Harsha Razdan: dentsu’s man of the moment

Harsha Razdan, dentsu's new CEO-South Asia, is a brand veteran in the true sense of the term. For over 25 years now, he has been working across global FMCG organisations in various leadership roles, charting paths for tech-driven transformation with his expertise.
At dentsu, Razdan will drive growth opportunities. According to his new boss Rob Gilby, CEO-APAC, Razdan will create a new value ecosystem for clients with consumers at the centre.
In his current role at KPMG, he leads clients, sectors and the channels program as Head-Clients and Markets. Razdan joined KPMG in 2018 and has since been part of the Advisory Leadership Team. He is also responsible for shaping KPMG India's communication strategy.
An alumnus of XLRI Jamshedpur, Razdan started his career at Pepsico as General Manager-Marketing, and after about 8 years moved on to Hindustan Lever as Regional Sales & Customer Manager.
He was later with Accenture, first as Partner and then as Managing Director - Consumer Goods & Services, till 2018.
Based out of Mumbai, Razdan's role at dentsu sure seems to be exciting, and as he himself put it "can’t wait to get started".
Harsha Razdan appointed CEO of dentsu, South Asia
Razdan joins dentsu from KPMG where he is a Senior Partner
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 8:51 AM | 2 min read
Dentsu Asia Pacific today announced the appointment of Harsha Razdan as CEO, South Asia, dentsu effective 1 May 2023.
“India has been through the most profound and impressive digital transformation and the future of the digital economy is bright; with new opportunities being generated by the advent of 5G, proliferation of affordable devices, and the development of a new economy accessible to all,” said Rob Gilby, CEO APAC, dentsu. “Harsha is an exceptional leader with a deep strategic understanding of the competitive landscape. His background in brand building, overlayed with deep knowledge of tech-driven transformation brings formidable cross-capability expertise and will drive growth opportunities in creating a new value ecosystem for clients with consumers at the centre.”
Harsha will be responsible for leading nearly 4,000 talented people across South Asia, uniting teams around dentsu’s vision to be at the forefront of people-centered transformations that shape society. He will work with leaders to bring this long-term vision to life while building upon dentsu’s strong reputation of creativity and innovation and delivering excellence for clients.
Harsha Razdan commented on his appointment: “It is a very exciting time to be leading an agency network in India, especially with the significant progress we are seeing in the digital development of our market and what that means for brands. India is leap-frogging other markets in its adoption and development of new technologies, and it’s critical that agencies are capitalising on new opportunities for brands to speak to new consumers. I can’t wait to get started.”
Harsha is a well-known and respected leader with over 25 years of experience, having worked across large, global FMCG organisations PepsiCo and Unilever, and consulting practices including Accenture where he spent four years in the UK. In all his roles he has consistently delivered growth and excellence for his clients. He joins dentsu from KPMG where he is a Senior Partner, responsible for overseeing both Clients & Markets and Consumer Markets, Life Sciences & Internet Business. He also sits on the Advisory Leadership team as well as the Global Consumer & Retail leadership team.
He will be based in Mumbai reporting to Rob Gilby, CEO APAC, dentsu.
Suchana Sarkar named CBO of Makani Creatives
Sarkar held leadership positions at several network agencies such as Lintas and Ogilvy as well as real estate giant Lodha
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 8, 2023 3:37 PM | 2 min read
Makani Creatives has announced the appointment of Suchana Sarkar as its new Chief Brand Officer. In this role, Suchana will be responsible for overseeing the company's brand strategy, marketing campaigns, and overall brand experience.
She brings a wide range of experience in brand management and marketing to her new role. Prior to joining Makani Creatives, Suchana held leadership positions at several network agencies such as Lintas and Ogilvy as well as real estate giant Lodha. In the last 14 years, she successfully developed and implemented brand strategies that drove growth and increased customer engagement for well-known brands like Surf Excel, Amazon dot In, Idea Cellular, Hershey’s etc. From multi-market, multi-channel campaigns to digital only brand launches, shopper interventions to packaging design – her width of the experience covers all touch points where a brand is manifested.
"We are excited to welcome Suchana Sarkar to our team as Chief Brand Officer," said Aejaz Khan, CEO, Makani Creatives. "With her extensive experience in building and elevating global brands, we are confident that she will be a great asset in our company’s transformational journey."
"I am thrilled to partner Sameer Makani (founder), Aejaz Khan (CEO) and Pavan Punjabi (CIO) in heralding what we believe is the 2.0 era for Makani Creatives," said Suchana Sarkar. "This is an exciting time for the company, and I look forward to working closely with the dynamic team and fantastic roster of clients in delivering effectiveness through some ambitious and audacious work."
Hoopr appoints Abhinav Singh as Head of Operations and Strategy
Prior to joining Hoopr, Singh was Director of Strategy at Toothsi
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 6, 2023 4:45 PM | 3 min read
Music licensing platform Hoopr has appointed Abhinav Singh as the Head of Operations and Strategy. In his new role, Abhinav will be in charge of driving operations across divisions such as sales, marketing, music production and acquisition while working with the founders on growth strategies and building strategic relationships with other platforms and key players across the globe.
Prior to joining Hoopr, Abhinav Singh was Director of Strategy at Toothsi and has worked previously at Unitus Capital, IndigoEdge, and at Tata Power. He brings with him more than a decade worth of experience in finance, strategy and operations, and is also a musician.
Gaurav Dagaonkar, CEO and Co-founder of Hoopr, said, "Absolutely delighted to welcome Abhinav onboard as we begin the next phase of growth for Hoopr. Since our launch in July 2022, we have received great response from content creators, brands, broadcasters, and musicians across India, with almost 100,000 creators on board. We are focused on expanding globally and plan to launch more offerings across music, AI, and tech. Abhinav will be a pivotal part of the team that will be bringing these ideas to fruition.”
Abhinav began his career as an investment banker from Unitus Capital, a social impact-focused boutique investment bank, where he concentrated on a variety of industries, including microfinance, edtech, renewable energy, and healthtech. He then worked for Indigoedge, an investment bank with a focus on tech. After that, he spent two years working for Tata Power in the EV charging vertical. His latest role with Director of Strategy at Toothsi, a Series C startup, where he was in charge of the overall business strategy and collaborated directly with the CEO.
Abhinav also has a keen interest in music, having released his first EP in 2019 called Miles Ahead, followed by two more singles released in 2020 and 2022, respectively.
Abhinav Singh, Head of Strategy at Hoopr, said, “At a time when the creator economy is seeing tremendous growth, I'm delighted to join as Hoopr's Head of Operations and Strategy working alongside Gaurav, Meghna, and all the team leads. We have built a fantastic product over the past 12 months, and I'm excited to contribute to Hoopr's growth narrative, advance the use of technology in music creation and licensing, while expanding our operations beyond India."
Dagaonkar adds, “We are also committed to bringing in leaders who have a global vision, can build great teams while bringing in functional expertise to make Hoopr a world-class music and creator tech company. Abhinav, with his experience across banking, operations, blockchain and music is someone who fits in beautifully within the Hoopr ecosystem. We're excited to have him with us."
Gaurav Dagaonkar, an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad, and Meghna Mittal, former founding member of Hubilo and Yessworks, launched the company in 2021, which raised $1.5 million in its seed round in December 2021.
Shabbir Motiwala appointed Head of Production at Infectious Advertising
The Cannes Lions winner was an independent producer previously
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 6, 2023 11:02 AM | 2 min read
Infectious Advertising has appointed Shabbir Motiwala as Head of Production. Prior to this, he was an Independent Producer and won the Cannes Lions Grand Prix in 2022 for the Killer Pack campaign.
Shabbir started his career in advertising as an Assistant Director at UTV in 1993. Later he was appointed as an Agency Producer at Ambience Advertising; he then became a director and directed more than 50 commercials. Afterwards, Shabbir was appointed the Head of Production at BBH India, working with talented creatives from across the globe, including the great Hegarty to eventually settling into the role of an Executive Producer.
Over the years, Shabbir has worked with reputed brands such as Honda, Coca-Cola, Panasonic, Nissan, Toyota, Unilever, P&G, Reckitt, ICICI, Colgate Palmolive, Google, Castrol, and many others. He has earned multiple awards at Cannes Lions, and The White Pencil at the DnAD as a producer.
Commenting on his new role, Shabbir Motiwala said, ‘As an agency producer, I was familiar with the leadership team at Infectious even before they started their own company. When they approached me about the Head of Production role, I was thrilled. I appreciate their transparent ethos that focuses on craft and their single-minded vision of setting up an in-house production team.’
‘As the Head of Production, I am committed to bringing in talented individuals who excel in film production and digital technology. It is important to me to create an environment where the team feels supported in taking risks and trying out newer things, pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation. By working with specialists, we can add value to our productions and continue to grow in this ever-evolving industry,’ Shabbir concluded.
Commenting on the appointment, Nisha Singhania - CEO & Managing Partner and Ramanuj Shastry - Creative Chairman & Managing Partner, Infectious Advertising said, ‘By 2024, videos will make up more than 74% of all mobile internet traffic. Facebook users watch 8 billion videos per day. Enough said. Video is King. And no matter how meticulously drawn out your content strategy, you are only as good as your producer. Well, we lucked out a bit! Shabbir Motiwala joining us with immediate effect. With 3 decades of invaluable and hands-on experience, Shabbir brings an X-Factor to ‘Infectious content’ that is sure to delight our existing and future clientele. Khushamdeed, Shabbir!’
Tarun Jha named CEO of Havas Creative India
In his most recent position, Jha was Head of Marketing at Škoda Auto India, where he spent 15 years
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 6, 2023 9:02 AM | 3 min read
Havas Group India has announced the appointment of Tarun Jha as Chief Executive Officer of Havas Creative India, which includes agencies Havas Worldwide India (Mumbai/Gurgaon/Bangalore), Havas CX (Customer Experience), Conran Design Group Mumbai (Branding & Design) and Havas QED (Kolkata). Tarun, in his most recent position, was Head of Marketing at Škoda Auto India, where he spent 15 years. He was leading the Marketing and Product Planning function for the Indian market, setting marketing and communications strategy.
Reporting to Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India, the appointment of Tarun is on the back of a significant period of growth for Havas Group – with an outstanding list of new client wins and a compelling growth trajectory. The success of the network is due to its unique integrated ecosystem which combines the strength of its Creative, Media and Health verticals, which is also reflected in its recent Great Place To Work® certification.
Rana Barua, commenting on the appointment said “Over the last 4 years, Havas Creative Group India has evolved from a one-client agency into an integrated network of 7 agencies, including Havas Worldwide India, Havas CX, Think Havas, Conran Design Group Mumbai, Shobiz Havas, Cake India and Havas QED. Today, these agencies handle an enviable roster of marquee clients including Reckitt, Dabur, Tata, Citroën, P&G, Nestle, IKEA and several others. Our momentum is unparalleled, as evidenced by the consistent #1 ranking on the creative agency list in R3 New Business League in 2022. As Havas Creative Group India gears up for a new phase of growth, it was imperative to have someone such as Tarun, with an insider’s perspective, helming the new direction the network takes, truly pushing the envelope of what Havas Creative India can achieve in terms of client-first approaches and meaningful, innovative business solutions.”
Tarun Jha, Chief Executive Officer, Havas Creative India said, “I started my professional career in advertising, so this move is a happy homecoming for me. I’ve never really been out of this business, even during my stint in Europe. I’ve worked very closely with multiple agencies for over two decades, creating integrated solutions to business problems, and have seen these businesses evolve and transform.”
He further adds, “I am very impressed at how Havas Group India has put their vision into practice. The ambitious plans for growth, both organic and inorganic, and the new age conversations and offerings for client partners is distinctly different which makes Havas Group arguably the most exciting communication network. The Village philosophy and the overall Meaningful Brand conversation is something that resonates deeply with my beliefs. I am very excited to be a part of this wonderful ecosystem at a time when the new vision unfolds, and I look forward to this new chapter along all the leaders of the group.”
One of the most dynamic and celebrated advertising-turned-marketing professionals in India, Tarun has over 24 years of experience in brand building across several sectors, with a focus on customer-centricity and business profitability. After completing his MBA, Tarun started his career in advertising and spent 5 years before making a lateral shift to marketing. His eventual move to Mahindra & Mahindra helped him find his calling in automotive marketing. He joined Škoda India in 2008 and spent 15 years with the company including a 3-year stint in Prague, Czech Republic.
Kartikeya Sinha named Director (Planning & Marketing), NSIC
Prior to joining NSIC, he was General Manager at BSNL
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 3, 2023 1:47 PM | 1 min read
Kartikeya Sinha has assumed the charge of Director (Planning & Marketing), NSIC. Prior to joining NSIC, he was working as General Manager, BSNL. Kartikeya Sinha is an alumnus of IIT, Delhi and University of Oxford, UK. He brings vast experience working with Government and Industry.
Sinha has a vision to enhance the outreach of NSIC schemes as well as raise the competitiveness of Indian MSMEs, increase the productivity level of each sub-sector through adoption of best practices, knowledge enhancement and digital intervention which will help the MSMEs to integrate with the global supply chain and become future ready.
Pramerica Life Insurance names Pankaj Gupta as MD & CEO
Gupta joins from HDFC Life where he was Group Head – Distribution Strategy & Alliances
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 3, 2023 12:03 PM | 2 min read
Pramerica Life Insurance Limited has appointed Pankaj Gupta as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.
The appointment has been approved by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and the Board of Pramerica Life Insurance. Pankaj succeeds Kalpana Sampat, who was the previous MD & CEO.
Gupta will be responsible for driving strategic growth led transformation to bring Pramerica Life amongst the leading Life Insurance companies in India.
He joins Pramerica Life Insurance from HDFC Life, where he was Group Head – Distribution Strategy & Alliances and was part of HDFC Life’s top Leadership team. He has also held senior leadership roles at Citigroup, ICICI Bank, and TCS.
Jairam Sridharan, Chairman, Pramerica Life Insurance Limited & MD, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd., said, “The Board is delighted to welcome Pankaj as MD & CEO. The sector has also witnessed a series of very progressive interventions by the regulator in recent times. At Piramal, we are very excited about these developments and are looking forward to building a great insurance business with our partners PFI."
Pavan Dhamija, Director, Pramerica Life Insurance Limited and Regional President, International Businesses for PFI, said, “Pankaj’s broad experience and track record of building and operating profitable businesses, combined with an enabling regulatory environment and strong alignment with Piramal, points to a future of sustained high growth for Pramerica Life. We look forward to Pankaj’s leadership, and as shareholders, stay committed to supporting Pramerica Life in the next exciting phase of its journey.”
On his appointment, Gupta said, "It is an honour to be appointed by the Board of Pramerica Life Insurance and to be entrusted with the responsibility of building a strong company. Life Insurance sector presents a long term structural opportunity. The economic, demographic and regulatory drivers of the sector are compelling. With support from the Board and the shareholders, I look forward to working with my teams to create a thriving and sustainable franchise that is customer centric and works to deepen the penetration of Life Insurance in the country and contribute towards the mission of ‘Insurance for All by 2047’.”
