Harsha Razdan: dentsu’s man of the moment

Music licensing platform Hoopr has appointed Abhinav Singh as the Head of Operations and Strategy. In his new role, Abhinav will be in charge of driving operations across divisions such as sales, marketing, music production and acquisition while working with the founders on growth strategies and building strategic relationships with other platforms and key players across the globe.

Prior to joining Hoopr, Abhinav Singh was Director of Strategy at Toothsi and has worked previously at Unitus Capital, IndigoEdge, and at Tata Power. He brings with him more than a decade worth of experience in finance, strategy and operations, and is also a musician.

Gaurav Dagaonkar, CEO and Co-founder of Hoopr, said, "Absolutely delighted to welcome Abhinav onboard as we begin the next phase of growth for Hoopr. Since our launch in July 2022, we have received great response from content creators, brands, broadcasters, and musicians across India, with almost 100,000 creators on board. We are focused on expanding globally and plan to launch more offerings across music, AI, and tech. Abhinav will be a pivotal part of the team that will be bringing these ideas to fruition.”

Abhinav began his career as an investment banker from Unitus Capital, a social impact-focused boutique investment bank, where he concentrated on a variety of industries, including microfinance, edtech, renewable energy, and healthtech. He then worked for Indigoedge, an investment bank with a focus on tech. After that, he spent two years working for Tata Power in the EV charging vertical. His latest role with Director of Strategy at Toothsi, a Series C startup, where he was in charge of the overall business strategy and collaborated directly with the CEO.

Abhinav also has a keen interest in music, having released his first EP in 2019 called Miles Ahead, followed by two more singles released in 2020 and 2022, respectively.

Abhinav Singh, Head of Strategy at Hoopr, said, “At a time when the creator economy is seeing tremendous growth, I'm delighted to join as Hoopr's Head of Operations and Strategy working alongside Gaurav, Meghna, and all the team leads. We have built a fantastic product over the past 12 months, and I'm excited to contribute to Hoopr's growth narrative, advance the use of technology in music creation and licensing, while expanding our operations beyond India."

Dagaonkar adds, “We are also committed to bringing in leaders who have a global vision, can build great teams while bringing in functional expertise to make Hoopr a world-class music and creator tech company. Abhinav, with his experience across banking, operations, blockchain and music is someone who fits in beautifully within the Hoopr ecosystem. We're excited to have him with us."

Gaurav Dagaonkar, an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad, and Meghna Mittal, former founding member of Hubilo and Yessworks, launched the company in 2021, which raised $1.5 million in its seed round in December 2021.