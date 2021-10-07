Himanshu Shekhar becomes GroupM CEO for both Indonesia + Vietnam now

Shekhar will take over the Vietnam leadership role from Neil Hardwick

GroupM has announced that Himanshu Shekhar will lead the Vietnam market as well while continuing as the CEO of Indonesia.

He will take over the Vietnam leadership role from Neil Hardwick.

Shekhar is a 20-year GroupM veteran who was elevated to CEO, GroupM Indonesia in 2018.

GroupM's APAC CEO Ashutosh Srivastava, in a release, said, "Himanshu is an exceptional leader with a phenomenal track record. He is a hands-on leader who is passionate about this business, builds trusted relationships with clients and always puts people and culture first."

Shekhar has been based in Indonesia since March 2010 when he joined as the Managing Director for Mindshare’s business with Unilever. He was later promoted to CEO of Mindshare Indonesia in December 2011.

As per the reports, Shekhar said he is excited to take up the added role.

