helping them achieve their business goals.
“She is a professional bringing over 30 years of experience in the aviation, travel and tourism industries, wherein she has held multifaceted portfolios in leadership roles, both in airlines and tour companies. She is well recognised for her spirit of never giving up, strong will power and hard work. Nutan Gupta has handled diverse roles in key areas of Sales and Marketing, Market Research and Business Development, Revenue Management, International Relations and Brand Building. Her core expertise lies in devising and successfully implementing business strategies for seamless operations for startups in the aviation sector and various tour companies. Additionally, Nutan Gupta was closely involved in foundation building, forward planning, financial strategy and conceptualisation and the launch of marketing campaigns for companies,”
Nutan Gupta, COO, EaseMyTrip, said, “EaseMyTrip’s journey has been inspiring. In a short span, the company has established itself as a successful brand in the travel and tourism industry. It is working with an innovative business model and is doing all it takes to fulfill its customers’ evolving demands. It’s an honour to be associated with such a progressive and nurturing company and I am excited as I adorn the new role of a COO. With my industry expertise and the team’s passion and skillsets, we will together take the brand to greater heights.”
Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip, said, “Nutan Gupta has been associated with us for over five years now and has contributed significantly to the brand’s growth with her business acumen and impeccable leadership. We are delighted as she takes over the new role as the COO of the company and extend our best wishes and support. We are confident that she will continue to drive the company’s growth and help EaseMyTrip reach the zenith. With her innovative mindset, creative outlook and in-depth understanding of the industry, we intend to etch a promising future for the company. We strongly believe that Mrs Gupta’s vast experience, business insight, industry relationships will be a guiding force for EaseMyTrip.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Vaishali Sarkar named President of Wunderman Thompson Canada
Prior to this, Sarkar was the CEO of Wunderman Thompson Indonesia
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 20, 2023 11:53 AM | 1 min read
Vaishali Sarkar has been appointed as the President of Wunderman Thompson Canada. Prior to this, Sarkar was the CEO of Wunderman Thompson Indonesia. She joined the company in January 2020.
Before joining Wunderman Thompson, Sarkar was the CEO at BBDO Indonesia. Previously, she had a 28-year-long stint at Ogilvy in various locations, like Bangalore, New Delhi, and Indonesia.
The key clients she has worked with over the years are Unilever, Nestle, Coca-Cola, Danone, P&G, Diageo, and UNICEF among others. She has spent 13 Years in Indonesia, of which 12 years were with Ogilvy and 1 with BBDO.
In 2006, she was the Country Head of OgilvyOne. In 2010, she set up Soho Square - Ogilvy's second agency which she ran successfully for 4 years. In 2014, she took over as Managing Director of Ogilvy Advertising.
In 2017, Sarkar finally left the Ogilvy network and became the CEO of BBDO Indonesia.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Host/Havas appoints Justin Ruben as Executive Creative Director
Justin joins from CHEP where he led the Sydney creative department as ECD
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 20, 2023 11:43 AM | 2 min read
Host/Havas has announced the appointment of one of Australia’s most experienced and highly awarded creative leaders, Justin Ruben, as Executive Creative Director.
Justin joins from CHEP, where he led the Sydney creative department as ECD after returning to Australia from New York in mid-2021.
After beginning his career at DDB Sydney more than 20 years ago, Justin has worked at a number of leading agencies in Australia and the US, including Publicis Mojo, BMF, BBH New York and Droga5 New York, where he spent four years as Group Creative Director.
Host/Havas CEO Gayle While said, “Justin’s passion for creating culturally influential work that impacts society and brands makes him an ideal fit for Host/Havas and its commitment to making a meaningful difference to clients.
“Justin is a talent of the highest calibre, with an infectious energy to success. We’re lucky to have him on board to continue our legacy of creating meaningful, attention-grabbing work for clients. We can’t wait to see what he brings to Host/Havas. It’s going to be amazing,” While said.
Host/Havas ECD Justin Ruben said, “I’m incredibly excited to be joining the agency. It’s the perfect combination of the independent spirit of Host, with the incredible capabilities and smarts of Havas. I can’t wait to create some outstanding work.”
Justin fills the role vacated by former ECD Jon Austin, who departed the agency last month after more than a decade working at the agency.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Parul Sharma named Reliance ADA Group President
Sharma steered the communications strategy for Rupert Murdoch’s ‘Star India’ for 15 years
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 20, 2023 10:43 AM | 2 min read
The Reliance ADA Group has appointed Parul Sharma as Group President with effect from June, 20, 2023.
For nearly 40 years, Tony Jesudasan was the public face of the Reliance Group, its bulwark in Delhi and across the world. Tony’s passed away in February 2023.
Welcoming Parul to the Reliance ADA Group, Anil Ambani said, “I am pleased that Parul is joining us as Group President. While this is her first professional association with the Group, she has for long been a part of the broader Reliance family as Tony’s partner. Our memories of Tony and what he meant for the Group makes Parul’s entry all the more special.”
Parul Sharma steered the communications strategy for Rupert Murdoch’s ‘Star India’ for 15 years, shaping its corporate image, publicity and relationships. Prior to that she was with the German broadcaster ‘Deutsche Welle’, based in Cologne.
In 2017, she left Star to focus on photography and made a mark in the field in a very short time. Working at the intersection of architecture, urban landscapes and the human form, she has exhibited her work across continents. Her work on the Kumbh Mela being displayed at the prestigious Florence public Museum ‘Marino Marini' in 2019. Her 2020 book ‘Dialects of Silence’ chronicling Covid deaths and the plight of migrants. A second book ‘Colaba’ is due later this year.
“Stepping in Tony’s shoes is not the easiest thing to do but he would be pleased to see me try,” said Parul Sharma. “Besides my experience with global media outlets, I hope to blend empathy and humanism in my stakeholder management. This is a transformative journey for Reliance Group that seeks to uphold the enduring spirit of the past.”
Parul Sharma will be based in New Delhi.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
BCCL designates S Sivakumar as CEO (Publishing) and Executive Director
Mohit Jain is COO (Publishing) and Executive Director
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 20, 2023 9:24 AM | 2 min read
Bennett, Coleman & Co., Ltd has announced leadership changes at the organisation. In an internal memo, the company said that S Sivakumar, CEC (Chairman, Executive Committee), will now be the CEO (Publishing) and Executive Director.
Mohit Jain, Executive Director, Supply Chain & RMD, will be COO (Publishing) and Executive Director, as per the communication.
“Siva is an invaluable Senior Executive, who has been with BCCL for more than 32 years in various leadership positions, and has successfully handled different roles across multiple functions and businesses. Siva has also played a pivotal role in incubating & growing Brand Capital. In his role as CEC, Siva has played a crucial & commendable role in ensuring successful resurgence of BCCL's business post-COVID. Under his leadership, BCCL has regained Profitability & market leadership, reflecting Siva’s effective management & strategic decision-making abilities, even in the face of a challenging business environment, contributing to overall success of BCCL. Siva has also built a very strong leadership team, a critical factor for future business success.
“Mohit is an invaluable Senior Executive who has single-handedly steered business operations of Supply Chain & RMD functions through Production-led Innovations & Cost containment efforts, leading to substantial cost savings, with significant contributions adding to EBIDTA even during a challenging business environment of COVID and ongoing energy/commodities crisis. His consistent efforts & stewardship have led to significant business recovery despite a beleaguered Supply Chain across Commodities, Energy, Labor & Transport. Mohit is also credited with having successfully worked with external partners for closure of Content licensing agreements for BCCL. Mohit will report to Siva, and he will continue to oversee Supply Chain, RMD, & External / Government relations for Publishing business,” read the memo.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube