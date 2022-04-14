Haptik appoints Praful Krishna as Chief Product Officer

Jio Haptik Technologies Limited, a conversational AI company and a subsidiary of Reliance Jio Platforms, has appointed Praful Krishna as its Chief Product Officer (CPO). In his role, Praful will spearhead Haptik’s strategic vision and be the driving force behind building Haptik’s suite of products.

Praful comes with 20+ years of cross-functional experience in developing, digitizing, marketing, and investing in AI and NLP-driven products at startups and Fortune 500s. He was previously Founder & CEO at Coseer, a company helping data science teams in enterprises with intelligent process automation tools. Before entering the world of AI and Products, he was at a hedge fund and a consultant with McKinsey & Company. He is an alumnus of IIT Bombay and Harvard Business School and currently lives in San Francisco, the company said.

Aakrit Vaish, Co-founder and CEO at Haptik said, “In addition to being an ex-entrepreneur, Praful has a proven record of success in both startups and large companies and his arrival marks a critical moment in Haptik’s growth journey. I am confident that under his leadership, the product will be making even further strides in solving customers' biggest pain points across the conversational commerce journey; and accelerate our journey towards becoming a global leader in the conversational AI economy.”

Speaking on the announcement, Praful Krishna, Chief Product Officer at Haptik said, “I am super excited to join Aakrit, Swapan, and the rest of the Haptik team at such an amazing time in the company’s evolution. I truly believe Haptik is poised to be a global leader in enabling conversational commerce for brands by meeting the user wherever they are - from metaverses to phone lines - and helping them throughout their journey - from acquisition to advocacy. Haptik has already seen incredible momentum: not everyone can boast 500+ million users served with billions of interactions.”

In this role, Praful will be overseeing the product’s requirements, design, messaging, pricing, reliability, and customer engagement. Praful’s breadth of experience will be instrumental to Haptik as it evolves. He has helped drive positive changes at other companies – changes that Haptik expects to encounter in the coming years– and the team is excited to benefit from Praful’s expertise.

