Indigo Consulting appoints Sanjeev Kumar as Senior Vice President

Indigo Consulting, a Publicis Groupe company, has appointed Sanjeev Kumar as Senior Vice-President – Customer Success and Operational Excellence. Krishna Chandaluri - Chief Growth Officer will be transitioning to lead his growth mandate as Kumar takes over the baton from him.

Kumar has over 25 years of IT service experience in managing large scale programs in a globally distributed setup and has handled projects for clients like Polaris, Xansa, and Nagarro, among others.

Some key domains that he has worked for include banks across the globe in countries like Japan, Indonesia, the UK, Singapore, Insurance – North America, Education – North America, Telco – Europe & Continental Europe and CPG – UK. He has accomplished enormous engagements from inception through operation under FP, T&M & LTS contract models for both Delivery and Managed Services models.

In his previous role, Kumar was responsible for integrating and defining end-to-end processes to drive synergies between finova UK and IT service outsourced supplier in India. He led top quality delivery and return on investment, driving transformation and re-engineering for financial institution/building societies in the UK and Ireland.

Speaking on his new assignment, Kumar said, “I am excited to step on this role as this is where I was headed in terms of leveraging all my past global experience in agile service deliveries, to own the P&L of a large service delivery team & deliver excellence and add value to our customers, strategic technology OEM Partners of-course the end-customers. Also, I am delighted to be back to Publicis, it is more of a homecoming for me.”

“As the demands placed on us as a bespoke software engineering & digital business transformation company is getting deeper in the new normal, where Digital has become the primary channel for brands across domains, we are investing in re-imaging our customer success team too – their skill sets, knowledge and vision to design and deliver digital-first solution and this is where Sanjeev is a fantastic & seamless fit. The entire Customer Success and the Operations team would tremendously benefit from Sanjeev’s leadership,” said Jose Leon, COO, Indigo Consulting.

