Impact Communications names Mohan Kumar as Bu Head-Retail
Kumar will be heading National Retail - Brand Visibility and Positioning
Impact Communications has appointed Mohan Kumar as Bu Head-Retail.
In this role, he will be heading National Retail - Brand Visibility and Positioning.
Kumar was earlier with GNmark Infinite Solutions and was Business Director - Strategy and Acquisitions.
Prior to that, he was Regional Manager South India - Media and Branding for Patanjali Ayurved for nearly 3 years.
RPG Group appoints Anant Goenka as Vice Chairman
The role complements his current roles as Vice Chairman of CEAT and Zensar Technologies
By e4m Staff | Oct 11, 2023 7:10 PM | 2 min read
RPG Group announced the appointment of Anant Goenka to the position of Vice Chairman of the diversified group.
In addition to his new role, Anant Goenka will continue to serve as the Vice Chairman of CEAT and Zensar Technologies. This move strengthens the leadership at the group headed by Harsh Goenka, ensuring stability and continuity in the long term for the group, which is acclaimed for its corporate governance and people friendly value system.
Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Group said, "Anant's extensive experience, driving CEAT towards performance excellence over the past decade, will play a pivotal role in shaping the next wave of growth for the RPG Group. This era is defined by rapidly evolving technology and I believe Anant has the requisite skills and business instincts to herald change and make a difference in the way we adapt to technologies, markets and consumers.”
A highly accomplished professional, Anant brings a wealth of experience to his new role. Prior to being the Vice Chairman of CEAT and Zensar technologies, Anant led CEAT as Managing Director & CEO through a highly transformative 10-year period. Under his leadership, the market capitalization of the company grew significantly by over 20 times.
A graduate from the Wharton School and an MBA from Kellogg School of Management, Anant began his career in Unilever and RPG group company KEC International before joining CEAT. His leadership played a pivotal role in CEAT's historic achievement of winning the prestigious Deming Grand Prize making it the first tyre brand in the world to receive this coveted accolade of business excellence.
Anant Goenka's remarkable achievements have earned him recognition as “India's Under 40 Business Leader” by CEO Forum in 2020, “GQ: 50 Most Influential Young Indians” in 2018, and "Next Generation Business Leader of the Year" by Forbes in 2017. He was also named among "India's 40 under 40 Business Leaders" by the Economic Times-Spencer Stuart. He has also served as the Chairman of the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA).
Speaking on the announcement, Anant Goenka said, “It is an honour and a responsibility that I will cherish and I hope to contribute towards the growth and competitiveness of our diverse businesses. Our fundamental value system, our governance standards and our quest for happiness will remain the guardrails within which we will continue to operate.”
ABP Network appoints Ananta Natha Jha to lead UnCut
He has been roped in as Associate Vice-President of ABP Live
By e4m Staff | Oct 11, 2023 5:54 PM | 1 min read
ABP Network has onboarded Ananta Natha Jha as the Associate Vice-President of ABP Live. With a rich experience in handling digital content and an in-depth understanding of video and radio content, he will take charge as the Editor of the UnCut team. Ananta Natha Jha will lead a young team of journalists who put out digital content for Gen-Z and millennials, the network said.
Jha has experience working at several reputable organisations in crucial roles. A well-recognised voice, he has donned various hats being a radio jockey, a news anchor, voiceover artist, producer, programming head, and a talk show host, stated a release.
Ananta Natha Jha will play a key role in reshaping UnCut and rechanneling focus towards the younger generation with a focus on high-quality content, the release stated.
UnCut is a Gen-Z/millennials-focused vertical of ABP Network.
Disney Star's Ashish Pandey to lead programming at Cineline India's Movie Max
Pandey was associated with Disney Star for 15 years
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 12:05 PM | 1 min read
Ashish Pandey, former Disney Star, Director of Distribution (Studio Business), will take on the role of Head of Programming at Cineline India Ltd's Movie Max.
As head of programming at Movie Max, Pandey will bring his extensive industry knowledge to shape the programming and content strategy for Cineline India Ltd's growing portfolio.
His vision and leadership are expected to drive innovation and elevate the entertainment offerings for audiences across the country.
During his tenure at Disney Star, Pandey made significant contributions to the distribution of numerous films, both in Hollywood and Bollywood.
Manu Kumar Jain joins G42 as CEO
He was earlier global vice president at Xiaomi
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 8:44 AM | 1 min read
Manu Kumar Jain has joined AI tech company G42 as the CEO. Jain was earlier the global vice president at Xiaomi.
Making the announcement on social media, Jain said, “"I am delighted to announce that I am joining G42, a leading global AI company, to kickstart a new AI business in India. Together, we will innovate, disrupt, and drive forward the frontiers of artificial intelligence. AI is transforming our lives and industries, and its potential is limitless. There is a great opportunity to harness this power and make a significant impact on India's tech landscape."
Thrilled to share my next professional journey!— Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) October 9, 2023
After building the largest smartphone company and one of the biggest fashion e-commerce companies in India, I am embarking on a new and exciting adventure.
I am delighted to announce that I am joining G42, a leading global AI… https://t.co/4AhfgF0x0v
Kumar moved on from Xiaomi in January this year after working there for nearly a decade.
Nina Elavia Jaipuria quits Viacom18 after 17 years
Jaipuria was Viacom18's Head of Hindi Mass Entertainment & Kids TV Network
By Sonam Saini | Oct 9, 2023 5:26 PM | 1 min read
Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Viacom18's Head of Hindi Mass Entertainment & Kids TV Network, has parted ways with the company after 17 years.
Confirming the news, a Viacom18 spokesperson said, “After 17 years of leading the pivotal businesses of Kids Entertainment and Hindi Mass Entertainment at Viacom18, Nina Elavia Jaipuria will be moving on from the company to pursue her individual goals at the close of this calendar year. We thank her for her contribution in shaping Viacom18 as a preferred entertainment destination and wish her all the best in her future ventures.”
Jaipuria joined Viacom18 in 2006 as the business head of Nickelodeon. Since then, she has played a pivotal role in the expansion of the network’s kids cluster from a single channel to four channels: Nick, Sonic, Nick Jr, and Nick HD+. In 2018, Jaipuria’s role was expanded to Head – Hindi and Kids TV Network.
Prior to joining Viacom18, Jaipuria worked for Sony Entertainment Television (SET) for over three years as Vice President Marketing & Communication. At SET, she was in charge of the channel's marketing and communication, creating campaigns for shows such as Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi and Indian Idol.
She has also worked at BPL Cellular, Colgate-Palmolive and Lowe Lintas.
Pranshu Mishra appointed Resident Editor, HT, Lucknow
Mishra joined the organisation in June from CNN TV18 where he was the Uttar Pradesh Bureau Chief
By e4m Staff | Oct 9, 2023 1:43 PM | 1 min read
Hindustan Times has announced the appointment of Pranshu Mishra as its Resident Editor for Lucknow. He joined in June from CNN TV18 where he was the Uttar Pradesh Bureau Chief.
The publication's Resident Editor Sunita Aron retired on September 30, after which Mishra took over.
Aron will continue to be associated with HT in an advisory and consulting role even after her retirement, according to an internal communication sent out in June.
As Deputy Resident Editor, Mishra reported to Aron. He will now report to Kunal Pradhan, HT’s Managing Editor.
"I am delighted to announce the appointment of Pranshu Mishra as Resident Editor of the Hindustan Times Lucknow edition from the beginning of this month. Pranshu, who came to us from CNN TV 18 in June, takes the baton from Sunita Aron, who, as Sukumar announced earlier, will continue to be associated with HT in an advisory and consulting role post her retirement after a distinguished four-decade-long career with the paper. Pranshu will lead all content from Uttar Pradesh -- the editorial department heads based in Lucknow, and HT’s reporters at bureaus across the state will report to him. Pranshu will report to me. Please join me in wishing him all the best in his new role," said Pradhan.
Mishra has over 20 years of experience in print and broadcast journalism.
Madison Media appoints global digital expert Rob Norman as Advisor
Norman will offer advisory services to Madison’s top clients, and introduce the agency to new tools, concepts and workflows
By e4m Staff | Oct 9, 2023 10:16 AM | 2 min read
Madison Media has appointed Rob Norman as an Advisor to accelerate digital Transformation at key clients.
Rob has a wealth of experience in the Digital space - having been Global head of Digital at GroupM. He has also been CEO of GroupM, North America. Currently, he is an independent Board member at Piano, MiQ, Simpli.fi, Nova and Hunch and is an advisor to a few other digital first companies.
Rob Norman will offer advisory services to Madison’s top clients, and introduce the agency to new tools, concepts and workflows.
Madison Media, India's largest homegrown independent media agency, has recently been ranked as the World’s 4th largest independent media agency by RECMA. Madison Media has also topped RECMA's qualitative ranking chart and has done so for last 4 consecutive years with a Dominant Score. Madison Media ranks No. 1 in Vitality (based on Comp pitches – new biz wins vs losses and Momentum – awards, agency seniors, industry share)
Madison World’s Chairman, Sam Balsara, says, "We are delighted to have Rob join us as a strategic advisor in the digital transformation space and am sure he will add a lot of value to our teams and our clients. The Advertising world has turned Digital. India with a Digital share of Adex at 40% tracks a little behind the Global average of 55% and we hope with Rob’s help to offer world beating thought leadership to our Clients."
Says Vikram Sakhuja, Partner and Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH, "I have had the privilege of working with Rob for many years and his insights, clarity of thought and approach to Clients’ businesses has been inspiring. I’m thrilled to be able to partner with him again in helping build the business of Madison’s Clients."
Rob Norman says, “I have known Sam, Vikram and Madison for many years. I am a great admirer of the business and its leadership. Independent, entrepreneurial organizations are well placed to innovate with speed and agility. I am excited to spend more time in India, it’s a country I love and a country rich in opportunity.”
Madison Media is a part of Madison World, India’s largest homegrown communication agency group established in 1988, that handles media planning and buying for clients like Godrej, Marico, Asian Paints, Titan, Blue Star, TVS, Raymond, CEAT, Pidilite, Bajaj Electricals, McDonald’s, Lodha, Shaadi.com and many others. Madison World through its 11 Units served last year, as many as 500 Advertisers.
